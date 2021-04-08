Worldwide Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Products Industry to 2025 - Featuring Bestway Global Holdings, Intex Recreation and Vista Outdoor

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Products Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of the outdoor inflatable leisure products market, with detailed analysis of market size by value and segments. The report also includes the analysis of the market for regions such as Europe, North America and Asia. An overall analysis of the global outdoor leisure products market has also been included in the report also in order to show the position of the inflatable product category in comparison with the overall market.



Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall inflatable outdoor leisure products market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Bestway Global Holdings Inc., Intex Recreation Corp., Vista Outdoor Inc. and Coleman Company Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global inflatable outdoor leisure product market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Regional Coverage

Europe

North America

Asia

Outdoor leisure products are split into two categories namely non inflatable and inflatable products Non inflatable products are manufactured through use of materials like foam, fiberglass, plastics to name a few. Hardboard paddle boards, floating pool chair, hard-shell kayaks, fiberglass standup paddles are some of the known products within non-inflatables. Inflatable products on the other hand, consist of airbeds, floatable products, bouncy castles, leisure boats, portable spas, play pools, water slides and other related toys & products. The main differentiating point between the two categories is features such as light weight and resistance to damage which is possessed by the latter.



The global inflatable outdoor leisure products is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the years (2021-2025). The market is supported by various growth drivers such as the advantages of inflatable outdoor leisure products over inflatable counterparts, inclination of people towards adventure and outdoor sports, growing tourism industry, increasing population of HNWI individuals and improving consumer confidence index. The market is also confronted by some challenges such as rising spending on video gaming content, cut throat competition and risk of diseases through recreational water activities.



Launch of new products, rapid growth in e-commerce industry, higher levels of consumer awareness and rise in customer desire for convenience and flexibility are some of the latest trends existing in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Outdoor Leisure Activities: An Overview

2.2 Outdoor Leisure Product Categories: An Overview

2.3 Global Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Market: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Outdoor Leisure Product Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Outdoor Leisure Product Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Outdoor Leisure Products Market by Product Category (Inflatable and Inflatable Products)

3.2 Global Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Product Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Products Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Product Market by Product Type (Above Ground Pools and Portable Spas, Camping Products, Recreation Products and Sporting Goods)

3.2.3 Global Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Products Market by Type of Activity (Inflatable Water Leisure Products and Others)

3.2.4 Global Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Product Market by Region (Europe, North America, Asia and ROW)

3.3 Global Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Product Market: Product Analysis

3.3.1 Global Above-Ground Pools and Portable Spas Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Camping Products Market by Value

3.3.3 Global Recreational Products Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Sporting Goods Market by Value

3.4 Global Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Product Market: Activity Analysis

3.4.1 Global Inflatable Water Leisure Products Market by Value



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 Europe Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Product Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Europe Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Products Market by Value

4.2 North America Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Product Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Products Market by Value

4.3 Asia Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Product Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Products Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Products Market by Country (China and Rest of Asia)

4.3.3 China Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Products Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Advantages of Inflatable Products compared to Non Inflatable Counterparts

5.1.2 Inclination of People towards Adventure and Outdoor Sports

5.1.3 Growing Tourism Industry

5.1.4 Rising Population of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI)

5.1.5 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Increased Spending by People on Video Gaming Content

5.2.2 Disease outbreaks and infections caused by recreational water activities

5.2.3 Cut Throat Competition

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Launching of New Products

5.3.2 Rapid Growth in E-Commerce Industry

5.3.3 Surging Consumer Inclination towards Convenience, Flexibility and Portability

5.3.4 Higher Levels for Consumer Awareness



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Products Market: Players Analysis

6.1.1 Global Inflatable Outdoor Leisure Products Market Players by Share



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Bestway Global Holdings Inc.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 Intex Recreation Corp.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Business Strategy

7.3 Coleman Company

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Business Strategy

7.4 Vista Outdoor Inc.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jk19l5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

