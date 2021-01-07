Worldwide Industry for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems to 2025 - Featuring Alcon, Baxter International and Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report represents a current and important business tool to evaluate technologies, trends, products, and market participants in the advanced drug delivery sector. The geographic scope of this study covers the U.S. and companies worldwide. The report identifies the main elements of advanced drug delivery products and trends in different types of industries.

Report Includes:

62 data tables 62 additional tables

An overview of the global markets and technologies for advanced drug delivery systems

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

A look into the current state, setbacks, innovations, and future trends, and coverage of clinical trials in drug delivery systems

Discussion on the different categories of drug delivery, and details of acquisitions, mergers, and alliances by companies and global organizations

Description of advanced immediate-release technology and delayed-release and pulsatile release drug delivery technology

Information on monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), Prodrugs, and other drug carriers of advanced drug delivery systems

Insights of the regulatory environment, and the technology involved, including the latest trends and developments

Company profiles of major players including Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, Baxter International Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Eli Lilly, Novartis, and Sanofi

Drug delivery refers to technologies, formulations based on drug vehicles or carriers, and approaches (routes of administration) used to deliver drugs for various applications or therapeutic use.

Advanced drug delivery systems (ADDS) refer to the technologies used for controlling the rate of drug release. The type of technology used greatly depends on the type of disease, type of drug, and desired effect.

Advanced formulations and the use of novel drug vehicles have proven to increase the efficiency and efficacy of drug delivery systems, resulting in better treatment outcomes. Moreover, ADDS have become the holy grail in the treatment of several diseases and in unlocking the potential and value of pharma's existing compounds, as well as in exploring the potential of several new compounds, including ones that don't make it to market due to their limitations or issues related to factors such as adsorption, solubility, toxicity, molecular weight, metabolism, distribution, and excretion.

Although the quest for advanced drug delivery systems and formulations began long ago, ADDS have gained more momentum in the past few decades with the development and advancement of formulations and technologies such as modified-release technologies, targeted-release technologies, and formulations based on nanoparticles, microparticles, polymer conjugates, interfering RNA (siRNA), monoclonal antibodies, intelligent/smart polymers, osmotically modulated drug delivery, liposomes, and dendrimers.

Advanced drug delivery is an attractive industry with multifaceted growth opportunities in research and development, technologies, applications, and formulations.

Market analysis based on drug release mechanism shows that controlled-release and targeted-release formulations command the largest share of the market, and this is anticipated to remain the same over the next five years. Market analysis by route of administration clearly suggests that oral route administration and oral dosage forms dominate the market. The injectable sector is also expanding. To stay competitive, product differentiation is critical and demands high priority.

Oncology is the largest application area in the advanced drug delivery market due to the increasing use of new drug carriers and materials in targeted-release and controlled-release drug delivery, which has led to better drug formulations meeting unmet market needs. The COVID-19 pandemic is also fueling new developments in the respiratory sector.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76i9pv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

