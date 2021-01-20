Worldwide Industry for Referral Management Market to 2026 - Opportunity Analysis for New Entrants
Jan 20, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Referral Management Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Referral Management market is expected to reach $7.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2019 to 2026. A Referral Management System is a tool which is widely used in healthcare centers such as clinics, hospitals etc. by the healthcare providers in order to keep a track of patients referrals information throughout their treatment period. It mainly focuses on improving the communication between the different healthcare providers that are involved in patient's care. It also helps in managing the patient's revenue cycle and processing the claims efficiently.
Factors such as rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and increasing government initiatives to incorporate IT solutions in healthcare are driving the market growth. Though, lack of skilled healthcare IT professionals is restraining the market.
Based on mode of delivery, cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the surge in demand for cloud-based solutions owing to its benefits including on-demand self-serving analytics, no up-front capital investment for hardware, and extreme capacity flexibility among others.
The key vendors mentioned are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., CERNER CORPORATION, Eceptionist, eHealth Technologies, Harris Corporation, KYRUUS, McKesson Corporation, REFERRALMD, SCI Solutions, Inc, Advisory Board , The Advisory Board Company, Clarity Health Service, Inc., Arcadia, Dental Care Links, and Keet Health.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How this market evolved since the year 2018
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Referral Management Market, by Mode of Delivery
5.1 Introduction
5.2 On-Premise Delivery
5.3 Cloud-Based Delivery
5.4 Web-Based Delivery
6 Global Referral Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Services
6.3 Software
7 Global Referral Management Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Outbound
7.3 Inbound
7.4 Professional-Referral
7.5 Third Party-Referral
7.6 Self-Referral
8 Global Referral Management Market, by Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Clinics
8.3 Hospitals
9 Global Referral Management Market, by End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Payers
9.3 Providers
9.4 Patients
9.5 Other End Users
10 Global Referral Management Market, by Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Strategic Benchmarking
12 Vendors Landscape
12.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
12.2 CERNER CORPORATION
12.3 Eceptionist
12.4 eHealth Technologies
12.5 Harris Corporation
12.6 KYRUUS
12.7 McKesson Corporation
12.8 REFERRALMD
12.9 SCI Solutions, Inc.
12.10 Advisory Board
12.11 the Advisory Board Company
12.12 Clarity Health Service, Inc.
12.13 Arcadia
12.14 Dental Care Links
12.15 Keet Health
