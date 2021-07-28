Worldwide Infertility Testing and Treatment Industry to 2028 - by Gender, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infertility Testing and Treatment Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per this research report, the global market for infertility testing and treatment is anticipated to register growth at a CAGR of 10.15% over the forecast period of 2021-2028.



Stress and infertility are considered to be linked. For example, stress causes an involuntary body response, including a flood of hormones that elevate heart rate, increasing blood pressure. Here, chronic stress can create a hormonal imbalance. Hence, growth in stress and lifestyle diseases are supporting the development of the studied market.



Additionally, technological advancements in time-lapse technology, coupled with advances in embryo biopsy and genetic screening, are generating new opportunities for the infertility testing and treatment market. However, the high cost of these treatments negatively impacts the global market's growth.



The global infertility testing and treatment market covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa regions.



Globally, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate in the infertility testing and treatment market over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the surge in the adoption of fertility procedures and the rise in fertility tourism. In the region, South Korea, Singapore, India, and Thailand are some of the widely known medical tourism destinations, owing to affordable costs compared to other nations. Additionally, Japan and China are major countries popular for infertility testing and treatments.



Furthermore, the rise in healthcare awareness and availability of skilled professionals is likely to enhance the demand for these treatments, thereby augmenting the growth of the infertility testing and treatment market.



Competitive Outlook

The key companies in the infertility testing and treatment market comprise Progyny, Cook Medical Inc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Fujifilm Irvine Scientific, Olympus Corporation, EMD Group (Merck KGAA), Cooper Surgical, Vitrolife AB, Halotech DNA, Create Fertility Centre, Endo International Plc, Labotect GmbH, Genea Ltd, Adorfem, and Bangkok IVF Center.



Cook Medical Inc is a medical device company engaged in developing, manufacturing, and distributing devices for minimally invasive drugs. Its product portfolio includes needles, balloons, grafts, feeding tubes, plugs, and wire guides, among others. The company offers products and services in various areas, such as bariatric, gynecology, urology, colorectal surgery, plastic surgery, neurosurgery, and others. Besides, it markets its products directly and through a network of distributors and hospitals globally. It is headquartered in the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Infertility Testing and Treatment Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Growing Demand for Low-Cost Procedures

2.1.2. Increasing Acceptance of Donor Eggs

2.1.3. Use of Ai Increases the Success of Ivf Treatments

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Infertility Testing and Treatment Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Key Buying Impact Analysis

2.4.1. Treatment Options

2.4.2. Quality of Medical Procedures

2.4.3. Price of Treatments

2.4.4. Shift Towards Medical Tourism

2.4.5. Reimbursement

2.5. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.6. Industry Components

2.6.1. Raw Material Procurement

2.6.2. Manufacturing

2.6.3. Supply Logistics

2.6.4. Distribution Channels

2.6.5. End-Users

2.7. Vendor Scorecard

2.8. Key Market Strategies

2.8.1. Contracts & Partnerships

2.8.2. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.8.3. New Product Launches

