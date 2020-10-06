Worldwide IoT Technology Industry to 2025 - Leading Vendors, Products, and Services Offerings

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The IoT Technology Market by Hardware, Software, Platforms, and Solutions by Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The IoT Technology Market by Hardware, Software, Platforms, and Solutions by Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025 report represents the most comprehensive research covering core IoT hardware, software, and firmware as well as supporting technologies such as AI and edge computing. The report evaluates leading vendors, products, and services offerings. The quantitative portion of the report provides detailed forecasts for the global and regional IoT technology market for 2020 to 2025. The report also includes specific industry recommendations in key areas such as data analytics and AI hardware, software and services.



IoT Technology Market Drivers



At its core, IoT solutions are intended to optimize asset management, workflow, and processes. This includes automation of physical infrastructure, remote management and monitoring, and predictive insights. Virtually every operational process and procedure will be impacted by IoT at some point for most industries. Longer-term, the IoT technology market will make a substantive impact across many industry verticals, especially those that benefit from process automation, improved service delivery, and acquisition of actionable data.



Successful companies will be those that understand how and where IoT technologies and solutions will drive opportunities for operational improvements, new and enhanced products and services, as well as completely new business models. To achieve these goals, service providers and businesses are deploying IoT platforms, and many types of software programs and operating systems. Equally important are related IoT managed services such as system integration and data management to enable optimized deployment as well as efficient and effective ongoing operations.



AI in the IoT Technology Market



Current IoT networks are largely deterministic in nature, relying upon autonomic systems making decisions based on predetermined rules that take action based upon the occurrence of specific events. The Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) will become increasingly important as the AIoT market evolves to allow IoT networks and systems to become more cognitive. The emerging AIoT market will enable systems to become increasingly more cognitive, making decisions based on context and experience.



It is important to recognize that intelligence within the IoT technology market is not inherent but rather must be carefully planned. AIoT market elements will be found embedded within software programs, chipsets, and platforms as well as human-facing devices such as appliances, which may rely upon a combination of local and cloud-based intelligence.



Just like the human nervous system, IoT networks will have both autonomic and cognitive functional components that provide intelligent control as well as nerve end-points that act like nerve endings for neural transport (detection and triggering of communications) and nerve channels that connect the overall system. The big difference is that the IoT technology market will benefit from engineering design in terms of AI and cognitive computing placement in both centralized and edge computing locations.



IoT Technology Market Components



IoT networks and systems consist of a vast array of hardware, software and firmware elements including semiconductors and embedded devices, sensors, controllers, and gateways. Communication between end-nodes and IoT platforms depend upon wired and wireless networking based on LTE and emerging 5G networks as well as many non-cellular low power WAN methods.



IoT infrastructure and platforms consists of hardware, software, and Application Programming Interfaces (API) with APIs acting as a key element providing access to IoT platforms for intra-network signaling/messaging as well as communications on an intersystem basis. IoT APIs also provide a means for provisioning and administration of IoT devices, data, and applications.



IoT hardware may be both physical and virtualized. IoT software may be both deterministic in terms of programming and outcomes as well as programmatic thanks to IoT APIs and communications platforms as a service (CPaaS). IoT APIs may be open, proprietary, and/or pre-built connectors for specific purposes. Taken together, IoT hardware, software and APIs provide the basis for IoT platforms, which consist of many different programs, algorithms, and operating systems.



Programming IoT will entail a variety of resources and tools including Software Development Kits (SDK), Application Programming Interfaces (API), Graphical User Interfaces (GUI), IoT platforms for application enablement (development and on-boarding), and open-source software. The long-term success of the IoT technology market will depend on the extent to which these tools may be leveraged by third-party software companies in an open development environment.



IoT Technology Market Solutions



The things involved in IoT vary from devices used to detect, actuate, signal, engage, and more. IoT things also involve everything from gateways, modules, and sensors to hardware and embedded software within products and equipment and other consumer, enterprise, and industrial assets. The IoT technology market ecosystem could easily become highly cumbersome with so many different items to consider as part of IoT provisioning, activation, administration and other management functions. Accordingly, there is a need for IoT platforms for management of IoT devices, interfaces, software, applications, and data.



IoT provides a wealth of data, which is derived largely from machine-related events. The ability to sort data in a raw format, store it in different structural formats, and subsequently release it for further analytics, will be of paramount importance for all industry verticals. Converting raw data into actionable information is one of the key goals of the IoT technology market. Important consideration areas include Data Collection (what, how, when, why, and where), Data Networking (connectivity, routing, and access), and Data Management (storage, analytics, and distribution). Important aspects of IoT data management include storage of both raw and transformed data as well as IoT data distribution rights and privacy management.



