Worldwide Industry for Research Antibodies to 2025 - by Product, Clonality, Major Reactivities, Application, Host Species, End-user and Region

This study focuses on the market side of research antibodies rather than the technical side. Different market segments for this specific market are covered. For example, application-based market segments include enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), western blotting (WB), immunohistochemistry (IHC), immunofluorescent staining (IF) and flow cytometry (FC); antibody function-based market segments include primary antibodies and secondary antibodies; antibody clonality-based market segments include polyclonal antibodies and monoclonal antibodies, including oligoclonal antibodies; customer type-based market segments include universities/academic institutions, pharmaceutical/ biotech companies and other types of customers such as governmental research labs and CROs; geography-based market segments include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Research and market trends are also extrapolated by analyzing the funding, patent publications and sales trends of major players in the field.

In this report, the market for research antibodies is segmented based on product type, major reactivities, applications, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into cell wall inhibitors, protein inhibitors, DNA inhibitors, and other inhibitors (RNA, Mycolic Acid, Folic Acid). Based on major reactivities, the market is segmented into oral and topical. The market is also presented based on application type, which is further segmented into human and veterinary.

By geography, the market has been segmented into the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (South America, and the Middle East and Africa) regions. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.

Report Includes:

64 data tables and 25 additional tables

An overview of the global market for research antibodies

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Discussion on the factors affecting the companies' market shares, the current strategies of antibody companies, the effect of research funding, and the third-party quality evaluation systems of research antibodies

Description of antibody technologies, emerging antibody generation technologies and identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Market share analysis of research antibodies based on product, clonality, application, end-user and region and evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast

Discussion on technological trends in antibody production and application, and information on antibody-based drug discovery and development process

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on entire pharma industry and discussion on how COVID-19 is related to pharmaceutical industry's growth slow-down and results in delayed approvals for non-COVID-19-related pharmaceutical/biotech products

Coverage of FDA and international regulations, details of recent regulatory reforms and list of antibody therapeutics granted in 2018 and insights into government initiatives and funding in emerging markets

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Company profiles of major players of the industry, including Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, United States Biological, Beckman Coulter Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc. and Cell Signaling Technology

The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as the demand for antibodies research, the expanding pandemic of COVID-19, other infectious diseases, and an increase in R&D activities by key companies to emerge with new antibodies to counter the rise in different infectious diseases globally. Moreover, the advancement of biological discoveries will result inthe need for more molecular targets to be detected by their antibodies. For example, even for the same protein molecule, antibodies for each of its many forms of post-translational modifications are needed. This is likely to propel the growth of the research antibodies market during the forecast period.

Primary antibodies are used alone or in combination with a secondary antibody. For instance, primary antibodies conjugated to fluorochromes are used in flow cytometry, whereas in microscopy, a primary-secondary antibody combination is used to increase the signal.

According to Antibiotic.com, one supplier of antibodies states that primary antibodies can be used against any antigen including proteins, peptides, carbohydrates, and other small molecules. Primary antibodies can also be raised to recognize post-translational modifications such as phosphorylation, acetylation, methylation, and glycosylation.

A rise in basic or clinical research to detect specific cell or tissue components (antigens), a shorter assay time, an increase in the versatility, antigen signal detection, and amplification are the factors likely to fuel the growth of the segment in the next few years.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Introduction

History and Current State

Background of the Antibody and Its Production

Current Status and Issues

Overview of Antibody Technology

Traditional Antibody Generation Technologies

Emerging Antibody Generation Technologies

Antibody Validation Methods

Trends in the Market for Research Antibodies

Purchasing Factors Analysis

Third-Party Quality Evaluation Systems

Research Grants

Journal Citations Analysis

Technological Trends in Antibody Production and Application

Deals within Last Decade Related to the Research Antibody Industry

WuXi App Tec Acquires Abgent

Abcam Acquires Epitomics

Agilent Acquires Dako

Affymetrix Acquires eBioscience

Bio-Rad Acquires AbD Serotec

Active Motif Acquires SwitchGear Genomics Inc.

Thermo Fisher Pierce Antibodies Merges with Life Technologies Corp.

