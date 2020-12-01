Worldwide Industry for Label-Free Detection Technology to 2030 - Surging Burden of Chronic Diseases is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Label-Free Detection Technology Market Research Report: By Product Type, Technology, Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global label-free detection technology market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2030. Furthermore, the market would attain a valuation of $3,097.4 million in 2030. The key factors causing the boom of the market are the rising incidence of chronic diseases, soaring healthcare expenditure, and the growing public awareness about label-free detection technology because of the numerous initiatives being taken by private and public companies across the world.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has massively increased the rates of mortality and morbidity among people all over the world. Moreover, the pandemic has made the healthcare sector of both developing and developed nations overburdened. In addition to this, the restrictions put in manufacturing activities and international and domestic trade, on account of the lockdowns imposed in several countries for mitigating the spread of the virus, has caused a considerably slow down of the global economy. However, the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 infected patients in many countries is pushing up the demand for label-free detection technology assays, which is, in turn, propelling the growth of the market.



Globally, the label-free detection technology market is currently exhibiting the highest growth in North America, on account of the large-scale utilization of the technology in the region for the screening of people diagnosed with chronic diseases. Besides the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the existence of major label-free detection technology providers in the region is also fueling the surge of the industry in the region.



Some of the major players operating in the global label-free detection technology market are Mettler-Toledo International Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Waters Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi), PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and General Electric Company.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Market Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 General Electric Company

Chapter 13. Appendix