Target Audience:

AI companies

IoT companies

Robotics companies

Semiconductor vendors

Data management vendors

Industrial automation companies

Governments and R&D organizations

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Overview

3.1 Defining the IoT

3.2 IoT Technology

3.3 IoT Functional Structure

3.4 IoT Network Architecture

3.5 Economic Impact Analysis

3.6 Market Factors and Challenges

3.7 Machine Learning and other forms of Artificial Intelligence

3.8 The Artificial Intelligence of Things

3.9 Edge Computing and Fog Computing

3.10 Digital Twin Technology

3.11 5G to Drive Substantial IoT Network Expansion

3.12 Blockchain Technology

3.13 Cloud Computing

3.14 Internet of Nanoscale Things



4.0 Technology and Value Chain

4.1 IoT Semiconductor Building Blocks

4.1.1 Wireless Sensors

4.1.2 IoT Processors

4.1.3 IoT Gateways

4.1.4 IoT Applications

4.2 IoT Chipsets

4.3 Network Technology and Protocols

4.4 Real-Time Operating Systems

4.4.1 Open Source RTOS

4.4.2 Commercial RTOS

4.4.3 Distributed Stream Computing Platforms

4.5 IoT Software and Platforms

4.5.1 IoT Analytics

4.5.2 IoT Security

4.5.3 IoT Device Management

4.5.4 IoT Standard and API Interoperability

4.6 Solutions and Applications Drive IoT Innovation

4.7 IoT Value Chain

4.7.1 Hardware Device Providers

4.7.2 Component Providers

4.7.3 Platform Providers

4.7.4 Software and Service Providers

4.8 IoT Investments and Market Alliances

4.9 Role of Mobile Network Operators



5.0 Company Analysis

5.1 NVIDIA Corporation

5.2 IBM Corporation

5.3 Intel Corporation

5.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

5.5 Microsoft Corporation

5.6 Google Inc.

5.7 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.9 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.10 Juniper Networks, Inc.

5.11 Nokia Corporation

5.12 ARM Limited

5.13 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

5.14 Oracle Corporation

5.15 SAP

5.16 General Electric

5.17 Wind River Systems Inc.

5.18 Cumulocity GmBH

5.19 SparkCognition Inc.

5.20 Amazon Inc.

5.21 Cisco Systems

5.22 Atmel Corporation

5.23 Texas Instruments Inc.

5.24 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

5.25 XILINX Inc.

5.26 Gemalto N.V.

5.27 Micron Technology

5.28 SAS Institute Inc.

5.29 General Vision Inc.

5.30 PTC Corporation

5.31 Analog Devices Inc.

5.32 Cypress Semiconductor Corp

5.33 Rohm Semiconductor

5.34 Semtech Corporation

5.35 Enea AB

5.36 Express Logic Inc.

5.37 Kaspersky Lab

5.38 Losant IoT Inc.

5.39 Thethings.io

5.40 Robert Bosch GmbH

5.41 Echelon Corporation

5.42 Symantec Corporation

5.43 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

5.44 STMicroelectronics

5.45 MediaTek Inc.

5.46 Microchip Technology Inc.

5.47 Renesas Electronics Corporation

5.48 Ayla Networks Inc.

5.49 Pepper

5.50 Helium Systems Inc.



6.0 IoT Technology Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020 - 2025

6.1 Global IoT Technology Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.1 Combined Market IoT Technology Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.2 IoT Technology Market by Type 2020 - 2025

6.1.3 IoT by Industry Verticals 2020 - 2025

6.1.4 IoT Technology Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial and Government 2020 - 2025

6.1.5 AI Equipped IoT Technology Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.6 5G Driven IoT Technology Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.7 Edge Enabled IoT Technology Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.8 Blockchain in IoT Technology Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.9 IoT Technology Market in Smart Cities 2020 - 2025

6.2 Regional IoT Technology Market 2020 - 2025

6.2.1 IoT Technology Market by Region 2020 - 2025

6.2.1.1 IoT Technology in Asia Pacific by Country 2020 - 2025

6.2.1.2 IoT Technology in North America by Country 2020 - 2025

6.2.1.3 IoT Technology in Europe by Country 2020 - 2025

6.2.1.4 IoT Technology in Middle East and Africa by Country 2020 - 2025

6.2.1.5 IoT Technology in Latin America by Country 2020 - 2025

6.3 IoT Technology Unit Shipments 2020 - 2025

6.3.1 Global IoT Unit Shipments 2020 - 2025

6.3.2 IoT Technology Unit Shipments by Region 2020 - 2025



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



