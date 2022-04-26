Worldwide Intraosseous Infusion Devices Industry to 2028 - by Product Type, Technology, End-user and Region

Apr 26, 2022, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intraosseous Infusion Devices Market, by Product Type, by Technology, by End User, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The intraosseous route offers immediate vascular access during emergency administration of drugs such as during resuscitation. Intraosseous (IO) access is the most frequently used route for emergency care of children and critically ill infants when IV access cannot be achieved rapidly. Intraosseous infusion uses the rich vascular network of bones to transport drugs and fluids from the medullary cavity to the circulation.
The response and distribution of drugs and fluid injected by the intraosseous route appears to be very similar to intravenous injection. The procedure should be limited to emergency situations when intravenous access (including umbilical vein catheterization) cannot be established in a required length of time, usually 2-5 minutes. Moreover, sternal route for IO administration of medication has shown to improve patient outcomes as compared to humeral and tibial IO administration. Furthermore, use of IO infusion in critical settings such as for patients who are obese, hypovolemic, or have poor cardiac output, and in military settings is beneficial. In such patients, administration through the IV route becomes difficult to use.
The key players operating in the market are focusing on growth strategies such as acquisitions, which is expected to boost the growth of the global intraosseous infusion devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2018, PerSys Medical, a company that provides emergency medical devices worldwide, announced the completion of acquisition of MAS Med Global for production of a new smart tourniquet called ADAM. This acquisition is a significant addition to PerSys Medical's hemorrhage control portfolio.
