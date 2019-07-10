Worldwide Kitchen Towel Markets Through 2019-2024 - The Global Market is Projected to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kitchen Towel Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kitchen towel market reached a value of US$ 13.1 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 18.6 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of nearly 6% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global kitchen towel market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Market Drivers

Numerous factors are currently driving the demand of kitchen towels across the globe. For instance, rising urban population coupled with increasing disposable incomes is catalyzing the demand of personal care products such as kitchen towels. Moreover, their penetration in emerging markets is also increasing as a result of westernization and globalization.

Another major driver of this market is the launch of new products that are softer, more absorbent and reusable compared to previous products. The demand of towels that are made up of environment friendly and sustainable materials is also rising with manufacturers increasing their focus on such products.

Market Summary

Based on product type, the market has been segmented as cloth-based and paper-based. Cloth based kitchen towels currently represents a bigger segment.

On the basis of end-use sector, the report has segmented the market into the commercial and residential sectors. The commercial sector currently represents a bigger segment.

On the basis of distribution channel, the report has segmented the market into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, speciality stores, online and others.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Kimberly-Clark, Koch Industries, P&G, Wausau, Accrol, Aldar Tissues, Renova, Rodriquez, Towel Depot and Wepa.

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology



2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Kitchen Towel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.3 Manufacturing

5.9.4 Marketing

5.9.5 Distribution

5.9.6 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Price Structure

5.11.3 Margin Analysis

6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Cloth-Based

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Paper-Based

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Convenience Stores

7.3 Speciality Stores

7.4 Online Stores

7.5 Others

8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

8.1 Commercial

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Residential

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Middle East & Africa

9.5 Latin America

10 Kitchen Towel Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success & Risk Factors

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Kimberly-Clark

11.3.2 Koch Industries

11.3.3 P

11.3.4 Wausau

11.3.5 Accrol

11.3.6 Aldar Tissues

11.3.7 Renova

11.3.8 Rodriquez

11.3.9 Towel Depot

11.3.11 Wepa

