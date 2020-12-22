Worldwide Industry for Pressure Washers to 2025 - Player Include FNA Group, Nilfisk Group & Ryobi Among Others
Dec 22, 2020, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Washer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pressure washer market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. A pressure washer refers to a mechanical spraying device used for cleaning, washing and scrubbing hard stains from floors or other surfaces. It consists of an electric motor, high-pressure pump, filter, pressure-resistant hose and numerous cleaning attachments. The water is pumped from a reservoir and is ejected from the washer outlet with extremely high pressure. In comparison to traditional washers and detergents, pressure washers are more cost-effective and can effectively remove stains of mud, dirt and grime from the surface of automobiles, buildings, furniture and roads. As a result, they find extensive applications in the residential, commercial and industrial sectors.
Rapid urbanization, along with increasing awareness regarding the maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene among the masses, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing professional cleaning startups across the globe is also driving the market growth. Pressure washers are primarily used for deep cleaning of patios, roofs, walls, home exteriors, roads and gardens to remove dirt and other stains, which is facilitating their utilization in the commercial sector. In line with this, widespread adoption of electric pressure washers is also contributing to the market growth. These variants are energy efficient, cause minimal environmental pollution and are highly portable as they operate on cordless batteries. Additionally, increasing product demand from the food and beverage industry to clean and remove bacteria and other microorganisms from kitchen counters and equipment is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. Other factors, including significant growth in the commercial car washing sector, along with extensive infrastructural developments, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global pressure washer market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, AR North America, Briggs & Stratton, Campbell Hausfeld, FNA Group, Generac Holdings, MI-T-M Corporation, Nilfisk Group, Ryobi, Simpson, Snow Joe LLC and Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global pressure washer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global pressure washer market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the power source?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the output?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global pressure washer market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Pressure Washer Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Power Source
6.1 Electricity Based
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Gas Based
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Fuel Based
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Output
7.1 Upto 1500 PSI
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 1501 to 3000 PSI
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 3001 to 4000 PSI
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Above 4000 PSI
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Car Washer
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Garden Washer
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Home Exterior Washer
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Floor Cleaning
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Online Distribution
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Offline Distribution
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 North America
10.1.1 United States
10.1.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.1.2 Market Forecast
10.1.2 Canada
10.1.2.1 Market Trends
10.1.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.2.1 China
10.2.1.1 Market Trends
10.2.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2.2 Japan
10.2.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2.2 Market Forecast
10.2.3 India
10.2.3.1 Market Trends
10.2.3.2 Market Forecast
10.2.4 South Korea
10.2.4.1 Market Trends
10.2.4.2 Market Forecast
10.2.5 Australia
10.2.5.1 Market Trends
10.2.5.2 Market Forecast
10.2.6 Indonesia
10.2.6.1 Market Trends
10.2.6.2 Market Forecast
10.2.7 Others
10.2.7.1 Market Trends
10.2.7.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.1.1 Market Trends
10.3.1.2 Market Forecast
10.3.2 France
10.3.2.1 Market Trends
10.3.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3.3 United Kingdom
10.3.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.3.2 Market Forecast
10.3.4 Italy
10.3.4.1 Market Trends
10.3.4.2 Market Forecast
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.5.1 Market Trends
10.3.5.2 Market Forecast
10.3.6 Russia
10.3.6.1 Market Trends
10.3.6.2 Market Forecast
10.3.7 Others
10.3.7.1 Market Trends
10.3.7.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Latin America
10.4.1 Brazil
10.4.1.1 Market Trends
10.4.1.2 Market Forecast
10.4.2 Mexico
10.4.2.1 Market Trends
10.4.2.2 Market Forecast
10.4.3 Others
10.4.3.1 Market Trends
10.4.3.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Middle East and Africa
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
10.5.3 Market Forecast
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 AR North America
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Briggs & Stratton
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3.3 Financials
15.3.4 Campbell Hausfeld
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 FNA Group
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6 Generac Holdings
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.7 MI-T-M Corporation
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Nilfisk Group
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.9 Ryobi
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.9.3 Financials
15.3.10 Simpson
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10.3 Financials
15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.11 Snow Joe LLC
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12 Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.12.3 Financials
15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pmys13
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
