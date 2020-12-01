Worldwide Industry for Label-Free Detection Technology to 2030 - Surging Burden of Chronic Diseases is Driving Growth
Dec 01, 2020, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Label-Free Detection Technology Market Research Report: By Product Type, Technology, Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global label-free detection technology market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2020 to 2030. Furthermore, the market would attain a valuation of $3,097.4 million in 2030. The key factors causing the boom of the market are the rising incidence of chronic diseases, soaring healthcare expenditure, and the growing public awareness about label-free detection technology because of the numerous initiatives being taken by private and public companies across the world.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has massively increased the rates of mortality and morbidity among people all over the world. Moreover, the pandemic has made the healthcare sector of both developing and developed nations overburdened. In addition to this, the restrictions put in manufacturing activities and international and domestic trade, on account of the lockdowns imposed in several countries for mitigating the spread of the virus, has caused a considerably slow down of the global economy. However, the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 infected patients in many countries is pushing up the demand for label-free detection technology assays, which is, in turn, propelling the growth of the market.
Globally, the label-free detection technology market is currently exhibiting the highest growth in North America, on account of the large-scale utilization of the technology in the region for the screening of people diagnosed with chronic diseases. Besides the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the existence of major label-free detection technology providers in the region is also fueling the surge of the industry in the region.
Some of the major players operating in the global label-free detection technology market are Mettler-Toledo International Inc., HORIBA Ltd., Waters Corporation, Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A., Malvern Panalytical Ltd., Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi), PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and General Electric Company.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Background
1.1 Research Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Research Scope
1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product Type
1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Technology
1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application
1.3.4 Market Segmentation by End User
1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Region
1.3.6 Analysis Period
1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit
1.3.7.1 Value
1.4 Key Stakeholders
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
2.1 Secondary Research
2.2 Primary Research
2.2.1 Split of Primary Research
2.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Research by Industry Participant
2.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research by Company Type
2.2.4 Breakdown of Primary Research by Company Revenue and Corporate Designation
2.3 Baseline Methodology
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Data Triangulation
2.6 Assumptions for the Study
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 By Product
4.1.1.1 Instruments
4.1.1.2 Consumables
4.1.2 By Technology
4.1.2.1 Mass spectrometry
4.1.2.2 SPR
4.1.2.3 BLI
4.1.2.4 Microplates/reader-based technology
4.1.2.5 Calorimetry
4.1.3 By Application
4.1.3.1 Binding kinetics
4.1.3.2 Affinity analysis
4.1.3.3 End-point screening and specificity testing
4.1.3.4 Concentration analysis
4.1.3.5 Others
4.1.4 By End User
4.1.4.1 Pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies
4.1.4.2 Academic research institutes
4.1.4.3 CROs
4.1.4.4 Others
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Trends
4.2.1.1 Technological advancements
4.2.1.2 Approval and launch of new products
4.2.2 Drivers
4.2.2.1 Increasing strategic developments for drug discovery
4.2.2.2 Surging burden of chronic diseases
4.2.2.3 Increasing healthcare expenditure
4.2.2.4 Initiatives taken by public and private organizations to raise awareness about label-free detection technologies
4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast
4.2.3 Restraints
4.2.3.1 Cost-intensive nature of instruments
4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast
4.2.4 Opportunities
4.2.4.1 Extensive research to enhance sensitivity and throughput
4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4 Impact of COVID-19
Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast
5.1 By Product Type
5.2 By Technology
5.3 By Application
5.4 By End User
5.5 By Region
Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast
6.1 By Product Type
6.2 By Technology
6.3 By Application
6.4 By End User
6.5 By Country
6.5.1 U.S. Label-Free Detection Technology Market
6.5.1.1 By product type
6.5.1.2 By technology
6.5.1.3 By application
6.5.1.4 By end user
6.5.1 Canada Label-Free Detection Technology Market
6.5.1.1 By product type
6.5.1.2 By technology
6.5.1.3 By application
6.5.1.4 By end user
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast
7.1 By Product Type
7.2 By Technology
7.3 By Application
7.4 By End User
7.5 By Country
7.5.1 Germany Label-Free Detection Technology Market
7.5.1.1 By product type
7.5.1.2 By technology
7.5.1.3 By application
7.5.1.4 By end user
7.5.2 France Label-Free Detection Technology Market
7.5.2.1 By product type
7.5.2.2 By technology
7.5.2.3 By application
7.5.2.4 By end user
7.5.3 U.K. Label-Free Detection Technology Market
7.5.3.1 By product type
7.5.3.2 By technology
7.5.3.3 By application
7.5.3.4 By end user
7.5.4 Italy Label-Free Detection Technology Market
7.5.4.1 By product type
7.5.4.2 By technology
7.5.4.3 By application
7.5.4.4 By end user
7.5.5 Spain Label-Free Detection Technology Market
7.5.5.1 By product type
7.5.5.2 By technology
7.5.5.3 By application
7.5.5.4 By end user
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast
8.1 By Product Type
8.2 By Technology
8.3 By Application
8.4 By End User
8.5 By Country
8.5.1 China Label-Free Detection Technology Market
8.5.1.1 By product type
8.5.1.2 By technology
8.5.1.3 By application
8.5.1.4 By end user
8.5.2 Japan Label-Free Detection Technology Market
8.5.2.1 By product type
8.5.2.2 By technology
8.5.2.3 By application
8.5.2.4 By end user
8.5.3 India Label-Free Detection Technology Market
8.5.3.1 By product type
8.5.3.2 By technology
8.5.3.3 By application
8.5.3.4 By end user
Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast
9.1 By Product Type
9.2 By Technology
9.3 By Application
9.4 By End User
9.5 By Country
Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast
10.1 By Product Type
10.2 By Technology
10.3 By Application
10.4 By End User
10.5 By Country
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players
11.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players
Chapter 12. Company Profiles
12.1 General Electric Company
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.1.3 Key Financial Summary
12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
12.2.1 Business Overview
12.2.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.2.3 Key Financial Summary
12.3 Danaher Corporation
12.3.1 Business Overview
12.3.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.3.3 Key Financial Summary
12.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
12.4.1 Business Overview
12.4.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.4.3 Key Financial Summary
12.5 PerkinElmer Inc.
12.5.1 Business Overview
12.5.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.5.3 Key Financial Summary
12.6 Hitachi Ltd.
12.6.1 Business Overview
12.6.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.6.3 Key Financial Summary
12.7 Malvern Panalytical Ltd.
12.7.1 Business Overview
12.7.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.8 Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.
12.8.1 Business Overview
12.8.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.8.3 Key Financial Summary
12.9 Waters Corporation
12.9.1 Business Overview
12.9.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.9.3 Key Financial Summary
12.10 HORIBA Ltd.
12.10.1 Business overview
12.10.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.10.3 Key financial summary
12.11 Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
12.11.1 Business Overview
12.11.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.11.3 Key Financial Summary
12.12 Agilent Technologies Inc.
12.12.1 Business overview
12.12.2 Product and service offerings
12.12.3 Key Financial Summary
12.13 Corning Incorporated
12.13.1 Business Overview
12.13.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.13.3 Key Financial Summary
12.14 AMETEK Inc.
12.14.1 Business Overview
12.14.2 Product and Service Offerings
12.14.3 Key Financial Summary
Chapter 13. Appendix
13.1 Abbreviations
13.2 Sources and References
13.3 Related Reports
