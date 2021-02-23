Worldwide Industry for Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing to 2025 - Key Market Trends and Challenges
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global cell therapy biomanufacturing market by product type, application and region. The report discusses the key inhibitors to the growth of cell therapy biomanufacturing. The report discusses the role of participants in the supply chain from manufacturers to researchers. The report analyzes key companies operating in the global cell therapy biomanufacturing market. In-depth patent analysis in the report will provide a look at the existing and coming technological trends.
In this report, the cell therapy biomanufacturing market is segmented by product type, application and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into source of cells (T-cells, Dendritic cells, tumor cells and stem cells), and type of therapy (autologous cell therapies, allogeneic cell therapies). The market by application is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, bone repair, neurological disorders, skeletal muscle repair, cancer and others. The market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.
Report Includes:
- 23 tables
- An overview of the global markets for cell therapy biomanufacturing
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Assessment of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and identification of growth inhibiting areas that affect the global market
- Detailed description of allogeneic (third party donor cells) and autologous (one's own body cells) forms of cell therapy and analysis of its advantages and limitations
- Information on clinical trials of cell therapies; insights into regulatory scenarios and initiatives by government organization
- Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies; and a relevant patent analysis
- Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Caladrius Biosciences Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA and Novartis AG
There are numerous indications that can be cured using cell therapies, and the number of therapeutic uses is expected to increase. Some of the indications under investigation for treatments using cell therapy are cerebral disorders such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease, and cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease could be treated using cell therapies with the aim of restoring normal heart function. Moreover, many studies are underway to improve the safety and efficacy in the treatment of different malignancies. Cell therapy could also be used to cure metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus type 1, where there is lack of insulin production in the patient. Researchers are also trying to restore normal liver and kidney function by introducing modified cells of respective origins.
Cell therapy is also a promising technique for the treatment of orthopedic, oncological, neurological and autoimmune diseases. The increase in the potential of cell therapies in the treatment of diseases associated with lungs using stem cell therapies is expected to be a major driver of the market's growth. Another driver is improved understanding of the role of stem cells in inducing development of functional lung cells, from both embryonic stem cells (ESCs) and induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. Stem cell therapies provides further understanding of lung biology and repair after lung injury.
An increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rise in the demand for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, and further development of stem cell therapy approaches are driving the market's growth. However, market restraints include the bottlenecks experienced by manufacturers during commercialization of cell therapies and the high costs associated with cell therapies. The rise in the development of allogeneic cell therapy is expected to drive the market's growth. Allogeneic cell therapy involves chemo radiotherapeutic conditioning therapy that is followed by transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells as well as lymphocytes isolated from allogeneic healthy donors for treatment of various chronic diseases. (Allogeneic means from "one person to another," vs. autologous, which means from "one person back to the same person after processing.")
Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is used for treatment of a variety of blood cancers and hematologic conditions. This transplantation is the most frequently used cell therapy procedure.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Market Estimates
- Information Sources
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
- Introduction
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction to Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing
- What is Cell Therapy?
- Stem Cell Transplantation
- Autologous
- Allogeneic
- Syngeneic
- Stem Cell Biomanufacturing and Classification
- Based on Ability to Differentiate
- Based on Source
- Classification of Cell-Based Therapy Technology
- Somatic Cell Technologies
- Three-Dimensional Technologies
- Cell Immortalization Technologies
- Genome Editing Technologies
- Cell Plasticity Technologies
- Ex vivo Gene Modification of Cells Using Viral Vector Technologies
- In vivo Gene Modification of Cells Using Viral Vector Technologies
- Stem Cell Applications
- Mechanism of Cell Therapy
- Delivery Method of Cell-Based Therapy
- Manufacturing Cell Therapy Models
- Role of Contract Manufacturers
- Ongoing Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trial Network Focused on Stem Cell Treatments
Chapter 4 Market Trends and Challenges
- Challenges
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunity
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Type of Therapy
- Source of Cells
- Rise in the Demand for Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Microparticles Cell Imitation
- Bone Repair
- Neurological Disorders
- Spinal Cord Injury
- Stroke
- Parkinson's Disease
- Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Cerebral Palsy
- Alzheimer's Disease
- Vision Restoration
- Vertebral Repair
- Batten's Disease
- Skeletal Muscle Repair
- Intrinsic Healing Mechanisms
- Cell Therapy Mechanism
- Cancer
- Other Diseases
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Market Overview
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Cardiovascular Diseases in Europe
- Contributing Factors for Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of APAC
- Rest of the World
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure
- FDA Approvals
- Cell Therapy for CBER Regulations
- Federal Regulation codes
- Collection of Cells
- Code of Regulation
- Legislation Governing Use of Stem Cell Treatments
- EU Determination of Regulatory Status
- Regulatory Scenario in India
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Bone Therapeutics Sa
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc.
- Cell Therapies Pty Ltd.
- Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Merck Kgaa
- Neurogeneration Inc.
- Novartis Ag
- Regen Biopharma Inc.
- Regeneus Ltd.
Chapter 10 Appendix: References
- Sources