2.9. Market Drivers

2.9.1. Growth in Stress and Lifestyle Disorders

2.9.2. Rising Trend in Delayed Marriages and Pregnancies

2.9.3. Improvements in Treatments

2.9.4. Government Support

2.10. Market Challenges

2.10.1. High Cost

2.10.2. Social Taboo Pertaining to Infertility

2.10.3. Risks Associated With Treatments

2.11. Market Opportunities

2.11.1. Technology Advancements in Time-Lapse Technology

2.11.2. Advances in Embryo Biopsy and Genetic Screening



3. Global Infertility Testing and Treatment Market - by Gender

3.1. Male

3.1.1. Male Infertility Testing

3.1.1.1. Dna Fragmentation

3.1.1.2. Oxidative Stress Analysis

3.1.1.3. Sperm Penetration Assay

3.1.1.4. Computer-Assisted Semen Analysis (Casa)

3.1.1.5. Sperm Agglutination

3.1.1.6. Microscopic Examination

3.1.1.7. Others

3.1.2. Male Infertility Treatment

3.1.2.1. Medication

3.1.2.2. Assisted Reproductive Technology & Varicocele Surgery

3.2. Female

3.2.1. Female Infertility Testing

3.2.1.1. Ovulation Testing

3.2.1.2. Hysterosalpingography

3.2.1.3. Laparoscopy

3.2.1.4. Transvaginal Ultrasound

3.2.1.5. Ovarian Reserve Testing

3.2.1.6. Hormonal Level Testing

3.2.1.7. Others

3.2.2. Female Infertility Treatment

3.2.2.1. Ivf With Icsi

3.2.2.2. Iui

3.2.2.3. Ivf Without Icsi

3.2.2.4. Surrogacy

3.2.2.5. Thers



4. Global Infertility Testing and Treatment Market - by End-User

4.1. Fertility and Surgical Centers

4.2. Hospitals & Research Laboratories

4.3. Cryobanks



5. Global Infertility Testing and Treatment Market - Regional Outlook

5.1. North America

5.1.1. Market by Gender

5.1.1.1. Market by Male

5.1.1.1.1. Market by Male Infertility Testing

5.1.1.1.2. Market by Male Infertility Treatment

5.1.1.2. Market by Female

5.1.1.2.1. Market by Female Infertility Testing

5.1.1.2.2. Market by Female Infertility Treatment

5.1.2. Market by End-User

5.1.3. Country Analysis

5.1.3.1. United States

5.1.3.2. Canada

5.2. Europe

5.2.1. Market by Gender

5.2.1.1. Market by Male

5.2.1.1.1. Market by Male Infertility Testing

5.2.1.1.2. Market by Male Infertility Treatment

5.2.1.2. Market by Female

5.2.1.2.1. Market by Female Infertility Testing

5.2.1.2.2. Market by Female Infertility Treatment

5.2.2. Market by End-User

5.2.3. Country Analysis

5.2.3.1. United Kingdom

5.2.3.2. Germany

5.2.3.3. France

5.2.3.4. Spain

5.2.3.5. Italy

5.2.3.6. Russia

5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe

5.3. Asia-Pacific

5.3.1. Market by Gender

5.3.1.1. Market by Male

5.3.1.1.1. Market by Male Infertility Testing

5.3.1.1.2. Market by Male Infertility Treatment

5.3.1.2. Market by Female

5.3.1.2.1. Market by Female Infertility Testing

5.3.1.2.2. Market by Female Infertility Treatment

5.3.2. Market by End-User

5.3.3. Country Analysis

5.3.3.1. China

5.3.3.2. Japan

5.3.3.3. India

5.3.3.4. South Korea

5.3.3.5. Asean Countries

5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand

5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4. Latin America

5.4.1. Market by Gender

5.4.1.1. Market by Male

5.4.1.1.1. Market by Male Infertility Testing

5.4.1.1.2. Market by Male Infertility Treatment

5.4.1.2. Market by Female

5.4.1.2.1. Market by Female Infertility Testing

5.4.1.2.2. Market by Female Infertility Treatment

5.4.2. Market by End-User

5.4.3. Country Analysis

5.4.3.1. Brazil

5.4.3.2. Mexico

5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America

5.5. Middle East and Africa

5.5.1. Market by Gender

5.5.1.1. Market by Male

5.5.1.1.1. Market by Male Infertility Testing

5.5.1.1.2. Market by Male Infertility Treatment

5.5.1.2. Market by Female

5.5.1.2.1. Market by Female Infertility Testing

5.5.1.2.2. Market by Female Infertility Treatment

5.5.2. Market by End-User

5.5.3. Country Analysis

5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates

5.5.3.2. Turkey

5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia

5.5.3.4. South Africa

5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Adorfem

6.2. Bangkok Ivf Center

6.3. Cook Medical Inc

6.4. Cooper Surgical

6.5. Create Fertility Centre

6.6. Emd Group (Merck Kgaa)

6.7. Endo International plc

6.8. Ferring Pharmaceuticals

6.9. Halotech Dna

6.10. Genea Ltd

6.11. Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

6.12. Vitrolife Ab

6.13. Labotect GmbH

6.14. Olympus Corporation

6.15. Progyny



