Worldwide Industry for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems to 2025 - Featuring Alcon, Baxter International and Novartis Among Others

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate technologies, trends, products, and market participants in the advanced drug delivery sector. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. The report identifies the main elements of advanced drug delivery products and trends in different types of industries.
Report Includes:
- 62 data tables 62 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets and technologies for advanced drug delivery systems
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- A look into the current state, setbacks, innovations, and future trends, and coverage of clinical trials in drug delivery systems
- Discussion on the different categories of drug delivery, and details of acquisitions, mergers, and alliances by companies and global organizations
- Description of advanced immediate-release technology and delayed-release and pulsatile release drug delivery technology
- Information on monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), Prodrugs, and other drug carriers of advanced drug delivery systems
- Insights of the regulatory environment, and the technology involved, including the latest trends and developments
- Company profiles of major players including Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly, Novartis, and Sanofi
Drug delivery refers to technologies, formulations based on drug vehicles or carriers, and approaches (routes of administration) used to deliver drugs for various applications or therapeutic use.
Advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) refer to the technologies used for controlling the rate of drug release. The type of technology used greatly depends on the type of disease, type of drug, and desired effect.
Advanced formulations and the use of novel drug vehicles have proven to increase the efficiency and efficacy of drug delivery systems, resulting in better treatment outcomes. Moreover, ADDS have become the holy grail in the treatment of several diseases and in unlocking the potential and value of pharma's existing compounds, as well as in exploring the potential of several new compounds, including ones that don't make it to market due to their limitations or issues related to factors such as adsorption, solubility, toxicity, molecular weight, metabolism, distribution, and excretion.
Although the quest for advanced drug delivery systems and formulations began long ago, ADDS have gained more momentum in the past few decades with the development and advancement of formulations and technologies such as modified-release technologies, targeted-release technologies, and formulations based on nanoparticles, microparticles, polymer conjugates, interfering RNA (siRNA), monoclonal antibodies, intelligent/smart polymers, osmotically modulated drug delivery, liposomes, and dendrimers.
Advanced drug delivery is an attractive industry with multifaceted growth opportunities in research and development, technologies, applications, and formulations.
Market analysis based on drug release mechanism shows that controlled-release and targeted-release formulations command the largest share of the market, and this is anticipated to remain the same over the next five years. Market analysis by route of administration clearly suggests that oral route administration and oral dosage forms dominate the market. The injectable sector is also expanding. To stay competitive, product differentiation is critical and demands high priority.
Oncology is the largest application area in the advanced drug delivery market due to the increasing use of new drug carriers and materials in targeted-release and controlled-release drug delivery, which has led to better drug formulations meeting unmet market needs. The COVID-19 pandemic is also fueling new developments in the respiratory sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources and Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Evaluation of the Market Based on Technology
- Overview of Advanced Drug Delivery Systems and Technologies
- Immediate-release Segment
- Modified Drug Delivery Segment
- Summary of the Market for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Based on Drug Release Mechanism
Chapter 4 Evaluation of the Market Based on Route of Administration
- Overview of Advanced Drug Delivery Systems and Route of Administration
- Oral Drug Delivery System Segment
- Parenteral/Injectable Drug Delivery System Segment
- Topical Drug Delivery System Segment
- Transdermal Drug Delivery System Segment
- Transmucosal Drug Delivery System Segment
- Nasal and Pulmonary Drug Delivery System Segment
- Ocular Drug Delivery System Segment
- Oral-Buccal Drug Delivery Segment
- Vaginal Drug Delivery Segment
- Rectal Drug Delivery Segment
- Transmucosal Drug Delivery System Segment
- Implant Drug Delivery System Segment
- Contraceptive Drug Delivery Device Segment
- Summary of the Market for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Based on Route of Administration
Chapter 5 Evaluation of the Market Based on Vehicle/Carrier
- Overview of Advanced Drug Delivery Systems and Vehicles/Carriers
- Liposomes as Drug Delivery Vehicles
- Polymeric Therapeutics in Drug Delivery
- Polymeric Micelles (Micelles) in Drug Delivery
- Dendrimers in Drug Delivery
- Polymers (Polymeric) in Drug Delivery
- Nanocarriers/Nanoparticles in Drug Delivery
- Microparticles/Microspheres in Drug Delivery
- Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbs)
- Prodrugs
- Other Drug Carriers
- Summary of the Market for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Based on Drug Delivery Vehicle/Carrier
Chapter 6 Evaluation of the Market Based on Application
- Overview of Advanced Drug Delivery Systems and Applications
- Applications
- Cardiovascular
- Oncology
- Gastrointestinal (GI) Disorders
- Urology
- Diabetes
- Dermatology
- Central Nervous System
- Respiratory
- Inflammatory Diseases and Allergies
- Ophthalmology
- Viral and Bacterial Diseases
- Hormone Replacement Therapy and Gynecology
- Other Therapeutic Applications
- Summary of the Market for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Based on Application
Chapter 7 Evaluation of the Market Based on Geographic Region
- Overview of the Geographical Distribution of the Market for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World (ROW)
- Summary of the Market for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems by Region
Chapter 8 Overview of the Advanced Medical Device Industry
- Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
- Trends in Clinical Trials on Drug Delivery Systems
Chapter 9 Review of Patents on Advanced Drug Delivery Systems
Chapter 10 Market Summary
- Overview of the Market for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems
- Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Estimates and Analysis
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories
- Adare Pharmaceuticals
- Alcon Inc.
- Alkermes
- Amgen Inc.
- Astrazeneca Plc
- Bausch & Lomb
- Baxter International Inc.
- Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
- Biogen Idec
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boston Scientific
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Capsugel (Lonza)
- Catalent
- Cure Pharmaceutical
- Eisai Co., Ltd.
- Enzon Pharmaceuticals
- Genentech Inc (Roche)
- Generex Biotechnology Corp.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
- Eli Lilly And Co.
- Janssen Biotech Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kempharm Inc.
- Mannkind Corp.
- Merck & Co.
- Mylan Laboratories Inc.
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Novartis Ag
- Novavax Inc.
- Noven Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer Inc.
- Roche Holding Ag
- Sanofi Sa
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Xel Pharmaceuticals
