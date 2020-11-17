Worldwide Industry for Injection Molding Polyamide 6 to 2025 - Players Include DSM, BASF & Domo Chemicals Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market by Grade (Reinforced PA6, Unreinforced PA6, Others), End-use Industry (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial/Machinery, Consumer Goods & Appliances, Construction, Others), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The injection molding polyamide 6 market is projected to grow from USD 7.5 billion in 2020 to USD 10.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2025.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the injection molding polyamide 6 market includes the growing end-use industries in emerging economies. End-use industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, industrial/machinery, consumer goods & appliances, and construction are expected to flourish in emerging economies, including China, India, and Thailand, during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the growth of the injection molding polyamide 6 market.

Polyamide 6 is also known as nylon 6 or polycaprolactam. It offers excellent surface finish, strength, stiffness, and chemical resistance to hydrocarbons. There are various grades of the injection moldable polyamide 6 available in the market, including glass fiber reinforced, carbon fiber reinforced, mineral reinforced, and others. Among all these grades, glass fiber reinforced polyamide 6 is most widely used around the world. Auto mirror housing brackets, clutch pedals, clutch master cylinders, ski bindings, steering wheels, levers, auto seat frames, door handles, and door lock mechanisms are some of the major applications of glass fiber reinforced polyamide 6 in the automotive industry.

Reinforced PA6 is estimated to lead the injection molding polyamide 6 market, by grade in terms of value during the forecast period

By grade, reinforced PA6 grade is estimated to be the largest segment in the injection molding polyamide 6 market in 2020, in terms of value. It is majorly due to the excellent properties offered by the reinforced PA 6 and high demand for glass fiber reinforced PA 6 from the automotive industry. The reinforcing of polyamide 6 makes it suitable to be used across applications in the automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, consumer goods & appliances industries.

Automotive end-use industry is estimated to dominate the injection molding polyamide 6 market.

By the end-use industry, the automotive segment dominated the injection molding polyamide 6 market in 2020, both in terms of value and volume. Injection molding polyamide 6 is used in the automotive industry for weight reduction of vehicles. It is also cheaper in unit cost in comparison to metals, and other grades of commonly used thermoplastics such as polyamide 66, making it an economical alternative.

PA 6 has excellent tensile strength, stiffness, chemical resistance, heat resistance, wear resistance, and lubricity. Injection molding PA 6 is frequently used in the automotive parts manufacturing when a low-cost, high mechanical strength, rigid, and stable material is required. For example, PA 6 is extensively used in the door handles & radiator grills.

Asia Pacific dominated the injection molding polyamide 6 market in 2019.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the injection molding polyamide 6 market in 2020. The growth of the automotive and electrical & electronics industries is responsible for driving the injection molding polyamide 6 market in this region. China is one of the key consumers of injection molding polyamide 6 in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market

4.2 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By End-Use Industry

4.3 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Grade

4.4 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Region

4.5 Asia Pacific Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Country & End-Use Industry



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Demand From The Automotive Industry

5.2.1.2 Shortage Of Polyamide 66 And Its Escalating Prices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Competition From Substitutes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand For Lightweight Vehicles

5.2.3.2 Low Crude Oil Prices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Thermal Stability And High Moisture Absorbing Nature Of Pa 6

5.2.4.2 Liquidity Crunch Due To Covid-19 Among End-use Industries

5.3 Injection Molding Polyamide 6: Adjacent & Related Markets

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.4.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.4.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.4.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.4.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry



6 Value Chain Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Raw Material

6.2.2 Research And Development

6.2.3 Manufacturing

6.2.4 Distribution Network

6.2.5 End-use Industry



7 Case Study

7.1 Case Study Analysis



8 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Manufacturing Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Injection Molding

8.3 Key Parameters Impacting Quality Of Injection Molding Pa 6 Products



9 Covid-19 Impact On Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On Polyamide 6 Supply Chain

9.2.1 Impact On Raw Material - Caprolactam

9.2.1.1 Asia Pacific

9.2.1.2 Europe

9.2.1.3 North America

9.2.2 Impact On Injection Molding Polyamide 6 (Pa 6/Nylon 6)

9.2.2.1 Asia Pacific

9.2.2.2 Europe

9.2.2.3 North America

9.2.3 End-use Industries

9.2.3.1 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Automotive Industry

9.2.3.2 Economic Impact Of Covid-19 On The Construction Industry



10 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Grade

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Reinforced Pa 6

10.3 Unreinforced Pa 6

10.4 Others



11 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By End-use Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Automotive

11.2.1 Growing Demand For Lightweight Body Components And Efficient Fuel Systems In Automotive Industry Is Likely To Drive Market For Injection Molding Polyamide 6

11.3 Electrical & Electronics

11.3.1 Electrical & Mechanical Properties Of Pa 6 Drive Its Demand In This Industry

11.4 Industrial/Machinery

11.4.1 Heavy-Duty Applications Of Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Drives Its Demand In Industrial/Machinery Industry

11.5 Consumer Goods & Appliances

11.5.1 Growing Replacement Of Metals With Engineered Plastics In Consumer Goods Industry Is Propelling The Growth Of Pa 6 Market

11.6 Construction

11.6.1 New Product Launches By Companies And Wide Applications Of Pa 6 Are Driving Its Demand In Construction Industry

11.7 Others



12 Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.3 Europe

12.4 North America

12.5 Middle East & Africa

12.6 South America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Market Share Analysis

13.3.1 Market Share Analysis Of Top Players In Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market

13.3.2 Revenue Analysis Of Top Market Players In Injection Molding Polyamide 6 Market

13.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions And Methodology, 2019

13.4.1 Star

13.4.2 Emerging Leaders

13.4.3 Pervasive

13.4.4 Participants

13.5 Strength Of Product Portfolio

13.6 Business Strategy Excellence

13.7 Sme Matrix, 2019

13.7.1 Star

13.7.2 Emerging Companies

13.7.3 Pervasive

13.7.4 Emerging Leaders

13.8 Key Market Developments



14 Company Profiles

14.1 DSM

14.2 BASF SE

14.3 Domo Chemicals

14.4 Radici Group

14.5 Lanxess Corporation

14.6 Toray Industries, Inc.

14.7 Sabic

14.8 RTP Company

14.9 UBE Industries Limited

14.10 Dupont

14.11 Advansix

14.12 Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

14.13 Addiplast Group

14.14 Grupa Azoty

14.15 Other Companies

14.15.1 Ad Majoris

14.15.2 Adell Plastics Inc.

14.15.3 Akay Plastik

14.15.4 Shanghai Pret Composites Co., Ltd.

14.15.5 Yuh-Dean Enterprise Co., Ltd.



15 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jjhrsh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

