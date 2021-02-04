Worldwide Industry for Expandable Polystyrene to 2027 - by Type, Process, Material, Product Type, Application, End-user and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market accounted for $8,528.32 kilotons in 2019 and is expected to reach $14,327.77 kilotons by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing constructions and packaging industries in developing countries are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the instability in crude oil prices is hampering market growth.



Extended Polystyrene (EPS) is the nonexclusive business name utilized for white unbending material produced using the extended polystyrene dots. It is a lightweight, inflexible, plastic froth protecting material delivered from strong globules of polystyrene. The EPS globules are extended lastly formed into bigger EPS squares which are additionally utilized for dividers, rooftops, floors, slither spaces and structural shapes.



Based on the end user, the automotive segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for expanded polystyrene in automobile parts, such as storage compartments, headrest and seats, footpads, and bumper systems. Expanded polystyrene is used in the automotive application on account of its properties such as lightness, impact resistance, and shock absorption.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand from the domestic front and increasing income levels. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are increasing the production of EPS in the region, thereby driving foreign investments.



Some of the key players profiled in the Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market include Insulation Corporation of America, The Dow Chemical Company, Plasti-Fab, Dabo Precision Co., Ltd, Kaneka Corporation, Atlas EPS, BASF SE, Nantong Chaoda Machinery and Technology Co., Ltd, Sunghoon Tech Ltd, British Plastic Federation, ACH FOAM Technology, FORTE EPS Solution Inc, KNAUF Industries and Synthos S.A.



