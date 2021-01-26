Worldwide Industry for AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions to 2030 - Rapidly Evolving Deep Learning Techniques Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market: 15 Countries Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market was valued at $636.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $10,145.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.69%, during the forecast period 2020 -2030.



The increasing complexities in clinical decision making, rising radiologist workload, and huge R&D investments are the major factors fueling market growth. In addition to these factors, there are significant challenges and restraints, which are restricting market growth. These challenges include the physicians' reluctance toward the adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and the privacy and security concerns related to healthcare data. Hence, it is anticipated that these trends will have a significant impact on AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market in the next five years, and the market will grow multifold.

Global AI-enabled imaging modalities market is currently witnessing a significant change in the market landscape. There is rising investment in development of healthcare infrastructure, increasing evidences for efficient and promising results in treatment and diagnosis assistance. Thus, this is leading to potential growth opportunities for the AI-enabled imaging modalities market. Moreover, there is an extensive entry of emerging players developing AI-powered imaging systems, and software companies into the healthcare space. All these predominant factors have led to a significant rise in sales of AI-based imaging modality systems across the globe.



Therapeutic Application - Cardiology, Oncology (Breast, Lung, Other Cancer Types), Neurology, Respiratory, Orthopedic, and Others

Modality - CT, MRI, X-Ray, Ultrasound, PET, Other Modalities

Workflow - Image Acquisition, Image Analysis, Detection, Diagnosis, and Treatment Decision Support, Predictive Analysis & Risk Assessment, Triage, Reporting and Communication, and Equipment Maintenance

North America - U.S. and Canada

- U.S. and Europe - Germany , U.K, Italy , Spain , France , Switzerland , Sweden , Netherlands , and Rest of - Europe

- , U.K, , , , , , , and Rest of - Asia-Pacific - Japan , China , South Korea , Australia and New Zealand , Singapore , and Rest of - Asia -Pacific

- , , , and , , and Rest of - Rest-of-the-World

Increasing Complexities of Clinical Decision -Making

Expanding Range of Applications

Shortage of Healthcare Workforce

Huge R&D investment

Privacy and Security Concerns Related to Healthcare Data

Regulatory Challenges

Barriers to Physician's Adoption of AI

Lag in Regulatory Approvals

Legal Implications of AI Systems

Rise in Medical Imaging Expenses

Data Security and Privacy Issues

Lack of Trained Staff

Rapidly Evolving Deep Learning Techniques

Increasing Number of Cross-Industry Partnerships

Siemens Healthineers AG., General Electric Company, Agfa - Gevart Group, Hologic, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, iCAD, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Nuance Communications, Inc., Synopsys Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Nanox, Butterfly Network, Inc., Hyperfine. Aidoc, Arterys Inc, Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd., Blackford Analysis Limited, Envoy AI, MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED, VUNO Inc., and Zebra Medical Vision, Inc.

What are the various AI-enabled medical imaging solutions and systems available in the market?

What is the current market size and future potential of these products?

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market?

What are the guidelines implemented by different government bodies to regulate the approval of AI-enabled medical imaging solutions?

What are the key technological developments on which the current industry leaders are spending a major share of their research and development (R&D) investments?

Who are the leading players holding dominating shares in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market, currently?

What are the key strategies incorporated by the players of global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market, to sustain the competition and retain their supremacy?

What is the current revenue contribution of different therapeutic applications, workflow, and modality, and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current demand contribution of different product types and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

What is the current demand contribution of different deployment models and how would it evolve in the forecast period?

Which countries contribute to the major share of current demand and which countries hold significant scope for expansion for business activities, by players of the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market?

