Worldwide Industry for Automotive Airbags to 2027 - by Product Type, Component, Distribution Channel, Vehicle, Fabric, Yarn Type and Geography
Nov 25, 2020, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Airbag - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Automotive Airbag market accounted for $60.63 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $104.96 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as increasing commercial vehicle sales and growing passenger vehicle sales are propelling market growth. However, the rise in the cost of the vehicles due to the high installation cost of the airbag and its replacement cost and high barriers to exit are hampering the market growth.
The airbag is one of the automotive safety devices. The automotive airbag consists of flexible fabric wrapping or cushion that is designed to inflate at the time of vehicle collision while driving. The main reason for the automotive airbag is to cushion the driver during vehicle crash and protect the body when the body strike the interior objects of the vehicle such as the steering, wheel, or window.
Based on the vehicle, the passenger vehicles segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the incorporation of airbags in common passenger vehicles as a standard fitment. The increasing disposable income and availability of easier financing alternatives are supporting the passenger vehicle adoption. The vehicle manufacturers are taking multiple initiatives to enhance vehicle safety performance. The manufacturers are offering dual airbags as a standard feature in their new vehicle models.
By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to it is encouraged by the development of a new airbag module in the region along with government-funded safety projects. Besides, the airbag raw material manufacturers are investing in the region to establish manufacturing plants owing to growing airbags demand and rising vehicle sales.
Some of the key players profiled in the Automotive Airbag Market include Autoliv, Continental, Denso Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Joyson Electronic, Robert Bosch GmbH, Takata, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Delphi Automotive, Key Safety System, Toyota Gosea, Daicel Corporation, TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation., and Porcher Industries SA.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Product Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Driver Front Airbag
5.3 Passenger Front Airbag
5.4 Knee Airbag
5.5 Side Airbag
5.6 Side Curtain Airbags
5.7 Rear Curtain Airbag
5.8 Seat Cushion
5.9 Centre Airbag
5.10 Pedestrian Airbag
6 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Crash Sensors
6.3 Electromechanical Sensors
6.4 Electronic Sensors
6.5 Bag Pack
6.6 Initiator
6.7 Filters
6.8 Airbag Module
6.8.1 Inflator or Gas Generator
7 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aftermarket
7.3 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
8 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Vehicle
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Passenger Cars
8.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
8.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
8.4.1 Buses
8.4.2 Trucks
9 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Fabric
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Non-Coated
9.3 Neoprene Coated
9.4 Silicone Coating
10 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Yarn Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Nylon Type
10.3 Polyester Type
11 Global Automotive Airbag Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Autoliv
13.2 Continental
13.3 Denso Corporation
13.4 Hyundai Mobis
13.5 Joyson Electronic
13.6 Robert Bosch GmbH
13.7 Takata
13.8 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
13.9 Mitsubishi Electric
13.10 Delphi Automotive
13.11 Key Safety System
13.12 Toyota Gosea
13.13 Daicel Corporation
13.14 TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation
13.15 Porcher Industries SA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5x10ab
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets