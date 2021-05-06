Worldwide Laboratory Automation Industry to 2026 - Featuring Danaher, PerkinElmer and Thermo Fisher Among Others

DUBLIN, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.21 Billion in 2020. Laboratory automation can be defined broadly as any device, software or process that requires minimal human intervention and improves the efficiency of the laboratory. Laboratory automation may include the use of robots, conveyors, software, machine vision, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global laboratory automation market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Laboratory automation has played a major role in saving time, reducing costs, eliminating human error and improving the efficiency of experiments. As a result, automation has moved past the "nice to have" to the "must have" in the modern laboratory. Laboratory teams today are continually looking for ways to increase their efficiency and improve the long-term value of their operations. Organisations are now adopting laboratory automation solutions to enhance their work and maximize the efficiency of their testing processes.



Market Drivers:



Laboratory automation is playing a major role in maximizing the accuracy of laboratory results and minimizing human errors to ensure that work is completed efficiently. It also enables the laboratory to deliver the reports quickly ensuring that actionable data is available on a short notice for review.



Automation is also enabling laboratories to reduce manual work. Automation solutions can complete many testing processes that would otherwise require significant amount of manual work. Labor costs account for a significant share of the total laboratory costs. Moreover, automation systems improve the productivity of labs and reduce the increase in costs that may arise due to wastage.

The application of automation systems has also led to a significant increase in the productivity of the drug discovery process. These systems can operate for long hours with minimal monitoring and instruction. They also allow more time for researchers to focus on their core work and reduce their time on repetitive tasks

Automated testing solutions enable the ideal ways to protect data and ensure that it is easily available for lab teams. These systems also improve productivity of lab teams as they can track everything that happens to a sample, enabling them to view its entire history.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Danaher, PerkinElmer, Tecan Group, Thermo Fisher, Abbott Diagnostics, Agilent Technologies, Aurora Biomed, Becton Dickinson, BioMerieux, Biotek Instruments, Brooks Automation, Cerner, Eppendorf, Hamilton Storage Technologies, LabVantage Solutions, Labware, Olympus, Qiagen, Roche Holding, Siemens Healthcare, etc.



This report provides a deep insight into the global laboratory automation market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the laboratory automation industry in any manner.



Along with this, the publisher has also done a study on United States laboratory automation market which has enabled our clients to set up and expand their businesses successfully.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What was the global laboratory automation market size in 2020?

2. What will be the global laboratory automation market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

3. What are the global laboratory automation market drivers?

4. What are the major trends in the global laboratory automation market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global laboratory automation market?

6. What is the global laboratory automation market breakup by type?

7. What is the global laboratory automation market breakup by equipment and software type?

8. What is the global laboratory automation market breakup by end user?

9. What are the major regions in the global laboratory automation market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Laboratory Automation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Equipment and Software Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End-User

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Modular Automation

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Whole Lab Automation

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Equipment and Software Type

7.1 Automated Clinical Laboratory Systems

7.1.1 Workstations

7.1.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.1.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2 LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)

7.1.2.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.2 Market Forecast

7.1.3 Sample Transport Systems

7.1.3.1 Market Trends

7.1.3.2 Market Forecast

7.1.4 Specimen Handling Systems

7.1.4.1 Market Trends

7.1.4.2 Market Forecast

7.1.5 Storage Retrieval Systems

7.1.5.1 Market Trends

7.1.5.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Automated Drug Discovery Laboratory Systems

7.2.1 Plate Readers

7.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2.2 Automated Liquid Handling Systems

7.2.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2.2 Market Forecast

7.2.3 LIMS (Laboratory Information Management Systems)

7.2.3.1 Market Trends

7.2.3.2 Market Forecast

7.2.4 Robotic Systems

7.2.4.1 Market Trends

7.2.4.2 Market Forecast

7.2.5 Storage Retrieval Systems

7.2.5.1 Market Trends

7.2.5.2 Market Forecast

7.2.6 Dissolution Testing Systems

7.2.6.1 Market Trends

7.2.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Research and Academic Institutes

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Danaher

10.3.2 PerkinElmer

10.3.3 Tecan Group

10.3.4 Thermo Fisher

10.3.5 Abbott Diagnostics

10.3.6 Agilent Technologies

10.3.7 Aurora Biomed

10.3.8 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.3.9 Biomatrix

10.3.10 Biotech Instruments

10.3.11 Brooks Automation

10.3.12 Cerner

10.3.13 Eppendorf

10.3.14 Hamilton Storage Technologies

10.3.15 LabVantage Solutions

10.3.16 Labware

10.3.17 Olympus

10.3.18 Qiagen

10.3.19 Roche Holding

10.3.20 Siemens Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4zzubp



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

