Worldwide Internet of Things Testing Industry to 2026 - Strategizing Disaster Management Presents Opportunities

The Global Internet of Things Testing Market size was estimated at USD 1,056.67 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 1,426.70 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.35% reaching USD 6,498.66 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Internet of Things Testing Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Internet of Things Testing Market, including AFour Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Apica AB, Arm Limited, Beyond Security, Bosch.IO GmbH, Cisco Systems, Inc., Happiest Minds Technologies, HCL Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, IoT Global Network., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Novacoast, Inc., Oxagile LLC, PTC Inc, RapidValue Solutions Inc, Saksoft Limited, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Siemens AG, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Softeq Development Corporation, and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Internet of Things Testing Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Internet of Things Testing Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Internet of Things Testing Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Internet of Things Testing Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Internet of Things Testing Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Internet of Things Testing Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Internet of Things Testing Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Surge in IoT enabled devices and microservices

5.2.2. Rising importance of DevOps

5.2.3. Need for a proactive approach to avoid the failure

5.2.4. Rising importance of API monitoring and IP testing in IoT

5.2.5. Shift left helping to move quality forward

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Evolving applications

5.3.2. Fragmented ecosystem and lack of standardization

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Tools enabling testing for a wide range of interfaces

5.4.2. Service virtualization for wireless connectivity scenarios

5.4.3. Strategising Disaster Management

5.4.4. Creation of a Unified Framework for Integration

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Concern over the security of individual data

5.5.2. Scalability of the IoT system and applications

5.5.3. Proliferation of IoT platforms, protocols, and security



6. Internet of Things Testing Market, by Services

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Managed Services

6.3. Professional Services

6.3.1. Business Consulting Services

6.3.2. Device & Application Management Services

6.3.3. Device Field Testing Services

6.3.4. Mobile Application Testing Services

6.3.5. Platform Testing Services

6.3.6. Training & Support Services



7. Internet of Things Testing Market, by Testing Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Compatibility Testing

7.3. Functional Testing

7.4. Network Testing

7.5. Performance Testing

7.6. Security Testing

7.7. Usability Testing



8. Internet of Things Testing Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Capillary Networks Management

8.3. Smart Building & Home Automation

8.4. Smart Healthcare

8.5. Smart Manufacturing

8.6. Smart Utilities

8.7. Vehicle Telematics



9. Americas Internet of Things Testing Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Internet of Things Testing Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Internet of Things Testing Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. AFour Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

13.2. Apica AB

13.3. Arm Limited

13.4. Beyond Security

13.5. Bosch.IO GmbH

13.6. Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.7. Happiest Minds Technologies

13.8. HCL Technologies Limited

13.9. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

13.10. International Business Machines Corporation

13.11. IoT Global Network.

13.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc.

13.13. Novacoast, Inc.

13.14. Oxagile LLC

13.15. PTC Inc.

13.16. RapidValue Solutions Inc.

13.17. Saksoft Limited

13.18. ScienceSoft USA Corporation

13.19. Siemens AG

13.20. Singapore Telecommunications Limited

13.21. Softeq Development Corporation

13.22. Tata Consultancy Services Limited



14. Appendix

