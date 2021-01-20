Worldwide Industry on 5G Video to 2026 - Key Drivers and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "5G Video Market by Service Provider Type (Carrier and OTT) and Application Type in Consumer, Enterprise, and Industrial Verticals 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the 5G video market including vendor strategies, solutions, and applications. The report assesses video service delivered by provider type and application type with forecasts for consumer, enterprise, and industrial verticals. The report also analyzes the key technical aspects of 5G video including next-generation radio based on millimeter wave spectrum.



Other than enterprise and industrial use of FWA for general bandwidth needs, video is the obvious application for a variety of purposes including government usage. 5G will replace and/or augment fixed network video. It will allow any time, anywhere video by way of the ease of camera placement - as long as there is line of sight with a 5G antenna, there will be a good signal for high bandwidth and low latency.



We anticipate that smart cities will increasingly become highly surveilled cities. By way of example, there are so many CCTV cameras in the UK that the average Londoner is caught on camera 300 times per day. It is estimated that there is 1 CCTV camera for every 13 people in London, meaning that there are approximately 700,000 cameras in this dense urban environment.



Traditional surveillance solutions are typically overseen by humans and are prone to error. 5G allows for new solutions, including those that are completely automated and can actively blur individual details of those being recorded, while also monitoring their activity for crime or suspicious activity. This is possible due to the processing and analysis of these video feeds being done locally through 5G edge clouds. Therefore, the software's decision making can be done with no human involvement.

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Target Audience

2.2 Companies in the Report



3.0 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview

3.1 Evolution of LTE to 5G Networks

3.1.1 LTE Advanced

3.1.2 Peer-to-Peer Communications: LTE Direct

3.1.3 LTE Advanced Pro

3.1.4 Fifth Generation Networks

3.2 5G New Radio and 5G Supporting and Related Technologies

3.2.1 Massive MIMO

3.2.2 Cognitive Radio Capabilities

3.2.3 Millimeter Wave Radio Frequency



4.0 5G Video Market Drivers and Opportunities

4.1 High Return on Investment

4.2 Dramatic Video Improvements

4.3 5G in Smart Cities



5.0 Company Analysis

5.1 AT&T

5.2 Airtel

5.3 BT Group (EE)

5.4 China Mobile

5.5 China Telecom

5.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

5.7 DU

5.8 KT Corporation

5.9 NTT DoCoMo

5.10 STC - Saudi Telecom Company

5.11 SK Telecom

5.12 Sprint Corporation

5.13 Telstra

5.14 Verizon

5.15 Vodafone Group

5.16 Telenor

5.17 T-Mobile USA

5.18 Rogers Communications

5.19 America Movil

5.20 Entel

5.21 Movistar

5.22 China Unicom

5.23 Ooredoo

5.24 Zain

5.25 Swisscom

5.26 Spark NZ

5.27 Telecom Italia

5.28 Orange SA

5.29 KDDI Corporation

5.30 LG Uplus

5.31 Softbank Group

5.32 SingTel

5.33 Telefonica

5.34 Apple

5.35 Facebook (Whatsapp)

5.36 Google

5.37 Microsoft

5.38 Rakuten (Viber)

5.39 Snap Inc.

5.40 Spotify AB

5.41 Tencent

5.42 Amazon Prime Video

5.43 WeChat

5.44 Skype

5.45 Telegram

5.46 Ribbon Communications

5.47 REVE Systems

5.48 Hulu

5.49 Netflix

5.50 Dish (Sling TV)

5.51 Sky Go

5.52 Roku

5.53 Sony (PlayStation Vue)

5.54 Fubo TV

5.55 Philo TV

5.56 ClipBucket

5.57 Muvi

5.58 Contus Vplay

5.59 Quickplay

5.60 Vplayed

5.61 Ooyala

5.62 Vidmind

5.63 Mobiotics

5.64 Nokia Network (Alcatel lucent)

5.65 Samsung Electronics

5.66 Cisco Systems

5.67 LG Electronics

5.68 Huawei Technologies

5.69 Ericsson

5.70 Qualcomm

5.71 Intel Corporation

5.72 NEC Corporation

5.73 ZTE Corporation

5.74 Ciena Corporation

5.75 Cavium Inc.

5.76 Qorvo Inc.

5.77 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.78 Broadcom Corporation

5.79 HPE

5.80 VMware Inc.

5.81 MediaTek Inc.

5.82 Juniper Network Inc.

5.83 Analog Devices Inc.

5.84 MACOM Technology

5.85 Motorola

5.86 Ascom

5.87 Harris

5.88 Hytera

5.89 Cobham Wireless

5.90 Leonardo

5.91 Mentura Group

5.92 Inmarsat

5.93 Zenitel

5.94 HTC

5.95 Airspan

5.96 Alvarion

5.97 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

5.98 Coolpad Dyno

5.99 Mobvoi

5.100 Fitbit

5.101 Misfit

5.102 Asus

5.103 Netgear

5.104 Zyxel

5.105 Alibaba

5.106 D-Link

5.107 UbiFi

5.108 Altair Semiconductor

5.109 SimNet Wireless

5.110 Siretta

5.111 Cradlepoint

5.112 Telit Communications

5.113 Gemalto

5.114 Netcracker

5.115 Texim Europe

5.116 M2M Connectivity

5.117 Eurotech

5.118 RedLinX

5.119 MYCOM OSI

5.120 Colt



6.0 5G Video Market 2021 - 2026

6.1 Global 5G Video Surveillance 2021 - 2026

6.1.1 Global 5G Consumer MNO Provided Video 2021 - 2026

6.1.2 Global 5G OTT Video 2021 - 2026

6.1.3 Global Video Viewing by Application Type 2021 - 2026

6.2 North America 5G Video 2021 - 2026

6.3 Europe 5G Video 2021 - 2026

6.4 Asia Pac 5G Video 2021 - 2026

6.5 Latin America 5G Video 2021 - 2026

6.6 Middle East and Africa 5G Video 2021 - 2026

