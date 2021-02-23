Worldwide Industry for Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing to 2025 - Key Market Trends and Challenges

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global cell therapy biomanufacturing market by product type, application and region. The report discusses the key inhibitors to the growth of cell therapy biomanufacturing. The report discusses the role of participants in the supply chain from manufacturers to researchers. The report analyzes key companies operating in the global cell therapy biomanufacturing market. In-depth patent analysis in the report will provide a look at the existing and coming technological trends.

In this report, the cell therapy biomanufacturing market is segmented by product type, application and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into source of cells (T-cells, Dendritic cells, tumor cells and stem cells), and type of therapy (autologous cell therapies, allogeneic cell therapies). The market by application is categorized into cardiovascular diseases, bone repair, neurological disorders, skeletal muscle repair, cancer and others. The market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

Report Includes:

23 tables

An overview of the global markets for cell therapy biomanufacturing

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Assessment of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and identification of growth inhibiting areas that affect the global market

Detailed description of allogeneic (third party donor cells) and autologous (one's own body cells) forms of cell therapy and analysis of its advantages and limitations

Information on clinical trials of cell therapies; insights into regulatory scenarios and initiatives by government organization

Evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies; and a relevant patent analysis

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Caladrius Biosciences Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA and Novartis AG

There are numerous indications that can be cured using cell therapies, and the number of therapeutic uses is expected to increase. Some of the indications under investigation for treatments using cell therapy are cerebral disorders such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease, and cardiovascular disease. Cardiovascular disease could be treated using cell therapies with the aim of restoring normal heart function. Moreover, many studies are underway to improve the safety and efficacy in the treatment of different malignancies. Cell therapy could also be used to cure metabolic disorders such as diabetes mellitus type 1, where there is lack of insulin production in the patient. Researchers are also trying to restore normal liver and kidney function by introducing modified cells of respective origins.

Cell therapy is also a promising technique for the treatment of orthopedic, oncological, neurological and autoimmune diseases. The increase in the potential of cell therapies in the treatment of diseases associated with lungs using stem cell therapies is expected to be a major driver of the market's growth. Another driver is improved understanding of the role of stem cells in inducing development of functional lung cells, from both embryonic stem cells (ESCs) and induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. Stem cell therapies provides further understanding of lung biology and repair after lung injury.

An increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, rise in the demand for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, and further development of stem cell therapy approaches are driving the market's growth. However, market restraints include the bottlenecks experienced by manufacturers during commercialization of cell therapies and the high costs associated with cell therapies. The rise in the development of allogeneic cell therapy is expected to drive the market's growth. Allogeneic cell therapy involves chemo radiotherapeutic conditioning therapy that is followed by transplantation of hematopoietic stem cells as well as lymphocytes isolated from allogeneic healthy donors for treatment of various chronic diseases. (Allogeneic means from "one person to another," vs. autologous, which means from "one person back to the same person after processing.")

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation is used for treatment of a variety of blood cancers and hematologic conditions. This transplantation is the most frequently used cell therapy procedure.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Market Estimates

Information Sources

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Introduction

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction to Cell Therapy Biomanufacturing

What is Cell Therapy?

Stem Cell Transplantation

Autologous

Allogeneic

Syngeneic

Stem Cell Biomanufacturing and Classification

Based on Ability to Differentiate

Based on Source

Classification of Cell-Based Therapy Technology

Somatic Cell Technologies

Three-Dimensional Technologies

Cell Immortalization Technologies

Genome Editing Technologies

Cell Plasticity Technologies

Ex vivo Gene Modification of Cells Using Viral Vector Technologies

In vivo Gene Modification of Cells Using Viral Vector Technologies

Stem Cell Applications

Mechanism of Cell Therapy

Delivery Method of Cell-Based Therapy

Manufacturing Cell Therapy Models

Role of Contract Manufacturers

Ongoing Clinical Trials

Clinical Trial Network Focused on Stem Cell Treatments

Chapter 4 Market Trends and Challenges

Challenges

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Type of Therapy

Source of Cells

Rise in the Demand for Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T Cell Therapy

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Cardiovascular Disease

Microparticles Cell Imitation

Bone Repair

Neurological Disorders

Spinal Cord Injury

Stroke

Parkinson's Disease

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Palsy

Alzheimer's Disease

Vision Restoration

Vertebral Repair

Batten's Disease

Skeletal Muscle Repair

Intrinsic Healing Mechanisms

Cell Therapy Mechanism

Cancer

Other Diseases

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Market Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Cardiovascular Diseases in Europe

Contributing Factors for Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)

Germany

U.K.

France

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Regulatory Structure

FDA Approvals

Cell Therapy for CBER Regulations

Federal Regulation codes

Collection of Cells

Code of Regulation

Legislation Governing Use of Stem Cell Treatments

EU Determination of Regulatory Status

Regulatory Scenario in India

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Bone Therapeutics Sa

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Cell Therapies Pty Ltd.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Merck Kgaa

Neurogeneration Inc.

Novartis Ag

Regen Biopharma Inc.

Regeneus Ltd.

Chapter 10 Appendix: References

Sources

