Worldwide Injectable Drugs Industry to 2026 - Featuring Pfizer, GlazoSmithKline and Novartis Among Others

DUBLIN, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Injectable Drugs Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Molecule (Small, Large), Delivery (Prefilled, Infusion, Others), Product, By Region, By Country: Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global injectable drugs market was valued at $414.88 billion in the year 2020. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer and auto-immune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis with an upsurge in the number of chronic diseases have driven the need for drug delivery systems and a higher demand for Injectable drugs. Increasing use of self-administered Injectable formulations like auto injectors, pen injectors, pre-filled syringes (PFS) and needle-free injectors has led to greater acceptance of Injectables.



The injectable drugs market is characterised by regulatory challenges, the pricing pressures, patent expiries and drug shortages. Major demand in complex segments such as large molecule peptides and vaccines couple with the shortage of injectables in the United States holds major opportunities for the injectables market. The large molecule injectable drugs market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Increase in the geriatric population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such ase diabetes and cancer are the key factors driving the market.



North America dominates the Injectable Drugs market, owing to rapid developments in healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major players in the region, huge investments made in the research and development, and increased adoption of oncology-related drugs in hospitals to treat different cancers.



Asia Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth in global injectable market during the forecast period. Additionally, there is an increase in the number of new drug formulations which are less water soluble and/or have very low permeability to allow for adequate absorption from the gastrointestinal tract following oral administration. The only way to make such drugs available in the body is through an intravenous administration.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of Injectable Drugs market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The report analyses the Injectable Drugs Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the Injectable Drugs Market by Product (Complex Biologics, Conventional Therapeutic, Vaccines, Insulin).

The report analyses the Injectable Drugs Market by Molecule (Small Molecule, Large Molecule).

The report analyses the Injectable Drugs Market by Delivery (Prefilled Syringe, Infusions, Others).

The Global Injectable Drugs Market has been analysed By Region (North America Europe, Asia Pacific , MEA) By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , U.K, France , Italy , China , Japan , India , South Korea ).

, MEA) By Country ( , , , U.K, , , , , , ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by product, By Molecule, By Delivery

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca Plc, Sanofi, Merck KGaA, Novo Nordisk, Baxter International.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Injectable Drugs Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Injectable Drugs Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Global Injectable Drugs Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026



5. Global Injectable Drugs Market Segmentation - By Product, By Molecule, By Delivery

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Injectable Drugs Market: By Product

5.1.1 Complex Biologics - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.2 Conventional Therapeutics - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.3 Vaccines - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.1.4 Insulin - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Injectable Drugs Market: By Molecule

5.2.1 Small Molecule - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.2.2 Large Molecule - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Injectable Drugs Market: By Delivery

5.3.1 Pre-filled Syringe - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.2 Infusions - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)

5.3.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)



6. Global Injectable Drugs Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Injectable Drugs Market: By Region



7. North America Injectable Drugs Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)

8. Europe Injectable Drugs Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



9. Asia Pacific Injectable Drugs Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Global Injectable Drugs Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Injectable Drugs Market - By Product, 2026

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Injectable Drugs Market - By Molecule, 2026

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Injectable Drugs Market - By Delivery, 2026

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Injectable Drugs Market - By Region, 2026



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Regulatory Compliance



14. Company Analysis

14.1 Johnson & Johnson

14.2 Pfizer

14.3 GlaxoSmithKline

14.4 Novartis

14.5 Eli Lilly and Company

14.6 AstraZeneca Plc

14.7 Sanofi

14.8 Merck KGaA

14.9 Novo Nordisk

14.10 Baxter International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qvk0yy

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

