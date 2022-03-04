Worldwide Knee Implants Industry to 2027 - Insights, Pipeline and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Knee Implants Market - Analysis By Replacement Type (Total, Partial, Revision), Material (Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Plastics), Fixation Approach, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights, Pipeline and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this new research report, the Global Knee Implants market, valued at USD 10.26 billion in the year 2021 is projected to display robust growth during the forecast period 2022-2027. Diabetes, obesity, knee disorders such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and joint pains along with confluence with sedentary lifestyles are some of the factors known to increase the chances of developing knee disease which then requires knee implants or surgeries.

An increase in the prevalence of these ailments and lifestyle choices among the masses, coupled with the rising geriatric population, represents one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, the leading pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of a new and innovative product that comes with robot-assisted surgeries that is likely to cater to a large section of the population through customized implants and provide a long-lasting improvement in their knee functionality. This is likely to propel the market for knee implants in the forecast period globally.

Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 led to widespread surgical restrictions and cancellation of implant procedures which resulted in monumental revenue losses for the orthopaedic and medical device companies. However, the market for knee replacement has started recovering and began working rapidly in order to cater to the backlog of postponed surgeries. Therefore, in the coming years, it is estimated that the market for knee replacement will recover rapidly after the resumption of surgical procedures.

Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis Knee Implants market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027

The report analyses the Knee Implants Market by Value (USD Million)

The report analyses the Knee Implants Market by Type (Total Replacement, Partial Replacement and Revision Replacement)

The report analyses the Knee Implants Market by Material (Metal Alloys, Ceramics and Plastics)

The report analyses the Knee Implants Market by Fixation Approach (Cemented, Cementless and Hybrid)

The Global Knee Implants Market has been analysed By Region ( North America , Europe , Asia Pacific and LAMEA)

, , and LAMEA) The Global Knee Implants Market has been analysed By Country ( United States , Canada , Germany , United Kingdom , France , Spain , China , Japan , India and Australia )

, , , , , , , , and ) The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Type, by Material and Fixation Approach

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker, Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes), MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medacta International, Globus Medical, Inc., Conformis, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medartis Holding AG

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Knee Implants Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Knee Implants Market: Size and Forecast

4.1 Global Knee Implants Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027



5. Global Knee Implants Market Segmentation - By Type, By Material, Fixation Approach

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Knee Implants Market: By Type

5.1.1 Total Replacement - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.2 Partial Replacement - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.3 Revision Replacement - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Knee Implants Market: By Material

5.2.1 Metal Alloys - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2.2 Ceramics - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2.3 Plastics - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Knee Implants Market: By Fixation Approach

5.3.1 Cemented - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.2 Cementless - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.3 Hybrid - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Global Knee Implants Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Knee Implants Market: By Region



7. North America Knee Implants Market Segmentation (By Type, By Material, By Fixation Approach)



8. Europe Knee Implants Market Segmentation (By Type, By Material, By Fixation Approach)

9. Asia Pacific Knee Implants Market Segmentation (By Type, By Material, By Fixation Approach)

10. Global Knee Implants Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Knee Implants Market - By Type, 2027

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Knee Implants Market - By Material, 2027

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Knee Implants Market - By Fixation Approach, 2027

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Knee Implants Market - By Region, 2027



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Major Technological Innovations, Mergers & Acquisitions and Role of Manufacturers

12.2 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

13.2 Smith & Nephew Plc.

13.3 Stryker

13.4 Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

13.5 MicroPort Scientific Corporation

13.6 Medacta International

13.7 Globus Medical, Inc.

13.8 Conformis, Inc.

13.9 B. Braun Melsungen AG

13.10 Medartis Holding AG



14. About the Publisher

