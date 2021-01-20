Worldwide Industry for Referral Management Market to 2026 - Opportunity Analysis for New Entrants

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Referral Management Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Referral Management market is expected to reach $7.89 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.5% during 2019 to 2026. A Referral Management System is a tool which is widely used in healthcare centers such as clinics, hospitals etc. by the healthcare providers in order to keep a track of patients referrals information throughout their treatment period. It mainly focuses on improving the communication between the different healthcare providers that are involved in patient's care. It also helps in managing the patient's revenue cycle and processing the claims efficiently.



Factors such as rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and increasing government initiatives to incorporate IT solutions in healthcare are driving the market growth. Though, lack of skilled healthcare IT professionals is restraining the market.



Based on mode of delivery, cloud-based segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to the surge in demand for cloud-based solutions owing to its benefits including on-demand self-serving analytics, no up-front capital investment for hardware, and extreme capacity flexibility among others.



The key vendors mentioned are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., CERNER CORPORATION, Eceptionist, eHealth Technologies, Harris Corporation, KYRUUS, McKesson Corporation, REFERRALMD, SCI Solutions, Inc, Advisory Board , The Advisory Board Company, Clarity Health Service, Inc., Arcadia, Dental Care Links, and Keet Health.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Referral Management Market, by Mode of Delivery

5.1 Introduction

5.2 On-Premise Delivery

5.3 Cloud-Based Delivery

5.4 Web-Based Delivery



6 Global Referral Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.3 Software



7 Global Referral Management Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Outbound

7.3 Inbound

7.4 Professional-Referral

7.5 Third Party-Referral

7.6 Self-Referral



8 Global Referral Management Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Clinics

8.3 Hospitals



9 Global Referral Management Market, by End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Payers

9.3 Providers

9.4 Patients

9.5 Other End Users



10 Global Referral Management Market, by Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Strategic Benchmarking



12 Vendors Landscape

12.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

12.2 CERNER CORPORATION

12.3 Eceptionist

12.4 eHealth Technologies

12.5 Harris Corporation

12.6 KYRUUS

12.7 McKesson Corporation

12.8 REFERRALMD

12.9 SCI Solutions, Inc.

12.10 Advisory Board

12.11 the Advisory Board Company

12.12 Clarity Health Service, Inc.

12.13 Arcadia

12.14 Dental Care Links

12.15 Keet Health



