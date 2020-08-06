Worldwide Industry for Connected Homes to 2025 - Key Business Strategies

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Home Market by Technology, Computing Type, Service Provider, Application Type, User Interface, Connection Type, Communication Interface, Deployment Type, and Region 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the connected home market by Technology (AI, Data Analytics, and IoT), Computing Type (Core Cloud and Edge), Service Provider (MNO and OTT), Application Type (Entertainment, Security, Energy, and Smart Vehicle Integrated), User Interface (Smart Speakers and Phones), Connection Type, Communication Interface, Deployment Type, and Region. The report evaluates both the DIY and managed service market including device installation and configuration, provisioning, access control, monitoring, and more.



The report includes analysis of immersive and interactive solutions including the use of virtual reality-based gaming and video watching as well as interfaces and equipment used, which includes virtual controllers, gesture and motion sensors. The report also evaluates smart vehicle integrated applications including voice assistance, home configuration, emergency alerts, synchronization, and more. The report provides market forecasts for major market segments, sub-segments, and regional expectations for the period 2020 through 2025.



One of the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic is that the smart home has become an extension of the smart workplace for many workers. The author sees integration between business communications and collaboration solutions and smart home technologies as a high growth area for application developers and systems integrators. We believe this trend will provide a substantial boost for stand-alone applications as well as pre-integrated and do-it-yourself (DIY) solutions.



The connected homes marketplace has been slow, but steady, building a firm base of support since 2018 and we project an even more pronounced growth trajectory starting in the 2022 to 2024 period. In fact, consumer perceptions have evolved over the last four years towards the expectation that apartments, condos, and newly constructed detached homes should be move-in-ready with respect to connectivity. This equates to pre-wired Ethernet as well as some type of gateway device, such as a wireless broadband router, which is relied upon for connectivity outside the home via the Internet. Various local area wireless technologies are employed for device-to-device and device to controller communications. In addition, especially the older generation is appreciative of pre-established smart home devices ranging from smart plugs to Virtual Personal Assistants (VPA) that enable an ambient user experience for applications and services via a voice-based control interface.



The connected home market is also to become much more robust with the integration of various artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The author sees the evolution of smart speakers for consumer markets and intelligent agent solutions for the business segment aligning closely with the evolution of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies in general. For example, the virtual personal assistant market is anticipated to hit a high-growth inflection point as open-source software and APIs become available for application development.



Select Report Findings:

The global market for connected home smart products will reach $221.5B by 2025

by 2025 Smart speakers in connected home solutions in North America will reach $20.8B by 2025

will reach by 2025 Edge computing support of connected homes in South America will reach $200M by 2025

will reach by 2025 COVID-19 reinforces the dominant market trend that connected homes are extensions of the smart workplace

Currently, many AIoT use cases are very retail product-oriented, but this is set to change as smart, connected homes integrate cognitive computing with IoT

Report Benefits:

