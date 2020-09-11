Worldwide Industry for Nanodiamonds to 2030 - Key Trends of the Market

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Nanodiamonds 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nanodiamonds (NDs) are diamond phase carbon nanomaterials that were initially used for their strong abrasive properties and as lubricant additives for industrial applications. Main types of commercial NDs produced are categorized as high-pressure high temperature (HPHT) nanodiamonds, CVD diamond and detonation nanodiamonds (DND).

Extremely small amounts of nanodiamond additives can modify a variety of thermal and mechanical properties in various parent materials.



Properties include:

Diamond core: highest hardness (167 Gpa) and wear resistance

Highest thermal conductivity (2300 W/mK)

High electrical resistivity (10 cm)

Low thermal expansion (1.010- 6 K -1)

-1) Wide band gap (5.47 eV { 300 K })

}) High refractive index (2.417)

Low specific gravity (3.52)

Chemical/radiation resistance

Biocompatibility

Large surface area (250- 450 m /g)

/g) High & controllable chemical activity of the surface.

Overall, adding nanodiamonds can change most of the currently existing materials. Successful laboratory results and patents have been obtained in respect of many applications. The launch of nanodiamonds commercial production has made it possible to introduce laboratory results into industrial technologies and has enabled the manufacture of mass products. As the production volume of NDs increases and their price decreases, their scope of application will expand.

Report contents include:

Types of nanodiamonds and properties.

Production methods by producer.

Competitive landscape for carbon-based materials.

Markets for nanodiamonds including lubricants, coatings, polishing materials, medicine, plastics, skincare, energy storage etc.

Nanodiamonds pricing in 2020.

In-depth company profiles including types produced, products, target markets, production capabilities, contact details. Companies profiled include Adamas, Carbodean, Daicel, Nanoplazz Technologies, NDB, Ray Techniques etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology

2 Properties of Nanodiamonds

2.1 Types

2.2 Production methods

2.2.1 Fluorescent nanodiamonds (FNDs)



3 Applications

4 Competitive Landscape for Carbon Based Additives

4.1 MWCNT

4.1.1 Brief description

4.1.2 Volumes, values and growth

4.1.3 Key Trends

4.1.4 Applications

4.2 Graphene

4.2.1 Brief description

4.2.2 Volumes, values and growth

4.2.3 Key Trends

4.2.4 Applications

4.3 Carbon fibers

4.3.1 Brief description

4.3.2 Volumes, values and growth

4.3.3 Key Trends

4.3.4 Applications

4.4 Carbon black

4.4.1 Brief description

4.4.2 Volumes, values and growth

4.4.3 Key Trends

4.4.4 Growth

5 Markets for Nanodiamonds

5.1 Lubricants

5.1.1 Market prospects

5.1.2 Market overview

5.1.3 Market assessment

5.1.4 Potential market demand based on penetration forecasts

5.2 Electronic Polishing Materials

5.2.1 Market prospects

5.2.2 Market overview

5.2.3 Market assessment

5.2.4 Potential market demand based on penetration forecasts

5.3 Electroplating and Anti-Wear/Friction Coatings

5.3.1 Market prospects

5.3.2 Market overview

5.3.3 Market assessment

5.3.4 Potential market demand based on penetration forecasts

5.4 Drug Delivery

5.4.1 Market prospects

5.4.2 Market overview

5.4.3 Market assessment

5.5 Plastics (Thermoplastics, Thermoset, Composites)

5.5.1 Market overview

5.5.2 Fiber-based polymer composite parts

5.5.2.1 Market prospects

5.5.2.2 Market assessment

5.5.2.3 Potential market demand based on penetration forecasts for composites

5.5.3 Metal-matrix composites

5.5.3.1 Market assessment

5.5.3.2 Potential market demand based on penetration forecasts

5.6 Skincare

5.6.1 Market prospects

5.6.2 Market overview

5.6.3 Market assessment

5.6.4 Potential market demand based on penetration forecasts

5.7 Supercapacitors

5.7.1 Market prospects

5.7.2 Market overview

5.7.3 Market assessment

5.7.4 Potential market demand based on penetration forecasts

5.8 BATTERIES

5.8.1 Market overview

5.8.2 Market assessment

5.8.3 Potential market demand based on penetration forecasts

6 Pricing of Nanodiamonds

7 Main Nanodiamond Producers

7.1 Competitive analysis

7.2 Main producers

7.2.1 Adamas Nanotechnologies, Inc.

7.2.2 Carbodeon Ltd. Oy

7.2.3 Daicel Corporation

7.2.4 FND Biotech, Inc.

7.2.5 JSC SINTA

7.2.6 Microdiamant AG

7.2.7 NDB

7.2.8 NanoCarbon Research Institute Co., Ltd./ New Metals and Chemicals Corporation, Ltd.

7.2.9 NanoDiamond Products Limited

7.2.10 Nanoplazz Technologies, Inc.

7.2.11 PlasmaChem GmbH

7.2.12 Ray-Techniques Ltd.

7.3 Other suppliers

7.3.1 Art Beam Co.

7.3.2 AR Brown

7.3.3 Beijing Grish Hitech Co., Ltd.

7.3.4 Bikanta, Inc.

7.3.5 Cymaris Labs

7.3.6 Dynalene

7.3.7 EOX International BV

7.3.8 Henan Union Abrasives Corp.

7.3.9 Henan Yuxing Micro-Diamond Co., Ltd.

7.3.10 Heyuan Zhonglian Nanotechnology Co., Ltd

7.3.11 John Crane, Inc.

7.3.12 NVision Imaging Technologies GmbH

7.3.13 Sumitomo Electric

7.3.14 Tianjin Chanyu Superhard Sci-Tech Co., Ltd.

7.3.15 Tong Li Tech

8 Ex-Producers

9 References

