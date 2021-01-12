Worldwide Industry for Remotely Operated Weapon Stations to 2029 - Improving Unmanned Systems Testing and Evaluation Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Remotely Operated Weapon Stations - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After two years of use in the field, Remotely Operated Weapon Stations have been well established in the defense market. The advantages they offer are significant. They include crew protection, increased accuracy, first-round hit probability, target recognition and identification, low cost of production; integration and operation. The US Armed Forces have been at the forefront of ROWS induction into its force structure. More than 20,000 units have been procured so far and additional ones are due to be delivered in the coming years.

There are two very important developments in the ROWS market that no one should disregard, as they are expected to change the conduct of combat operations. Just as radio brought a small revolution in technical and military affairs when it was used as a medium to guide weapons, ROWS will bring a similar change, not only as standalone systems but also as part of a networked environment and on top of the unmanned ground or surface vehicles.

The current global security environment poses many challenges either in the form of low-intensity conflicts or between peer opponents. With major forces around the globe being in need of fielding disruptive technologies with fire delivery capabilities, platforms, or unmanned systems with ROWS, interconnected through a C4ISR backbone, will serve that goal effectively and affordably.

Recognizing that potential of the market, a significant number of manufacturers around the world are positioning themselves by developing their own ROWS. That creates a highly competitive environment for businesses, which will be better served through the creation of economies of scale.

Market Forecast provides a detailed analysis of the Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (ROWS) market up to 2029 in terms of technologies, end-users and platforms, acquisition programs, leading companies, and opportunities for manufacturers. The report also provides case studies that would help readers better understand the nature of the market and the underlying factors affecting the procurement of ROWS.

The analysis is based on more than 400 program records around the world, establishing a solid database.

