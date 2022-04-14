Worldwide Intragastric Balloons Industry to 2029 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Worldwide Intragastric Balloons Industry, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Obesity is a complex medical condition which leads to critical health complications such as diabetes, heart diseases high blood pressure and more. Prevalence of obesity along with comorbid diseases associated with overweighing and obesity should drive the global market.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global obese population has tripled since 1975. In the report of the WHO (2016), 1.9 Bn adults, 18 years and older were overweight, from these 650 Mn were obese. Around the globe, around 2.8 Mn die each year due to obesity and an approximate 35.8 Mn (2.3%) of global DALYs are due to obesity or excessive weight. Due to heavy costs associated with obesity, there is a great impact on the healthcare system around the globe. Advancement in technology and better treatment availability for obesity, and rapid growth in the prevalence of obese population will enhance the adoption of intragastric balloons as a perfect treatment; which will lead the growth of intragastric balloons market in the coming time.



The research study consists of types of balloons types and geographical distribution. The intragastric balloons types are categorized into single balloons, double balloons, and triple balloons. Detailed research in terms of forecast and market size is done for particular category for the period 2019-2029, alongside specific CAGRs for the period 2021-2029 are also available in the report.



This research report also includes geographical sections accompanied by foremost countries, which are alluded as follows:

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

North America

Canada

United States

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and GCC

Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The report covers a detailed description of the above-stated market segments for the period of 2019-2029 along with the specific market assessment for the individual countries in their region-wise segments.



A detailed analysis of market dynamics has been mentioned in the report to get proper understanding of the market and the associated trends. Various tools are used in the report to demonstrate the analysis by the main players. The study also consists of company profiling of the organizations which have a stronghold in the global market for intragastric balloons. Some of the main players in the global intragastric balloons market are listed: Apollo Endosurgery, Allurion Technologies, Lexal Srl, Districlass Medical SA, Life Partners Europe, Fengh Medical, Medsil, Obalon Therapeutics, Phagia Technologies, PlenSat, ReShape Medical, Silimed, Spatz FGIA Inc, and Tulip Medical.



For the purpose of this study, global intragastric balloons market is studied for their application in following areas:

Single Balloons

Double Balloons

Triple Balloons

Others

At present, obesity is one of the leading factors contributing to considerable costs, morbidity, and mortality in the U.S. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Services, the prevalence of obesity was 36.5% among U.S. adults during 2011-14. The National Institute of Health also reported that excessive weight & obesity together are the second leading cause of death in U.S.; an approximate 300,000 deaths occur per year due to the obesity. Intragastric balloons market is strongly supported by technological advancement and medically advanced procedure. Another chief factor enhancing the intragastric balloons market is growth in life expectancy.



Intragastric balloons are a viable alternative to ancient bariatric surgery, with the non-invasive method to lose weight without any surgical procedure in a non-invasive manner and with higher efficacy rate. Research shows that there is an increase of 40% to 90% chance of dying from cancer in the highest weight categories. Higher mortality rates from cardiovascular diseases and cancer were closely associated with obesity, an increase in demand for non-invasive procedures is boosting the growth of intragastric balloons market. Growing healthcare sector and technological advancement are the also some of the main drivers for the growth of this market.



For the purpose of this study, global intragastric balloons market is studied for their application in following usage areas:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Private Clinics

Among the considered usage areas, intragastric balloons enjoy the largest application in hospitals followed by ambulatory centers. Higher affordability of hospitals in terms of purchase of intragastric balloons, greater handling skills and higher cost to benefit ratio due to better patient footfall are the main factors driving the adoption of intragastric balloons systems in hospitals. It is further expected that due to increasing preference of patients for approaching specialized private clinics for requirements owing to faster turnaround times and better treatment outcomes, the demand for intragastric balloons from private clinics will be higher during the forecast period. Therefore it is expected that the growth of private clinics segment will be greater than the global benchmark during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global intragastric balloons market is composed of Latin America, Middle East & Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America.



North America holds the prime share in global intragastric balloons market pursued by Asia Pacific, attributable to major reasons such as high prevalence of obesity in North America. High prevalence of obesity in top wage and higher middle pay nations was twofold in excess than that of low and lower middle wage nations. The distinction more than triples from 7% obesity in both genders in the lower middle pay nations to 24% in higher middle pay nations. Obesity in women is essentially higher than in men, except for high-income nations where it was comparable. In low and middle pay nations, overweighing in women was roughly twofold than in men.



Intragastric balloon procedure is claimed to be completely secure and non-invasive. The demand for non-invasive procedures is expected to grow in the upcoming time. In the course of forecast duration 2019 - 2029, Asia Pacific is observed as the fastest growing region due to key driving factors such as rising prevalence of obesity in developing countries, increasing consciousness related with early treatment, evolving healthcare expenditure, and intensifying demand for the non-invasive procedure.



The geographical classification of the global intragastric balloons market is as follows:

North America ( Canada & United States )

( & ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia Pacific )

( , , , and Rest of ) Europe ( France , Italy , Germany , U.K., Spain , and Rest of Europe )

( , , , U.K., , and Rest of ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , and Rest of Latin America )

( , , and Rest of ) Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East and Africa )

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Intragastric Balloons: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Definition and Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.4.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography,2020

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Model

3.7. Competitive Landscape

3.7.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players,2020



Chapter 4. Global Intragastric Balloons Market, by Product,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Product,2020

4.3. Single Balloons

4.4. Double Balloons

4.5. Triple Balloons



Chapter 5. Global Intragastric Balloons Market, by Usage Area,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Usage Area,2020

5.3. Hospitals

5.4. Ambulatory Centers

5.5. Private Clinics



Chapter 6. Global Intragastric Balloons Market, by Geography,2019 - 2029(US$ Mn)



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Allurion Technologies

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Apollo Endosurgery

7.3. Districlass Medical SA

7.4. Fengh Medical

7.5. Lexal Srl

7.6. Life Partners Europe

7.7. Medsil

7.8. Obalon Therapeutics

7.9. Phagia Technologies

7.10. PlenSat

7.11. ReShape Medical

7.12. Silimed

7.13. Spatz FGIA Inc

7.14. Tulip Medical