Comprehensive connected home forecasts

Identify leading applications, services, and solutions

Identify key business strategies for connected homes

Identify opportunities and needs for vendor collaboration

Understand the connected homes ecosystem, players, and solutions

Learn about use cases, benefits and requirements for connected homes

Understand marketing strategies for connected home products and solutions

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Companies and Solutions

3.1 Abode

3.2 Amdocs

3.3 Amazon

3.4 Apple Inc.

3.5 ARM Holdings

3.6 Arrayent Inc.

3.7 August Home, Inc.

3.8 Axiros

3.9 Blue Clover Devices

3.10 Bosch

3.11 Chamberlain Group

3.12 Cognitive Systems Corp.

3.13 Crestron Electronics Inc.

3.14 Ecobee

3.15 Ecovacs Robotics

3.16 Essence Group

3.17 General Electric

3.18 Google

3.19 Hewlett-Packard

3.20 Honeywell

3.21 Hubitat

3.22 Insteon

3.23 Jasper (Cisco)

3.24 Kangaroo

3.25 Lexi Devices, Inc.

3.26 LG Electronics

3.27 Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

3.28 Marvell

3.29 Mycroft

3.30 Nest (Google)

3.31 Netgear

3.32 Netgem

3.33 Oregan Networks Ltd.

3.34 Philips

3.35 Proto Homes

3.36 Qualcomm

3.37 Scout Alarm

3.38 Samsung Electronics

3.39 SharkNinja

3.40 SmartThings

3.41 Technicolor

3.42 Whirlpool

3.43 Vera Control, Ltd.

3.44 Wink



4.0 Select Organizations and Standards Groups

4.1 Consumer Technology Association

4.2 Ethernet Alliance

4.3 Home Technology Association

4.4 National Home Builders Association

4.5 Smart Homes and Buildings Association

4.6 WiFi Alliance

4.7 ZigBee Alliance

4.8 Z-Wave Alliance



5.0 Global Connected Homes by Target Market 2020 - 2025

5.1 Global Connected Home 2020 - 2025

5.2 Connected Home Living Space vs. Workspace 2020 - 2025

5.3 Connected Home by Office Type 2020 - 2025

5.4 Connected Home by Region 2020 - 2025

5.5 Connected Home by Dwelling Type 2020 - 2025



6.0 Global Connected Home Market by Apps and Solutions 2020 - 2025

6.1 Connected Home by Smart Product Segment 2020 - 2025

6.1.1 Connected Home by Home Security, Surveillance and Access Solutions 2020 - 2025

6.1.2 Connected Home by Smart Home Appliances 2020 - 2025

6.1.3 Connected Home Smart Home Media and Entertainment 2020 - 2025

6.1.3.1 Connected Home Smart Speaker and Virtual Private Assistant Enabled Devices 2020 - 2025

6.1.3.2 Connected Home Interactive Television and Video 2020 - 2025

6.1.3.3 Connected Home Console and Cloud-based Gaming 2020 - 2025

6.1.3.1 Connected Home Immersive Solution Devices 2020 - 2025

6.1.3.2 Connected Home Immersive Applications 2020 - 2025

6.1.4 Connected Home by Smart Energy Management 2020 - 2025

6.1.5 Connected Home to Smart Vehicle Integrated Applications 2020 - 2025

6.2 Connected Home by Deployment Type 2020 - 2025

6.2.1 Connected Home Do It Yourself (DIY) Solutions 2020 - 2025

6.2.2 Connected Home Managed Services 2020 - 2025

6.2.3 Connected Home Support and Maintenance 2020 - 2025

6.3 Connected Home Service Providers 2020 - 2025

6.3.1 Connected Home Customer Premise Equipment 2020 - 2025

6.3.2 Connected Home Applications by Network Operator 2020 - 2025

6.3.3 Connected Home Applications by OTT Service Provider 2020 - 2025

6.3.4 Connected Home by Connectivity Method 2020 - 2025

6.4 Connected Home by Technology 2020 - 2025

6.5 Connected Home by Cloud Computing Type 2020 - 2025



7.0 North America Connected Home Forecasts 2020 - 2025

7.1 North America Connected Home 2020 - 2025

7.2 North America Connected Home Living Space vs. Workspace 2020 - 2025

7.3 North America Connected Home Office Type 2020 - 2025

7.4 North America Connected Homes by Dwelling Type 2020 - 2025

7.5 North America Connected Home by Country 2020 - 2025

7.6 North America Connected Home Applications 2020 - 2025

7.6.1 North America Connected Home by Home Security, Surveillance and Access Solutions 2020 - 2025

7.6.2 North America Connected Home by Smart Home Appliances 2020 - 2025

7.6.3 North America Connected Home for Smart Home Media and Entertainment 2020 - 2025

7.6.3.1 North America Connected Home Smart Speaker and Virtual Private Assistant Enabled Devices 2020 - 2025

7.6.3.2 North America Connected Home Interactive Television and Video 2020 - 2025

7.6.3.3 North America Connected Home Console and Cloud-based Gaming 2020 - 2025

7.6.3.4 North America Connected Home Immersive Solution Devices 2020 - 2025

7.6.3.5 North America Connected Home Immersive Applications 2020 - 2025

7.6.4 North America Connected Home by Smart Energy Management 2020 - 2025

7.6.1 North America Connected Home to Smart Vehicle Integrated Applications 2020 - 2025

7.7 North America Connected Home by Deployment Type 2020 - 2025

7.7.1 North America Connected Home Do It Yourself (DIY) Solutions 2020 - 2025

7.7.2 North America Connected Home Managed Services 2020 - 2025

7.7.3 North America Connected Home Support and Maintenance 2020 - 2025

7.8 North America Connected Home Service Providers 2020 - 2025

7.8.1 North America Connected Home by Customer Premise Equipment 2020 - 2025

7.8.2 North America Connected Home Applications by Network Operator 2020 - 2025

7.8.3 North America Connected Home Applications by OTT Service Provider 2020 - 2025

7.8.4 North America Connected Home by Connectivity Method 2020 - 2025

7.9 North America Connected Home by Technology 2020 - 2025

7.10 North America Connected Home by Cloud Computing Type 2020 - 2025



8.0 Europe Connected Home Forecasts 2020 - 2025



9.0 Asia Pacific Connected Home Forecasts 2020 - 2025



10.0 Middle East and Africa Connected Home Forecasts 2020 - 2025



11.0 Appendix: Connected Homes as Extension of Smart Workplace



