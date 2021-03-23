Worldwide Industry for Corrugated Boxes to 2026 - Featuring International Paper, WestRock and Smurfit Kappa Among Others

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corrugated Boxes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corrugated boxes market reached a value of US$ 189.8 Billion in 2020. Corrugated boxes are made by assembling three layers of corrugated cardboard sheets. These sheets assist in trapping air between them which acts as a cushion for protecting the contents of the box. In comparison with other forms of packaging, corrugated boxes offer numerous advantageous properties which include strength, lightweight, flexibility, high durability and aesthetic value. Additionally, these boxes are environment-friendly in nature as they are manufactured without the use of any harmful chemicals and can be easily recycled.



Market Drivers:



Corrugated boxes are widely utilized in the packaging of food and beverages, chemicals, glassware and ceramics, paper, electronics, textiles, personal care and household products. The growth in these end use industries has propelled the demand for corrugated boxes worldwide. Moreover, the e-commerce industry is experiencing strong growth on account of the convenience offered by online shopping such as free shipping options, and hassle-free delivery and return policies. As online retailers use product-specific corrugated boxes to keep items safe from mechanical stress, it is positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, in order to launch improved corrugated boxes, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities. They are also coming up with customized packaging to widen their consumer base. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global corrugated boxes market to exhibit steady growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The market is fragmented in nature with the presence of several small and large manufacturers who compete against one another in terms of prices and quality. Some of the key players operating in the market are:

International Paper Company

Nine Dragons Worldwide ( China ) Investment Group Co., Ltd.

) Investment Group Co., Ltd. WestRock Company

Smurfit Kappa Group plc

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd.

