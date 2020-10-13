Worldwide Industry for Functional Food to 2027 - Rapid Growth of the Retail Sector Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Functional Food Market by Ingredient, Product, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The functional food market size was valued at $177,770.00 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $267,924.40 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027. Functional food is high in nutrients & protein and offers a number of powerful health benefits. People are increasingly consuming additional essential nutrients and protein, which they do not get from regular food in the diet.

Probiotics ingredients are gaining significant traction in the functional food market owing to various benefits such as it improve mental health conditions, and reduce the severity of certain allergies and eczema. It is viable microbial dietary supplements that when introduced in sufficient quantities, beneficially affect human organism through their effects in the intestinal tract.



Growing urbanized population, increasing spending on the health related products and growing cardiovascular, chronic, and obesity linked diseases are majorly driving the growth of the functional food market. Functional food contains sources of omega fatty acid which helps to maintain the weight and control blood circulation in the body. This is why, functional food is increasing suggested by the health clubs and fitness centers.



However, lack of awareness regarding the clinical benefits of functional food and high prices are likely to hamper the growth of the functional food market during the forecast period. Despite the high prices, COVID-19 pandemic has been positively influencing the growth of the functional food market. As people are highly conscious and wish to improve the health and immunity power by consuming highly nutritious food.



The report segments the global functional food market into ingredient, product, application, and region On the basis of ingredient, the market is categorized into probiotics, minerals, proteins & amino acids, prebiotics & dietary fibers, vitamins, others. By product, it is segregated into bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, fish & eggs, soy products, fats & oils and others. Depending on application, it is divided into sports nutrition, weight management, clinical nutrition, cardio health and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The major players operating in the market are Danone, Glanbia Plc., Kraft Foods Inc., Meiji Group, Murray Goulburn, Nestle S.A., Raisio Group, Royal FrieslandCampina, Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company and Mars, Inc..



