Worldwide Inoculants Industry to 2027 - Strategic Recommendations for New Entrants
Jan 15, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inoculants - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Inoculants market accounted for $723.67 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,431.41 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Increase in feed grain and compound feed prices, shift in the trend toward the adoption of organic and environment-friendly farming practices and environmental concerns related to the usage of fertilizers and pesticides are propelling market growth. However, shelf life of agricultural inoculants and limited awareness regarding both agricultural and silage inoculants are hampering market growth.
Inoculants are a blend of microorganisms that improve the fertility and health of the soil. It is also known as microbial inoculants that help in improving host plant nutritional status and reduce the need for fertilizer inputs. Inoculants contain beneficial microbes, including bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and algae that promote plant growth and help to suppress pests or diseases.
Based on the microbes, the fungal segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the rise in organic farming practices at a global level. Fungal inoculants help plants to absorb phosphorus and other nutrients for use. By geography, South America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. South America is one of the largest regions that has adequate organic agricultural land area, due to which the demand for agricultural inoculants remains high in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Inoculants Market include BASF SE, Advanced Biological Marketing Inc, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Bayer AG, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, BrettYoung, Cargill Incorporated, Corteva, Novozymes A/S, Precision Laboratories LLC, Provita Supplements GmbH, Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty, Verdesian Life Sciences and XiteBio Technologies Inc.
Crop Types Covered:
- Cereals & Grains
- Forage
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Oilseeds & Pulses
- Other Crop Types
Types Covered:
- Agricultural Inoculants
- Silage Inoculants
Microbes Covered:
- Bacterial
- Fungal
- Other Microbes
Regions Covered:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Emerging Markets
3.7 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Inoculants Market, By Crop Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cereals & Grains
5.3 Forage
5.4 Fruits & Vegetables
5.5 Oilseeds & Pulses
5.6 Other Crop Types
5.6.1 Fiber Crops
5.6.2 Plantation Crops
5.6.3 Turf & Ornamentals
6 Global Inoculants Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Agricultural Inoculants
6.2.1 Biocontrol Agents
6.2.2 Plant-Growth-Promoting Microorganisms
6.2.3 Plant-Resistant Stimulants
6.3 Silage Inoculants
6.3.1 Heterofermentative
6.3.2 Homofermentative
7 Global Inoculants Market, By Microbes
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bacterial
7.2.1 Mode of Action
7.2.1.1 Modulating Phytohormone Levels
7.2.1.2 Nitrogen Fixation
7.2.1.3 Phosphate Solubilization
7.2.1.4 Sequestering Iron
7.2.2 Types of Bacterial Sources
7.2.2.1 Azotobacter
7.2.2.2 Enterococcus
7.2.2.3 Lactobacillus
7.2.2.4 Pediococcus
7.2.2.5 Phosphobacteria
7.2.2.6 Rhizobacteria
7.2.2.7 Other Types of Bacterial Sources
7.2.2.7.1 Pseudomonas Putida
7.2.2.7.2 Bacillus
7.2.2.7.3 Azospirillum
7.3 Fungal
7.3.1 Types of Fungal Sources
7.3.1.1 Trichoderma spp
7.3.1.2 Mycorrhiza
7.3.1.3 Other Fungal
7.3.1.3.1 Aspergillus
7.3.1.3.2 Paecelomyces Lilacinus
7.3.1.3.3 Penicillium spp
7.4 Other Microbes
7.4.1 Algal
7.4.2 Protozoan
7.4.3 Viral
8 Global Inoculants Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 BASF SE
10.2 Advanced Biological Marketing Inc
10.3 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company
10.4 Bayer AG
10.5 BIOMIN Holding GmbH
10.6 BrettYoung
10.7 Cargill Incorporated
10.8 Corteva
10.9 Novozymes A/S
10.10 Precision Laboratories LLC
10.11 Provita Supplements GmbH
10.12 Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pty
10.13 Verdesian Life Sciences
10.14 XiteBio Technologies Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e12k1i
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets