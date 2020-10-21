Worldwide Industry for Paprika to 2026 - Massive Demand for Spicy Flavors Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Paprika Market - By Type, By End-User, and By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Paprika market, which accrued nearly 458.11 (USD Million) in 2019, is set to record the CAGR of nearly 5.8% over the period from 2020 to 2026. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Paprika market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million).



Paprika is a ground spice that is produced through dried red fruits of plant varieties, namely, capsicum annuum of Longum group including chili peppers. Moreover, Paprika means plant or fruit that helps in producing spices. Furthermore, the peppers that are utilized in producing paprika grow in Northern part of American continent, particularly in central region of Mexico. The taste of paprika flavors differ based on the peppers used in preparing the product. Apparently, these flavors vary from nation to nation. However, most of the plants produce paprika of sweet kind and comprise of pericarp. While, those of hot type comprise of stalks, calyces, seeds, and placentas. Paprika are available in yellow, red, and orange colors due to carotenoids.



Market Growth Dynamics



Massive use of the product in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics as well as daily household use will steer the growth of paprika market over the years to come. Additionally, paprika possesses unique anti-depression, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant, and anti-aging properties and this will steer the market trends. Furthermore, it is also utilized in treating cancer, arthritis, dysentery, and nausea. Apparently, it is used in sauces, perfumery, meat canning, and confectionery.



Moreover, increase in the per capita income and growing demand for the product across the emerging economies will steer the business growth. In addition to this, the anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, flavoring, and anti-oxidant features has enhanced its use in the recent years. Changing food habits and life patterns along with massive demand for spicy flavors will increase the utility of the product within the span of next few years. Furthermore, growing consciousness about natural coloring agents providing numerous health advantages to the consumers will result in the market growth proliferation in the coming years.



European Market To Register Humungous Growth Over 2020-2026



Burgeoning popularity of food coloring items along with use of spice oils in the continent will steer the market growth over the next couple of years. In addition to this, rise in the need for convenience diet and large presence of reputed paprika producers in Spain will create new growth horizons for the market in the foreseeable future.



Key players profiled in the report are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Plant Lipids, Synthite Industries Ltd., and Ungerer & Company Unilever Food Solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description and Scope

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Market Research Process

1.3.2. Market Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Paprika Market, 2016-2026(USD Million)

2.2. Paprika Market: Snapshot



3. Global Paprika Market- Industry Analysis

3.1. Paprika Market: Market Dynamics

3.2. Market Drivers

3.2.1. Changing food habits and life patterns along with massive demand for spicy flavors will increase the utility of the product within the span of next few years.

3.2.2. Massive use of the product in food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics as well as daily Household use will steer the growth of paprika market over the years to come.

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.4.1. Market attractiveness analysis By End-User

3.4.2. Market attractiveness analysis By Type



4. Global Paprika Market- Competitive Landscape

4.1. Company market share analysis

4.1.1. Global Paprika Market: company market share, 2019

4.2. Strategic development

4.2.1. Acquisitions & mergers

4.2.2. New Species launches

4.2.3. Agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures

4.2.4. Research and development and Regional expansion

4.3. Price trend analysis



5. Global Paprika Market- End-User Analysis

5.1. Global Paprika Market overview: By End-User

5.1.1. Global Paprika Market share, By End-User , 2019 and 2026

5.2. Pharmaceutical Industry

5.2.1. Global Paprika Market By Pharmaceutical Industry, 2016-2026(USD Million)

5.3. Food Industry

5.3.1. Global Paprika Market By Food Industry, 2016-2026(USD Million)

5.4. Cosmetic Industry

5.4.1. Global Paprika Market By Cosmetic Industry, 2016-2026(USD Million)



6. Global Paprika Market- Type Analysis

6.1. Global Paprika Market overview: By Type

6.1.1. Global Paprika Market share, By Type, 2019 and 2026

6.2. Spice Paprika

6.2.1. Global Paprika Market By Spice Paprika, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.3. Vegetable Paprika

6.3.1. Global Paprika Market By Vegetable Paprika, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.4. Paprika uleoresin

6.4.1. Global Paprika Market By Paprika uleoresin, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.5. Colorant Paprika

6.5.1. Global Paprika Market By Colorant Paprika, 2016-2026(USD Million)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Global Paprika Market By Others, 2016-2026(USD Million)



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

7.1.1. Overview

7.1.2. Financials

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Business Strategy

7.1.5. Recent Developments

7.2. Synthite Industries Ltd.

7.2.1. Overview

7.2.2. Financials

7.2.3. Product Portfolio

7.2.4. Business Strategy

7.2.5. Recent Developments

7.3. Plant Lipids

7.3.1. Overview

7.3.2. Financials

7.3.3. Product Portfolio

7.3.4. Business Strategy

7.3.5. Recent Developments

7.4. Ungerer & Company Unilever Food Solutions

7.4.1. Overview

7.4.2. Financials

7.4.3. Product Portfolio

7.4.4. Business Strategy

7.4.5. Recent Developments