Fluidigm Acquires DVS Sciences

Bio-Techne (R&D Systems) Acquires Novus Biologicals

Bio-Techne (R&D Systems) Acquires ProteinSimple

BioLegend Acquires Covance Antibody Services

German Merck Acquires Sigma

Abcam Acquires Firefly Bioworks

OriGene Technologies Acquires Acris Antibodies GmbH

Abcam Acquires AxioMx

Valiant Co. Ltd. Acquires MP Biomedicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires Affymetrix

Aviva Systems Biology Acquires GenWay Biotech

M&A Deals in 2018-2021

LSBio Acquires Absolute Antibody and Kerafast

Eurobio Scientific Acquires Dendritics

ImmunoPrecise Acquires Modiquest Research BV

LSBio Acquisitions in 2020 and 2019

Thermo Fisher Acquires Mesa Biotech

Sanofi to Acquire Kymab

Chapter 4 Research Applications of Antibodies

Introduction

ELISA/ELISPOT

Direct ELISA

Indirect ELISA

Competitive ELISA

Sandwich ELISA

ELISPOT Assays

FluoroSpot Assays

Emerging Technologies or Platforms in ELISA

Western Blot

1-D Gel Electrophoresis

2-D Gel Electrophoresis

Emerging Technologies/Platforms in Western Blot

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Flow Cytometry (Including Cell Sorting)

Emerging Technologies or Platforms in Flow Cytometry

Immunocytochemistry/Immunofluorescent Staining

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP)

Other Applications of Antibodies

Antibody Arrays

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

New Discoveries in Biological Sciences

Rapid Technological Developments in the IVD Industry

New Antibody Technologies and Antibody Types

Antibody-Based Drug Discovery and Development

Developed and Increasing Research Areas

Increased Government Funding in Emerging Markets

Need for Further Human Genomic and Proteomic Research

Need for Quality Antibodies in the Current Research Community

Need for Antibody Custom Services

New Application-Focused Technology Platforms

Market Restraints

Limited Research Funding

Low Validation Technologies

Decline in Suppliers

Decrease in Market Acceptance or Brand Trust

Market Opportunities

Market Expansion into Emerging Countries

Development of Novel Research Antibodies

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product

Global Market for Research Antibodies by Product

Primary Antibodies

Secondary Antibodies

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Clonality

Global Market for Research Antibodies by Clonality

Polyclonal Antibodies

Monoclonal Antibodies

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Major Reactivities

Global Market for Research Antibodies by Major Reactivities

Human (Anti-Human)

Mouse (Anti-Mouse)

Rat (Anti-Rat)

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Research Antibodies by Application

Western Blotting (WB)

Flow Cytometry

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Immunocytochemistry/Immunofluorescent Staining (ICC/IFS)

ELISA

Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Host Species

Global Market for Research Antibodies by Host Species

Rabbit Host Species

Goat Host Species

Mouse-Host Species

Sheep Host Species

Donkey Host Species

Other Host Species

Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by End User

Global Market for Research Antibodies by End User

Universities/Academic Institutions

Pharma/Biotech Companies

Other End Users

Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Research Antibodies by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 13 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry

Short-term Impacts

Change in Demand

Shift of Communication and Promotions to Remote Interactions

Research and Development Changes

Long-term Impact

Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-related Pharmaceutical/Biotech Products

Self-sufficiency in Pharma/Biotech Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry Growth Slow-Down

Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-related Products

Chapter 14 Approved Monoclonal Antibodies, 1986-2019

Chapter 15 Value Chain Analysis

Introduction

China Is Becoming a Center of Microbial Threats

Chapter 16 Regulatory Scenario

FDA and International Regulation

Recent Regulatory Reforms

Chapter 17 Competitive Landscape

Global Company Market Ranking Analysis

Antibody Therapeutics Granted in 2018

Chapter 18 Company Profiles

Abcam

Absolute Antibody Ltd.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bd Biosciences

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Bio-Rad (Abd Serotec)

Bio-Techne

Cell Signaling Technology

Jackson Immunoresearch Laboratories Inc.

Milliporesigma

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

Sino Biological

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

United States Biological

Chapter 19 Appendix: Acronyms

