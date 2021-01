Worldwide Industry for Botulinum Toxin to 2024 - Escalating Number of Plastic Surgeons is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global botulinum toxin market with detailed analysis of the actual and the expected market size along with the market size of each market segment on the basis of application, products as well as regional.

The report provides a detailed regional analysis of the US, Europe, Japan, Asia (excluding Japan), Korea and China for the botulinum toxin market. Regional analysis includes the market share of each region or country and the actual and forecasted market size of the botulinum toxin market along with the market segments of the aforementioned regions.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global botulinum toxin market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the global botulinum toxin market is stiff and dominated by big players like Allergan. Further, key players of the botulinum toxin market Ipsen and Revance are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Regional Coverage

The US

Europe

The global botulinum toxin market has increased at a significant annual growth rate in 2019 as compared to the preceding year 2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next five years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously.

On the basis of product, type the market is divided into Botox and Dysport. The market can be segmented on the basis of application as therapeutics and cosmetic/aesthetic, of which therapeutics govern the market. The major growth drivers for the botulinum toxin market are: ageing population, escalating numbers of surgeons, upsurge in facial aesthetics procedures, rising alternative of non-surgical procedures, increasing healthcare spending in emerging markets. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as potential health risk associated with botulinum toxin and botulinum toxins as bio-terror threat.

FDA approval to Botulinum Toxin for new indications, rise in medical tourism, reduced safety concerns and simple and instant characteristic and scope of botulinum toxin in treatment of Necrotizing Fasciitis are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Botulinum Toxin: An Overview

2.2 Botulinum Toxin: Indications Overview

2.3 Botulinum Toxin: Products Overview

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

3.2 Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Application

3.2.2 Global Therapeutic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Cosmetic/Aesthetic Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

3.3 Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Products Analysis

3.3.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Products

3.4 Global Botox Market: An Analysis

3.4.1 Global Botox Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Botox Market by Application

3.5 Global Dysport Market: An Analysis

3.5.1 Global Dysport Market by Value

3.6 Global Botulinum Toxin Market: Regional Analysis

3.6.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Region

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 The US Botulinum Toxin Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 The US Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

4.1.2 The US Botulinum Toxin Market by Application

4.2 Europe Botulinum Toxin Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Botulinum Toxin Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact on Global Botulinum Toxin Market

5.1.1 Impact on Market Players

5.1.2 Demand Generation from Influencers

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Ageing Population

6.1.2 Escalating Number of Plastic Surgeons

6.1.3 Upsurge in Facial Aesthetics Procedures

6.1.4 Rising Alternative of Non-Surgical Procedures

6.1.5 Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Potential Health Risk Associated with Botulinum Toxin

6.2.2 Botulinum Toxins As Bio-terror Threat

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 FDA approval to Botulinum Toxin for new indications

6.3.2 Rise In Medical Tourism

6.3.3 Reduced Safety Concerns and Simple & Instant Characteristic

6.3.4 Scope of Botulinum Toxin in Treatment of Necrotizing Fasciitis

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market by Players

7.1.1 Global Botulinum Toxin Market Share by Players

7.1.2 Global Botulinum Toxin Market Key Development Schedule for Players

7.2 The US Botulinum Toxin Market Players: An Analysis

7.2.1 The US Botulinum Toxin Market Share by Players

7.3 Europe Botulinum Toxin Market Players: An Analysis

7.3.1 Europe Botulinum Toxin Market Share by Players

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Abbvie Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Ipsen

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 Revance Therapeutics, Inc.

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

