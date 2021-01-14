Worldwide Industry for Network Automation - Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Automation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Network Automation market accounted for $2.36 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12.14 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling market growth include an increasing network traffic and cloud infrastructure leading to a significant transition in data centers, rising adoption of virtual and software-defined infrastructure, surge in human error rates in manual systems causing network downtime, and increasing adoption of automation technologies such as AI and machine learning. However, availability of open-source automation tools is restraining market growth.



Network automation refers to automating the operations of a computer network. It can be deployed through the integration of hardware and software solutions which can help in managing and executing network processes. Network automation plays a vital role in network virtualization and SD (Software defined) networking, allowing automated provisioning of virtual network functions, for instance, virtual load balancing. Incorporation of network automation benefits are improving efficiency, lowering operational expenses, reducing the possibility of errors, and improving business continuity & agility.



By component, the network automation tools segment is expected to have significant market growth during the forecast period. Network automation tools are the software used for automating the deployment, management, testing, configuration, and operation of physical and virtual devices within the network. Network automation reduces the network operation cost by automating time-consuming manual compliance and configuration tasks. These tools help in enhancing the efficiency of the network operation, as they enable the IT team to deal with errors before they impact the network availability. They also enhance the security compliance of the network (by automating security compliance).



On the basis of geography, North America is estimated to have considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to rising demand for high-speed networks and increasing competition among major players in the networking industry for providing a better customer experience. In North America, enterprises and service providers are continuously changing their network infrastructure to cope with advanced technologies. Moreover, North America is home to many technological innovators.



Some of the key players in Network Automation Market include Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, 6Connect, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., NetBrain Technologies, Inc., VMware, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Micro Focus International plc, Accenture PLC, BMC Software, Inc., BlueCat Networks, Inc., HCL Technologies, Ltd., Gluware, Inc., Arista Networks Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and SolarWinds Worldwide LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Network Automation Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud Networks

5.3 Wireless Networks

5.4 Local Area Network (LAN)

5.5 Data Center Networks

5.6 Wide Area Network (WAN)



6 Global Network Automation Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Service

6.2.1 Managed Services

6.2.2 Professional Services

6.2.2.1 Support & Maintenance

6.2.2.2 Strategic Consulting

6.2.2.3 Deployment and Integration

6.2.2.4 Training & Education

6.3 Solution

6.3.1 SD-WAN and Network Virtualization

6.3.2 Network Automation Tools

6.3.3 Intent-based Networking



7 Global Network Automation Market, By Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-premises



8 Global Network Automation Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aftermarket

8.3 Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider



9 Global Network Automation Market, By Network Infrastructure

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Virtual Network

9.3 Physical Network

9.4 Hybrid Network



10 Global Network Automation Market, By Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.3 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)



11 Global Network Automation Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

11.3 Energy & Utilities

11.4 Retail & E-commerce

11.5 Manufacturing

11.6 Healthcare

11.7 Consumer Goods

11.8 Education

11.9 Information Technology

11.10 Telecom

11.11 Other Applications

11.11.1 Government and Defense

11.11.2 Media and Entertainment



12 Global Network Automation Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Service Providers

12.3 Enterprise Vertical



13 Global Network Automation Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.3 Mexico

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 Germany

13.3.2 UK

13.3.3 Italy

13.3.4 France

13.3.5 Spain

13.3.6 Rest of Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 Japan

13.4.2 China

13.4.3 India

13.4.4 Australia

13.4.5 New Zealand

13.4.6 South Korea

13.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.5.1 Argentina

13.5.2 Brazil

13.5.3 Chile

13.5.4 Rest of South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa

13.6.1 Saudi Arabia

13.6.2 UAE

13.6.3 Qatar

13.6.4 South Africa

13.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 Fujitsu Limited

15.2 IBM Corporation

15.3 6Connect, Inc.

15.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.

15.5 NetBrain Technologies, Inc.

15.6 VMware, Inc.

15.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

15.8 Micro Focus International plc

15.9 Accenture PLC

15.10 BMC Software, Inc.

15.11 BlueCat Networks, Inc.

15.12 HCL Technologies, Ltd.

15.13 Gluware, Inc.

15.14 Arista Networks Inc.

15.15 Red Hat, Inc.

15.16 SolarWinds Worldwide LLC.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v0ph0b

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

