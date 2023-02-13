Worldwide Laboratory Developed Tests Industry to 2033: by Technology, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Developed Tests Market by Technology, by Application, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The laboratory developed tests market size is estimated to be USD 10,252.4 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.81% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Escalating demand for personalized medicine, increasing the use of modern technology and expanding the healthcare infrastructure are projected to drive the market growth in near future.

Furthermore, rising approval and product launch and surge in demand for in vitro diagnostic tests are other factors supporting the market growth. However, fluctuating regulatory landscapes is predicted to limit market growth.



Rising approval and product launch is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Bionano Genomics launched its first OGM-based LDT for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy in September 2022.

The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) focus more emphasis on analytical performance and limit the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' control over the usefulness or quality of LDTs, including whether or not patients have been harmed as a result of their use.



Increasing the use of modern technology and expanding the healthcare infrastructure is predicted to spur the market growth during the projected period.

The laboratory-developed tests (LDTs) market also offers a thorough market analysis for each nation, which covers such factors as the rise in healthcare capital expenditure, the installed base of various types of products for the laboratory-developed tests market, the influence of technology using lifeline curves, and modifications to healthcare regulatory scenarios and their effects on the laboratory-developed test market.

Competitor Insights

Some of the key players operating in the laboratory developed tests market are NeoGenomics Laboratories, 23andme, Inc., Guardant Health, Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Abbott, Quest Diagnostics Inc., QIAGEN, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



To achieve a competitive edge, these companies are implementing a variety of growth strategies. Strategic partnerships, alliances, and agreements with different businesses and research institutions are seen to be the main strategies used by companies in this sector.



For instance, Quanterix Corp. launched the first TDTs for the diagnostic test of Alzheimer's disease in July 2022 to assist clinical diagnostics and research applications in the United States.



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including technology and application from 2022 to 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Laboratory Developed Tests



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraint

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Market Trends

4.5. Market Challenges



5. Market Environment Analysis

5.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

5.2. PESTEL Analysis

5.3. SWOT Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Laboratory Developed Tests Market



7. Market Analysis by Technology

7.1. Hematology & Coagulation

7.1.1. Hematology & Coagulation Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

7.2. Immunoassays

7.2.1. Immunoassays Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

7.3. Microbiology

7.3.1. Microbiology Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

7.4. Molecular Diagnostics

7.4.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

7.5. Histology/Cytology

7.5.1. Histology/Cytology Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

7.6. Clinical Chemistry

7.6.1. Clinical Chemistry Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

7.7. Flow Cytometry

7.7.1. Flow Cytometry Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

7.8. Others

7.8.1. Others Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)



8. Market Analysis by Application

8.1. Endocrine

8.1.1. Endocrine Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.2. Immunology

8.2.1. Immunology Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.3. Oncology

8.3.1. Oncology Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Hematology/General Blood Testing

8.4.1. Hematology/General Blood Testing Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.5. Infectious & Parasitic Diseases

8.5.1. Infectious & Parasitic Diseases Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.6. Toxicology

8.6.1. Toxicology Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.7. Nutritional & Metabolic Disease

8.7.1. Nutritional & Metabolic Disease Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.8. Cardiology

8.8.1. Cardiology Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.9. Mental/Behavioral Disorder

8.9.1. Mental/Behavioral Disorder Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.10. Bodily Fluid Analysis

8.10.1. Bodily Fluid Analysis Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.11. Genetic Disorders/Inherited Disease

8.11.1. Genetic Disorders/Inherited Disease Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.12. Pediatrics-specific Testing

8.12.1. Pediatrics-specific Testing Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.13. Other Diseases

8.13.1. Other Diseases Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.14.

8.14.1. Environment Testing Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.1. Pharmaceutical Companies & Biopharmaceutical

8.1.1. Pharmaceutical Companies & Biopharmaceutical Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.2. Food & Beverage

8.2.1. Food & Beverage Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.3. Oil & Gas

8.3.1. Oil & Gas Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)

8.4. Others

8.4.1. Others Market Forecast, 2022-2033 (USD Million)



9. Regional Market Analysis



10. North America Laboratory Developed Tests Market



11. Europe Laboratory Developed Tests Market



12. Asia Pacific Laboratory Developed Tests Market



13. Latin America Laboratory Developed Tests Market



14. MEA Laboratory Developed Tests Market



15. Competitor Analysis

15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2022

15.2. Major Recent Developments, 2019-2022



16. Company Profiles

16.1. NeoGenomics Laboratories

16.1.1. Company Snapshot

16.1.2. Company Overview

16.1.3. Financials

16.1.4. Product Benchmarking

16.1.5. Recent Developments

16.2.23andme, Inc.

16.2.1. Company Snapshot

16.2.2. Company Overview

16.2.3. Financials

16.2.4. Product Benchmarking

16.2.5. Recent Developments

16.3. Guardant Health

16.3.1. Company Snapshot

16.3.2. Company Overview

16.3.3. Financials

16.3.4. Product Benchmarking

16.3.5. Recent Developments

16.4. Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

16.4.1. Company Snapshot

16.4.2. Company Overview

16.4.3. Financials

16.4.4. Product Benchmarking

16.4.5. Recent Developments

16.5. Illumina, Inc.

16.5.1. Company Snapshot

16.5.2. Company Overview

16.5.3. Financials

16.5.4. Product Benchmarking

16.5.5. Recent Developments

16.6. Abbott

16.6.1. Company Snapshot

16.6.2. Company Overview

16.6.3. Financials

16.6.4. Product Benchmarking

16.6.5. Recent Developments

16.7. Quest Diagnostics Inc

16.7.1. Company Snapshot

16.7.2. Company Overview

16.7.3. Financials

16.7.4. Product Benchmarking

16.7.5. Recent Developments

16.8. QIAGEN

16.8.1. Company Snapshot

16.8.2. Company Overview

16.8.3. Financials

16.8.4. Product Benchmarking

16.8.5. Recent Developments

16.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

16.9.1. Company Snapshot

16.9.2. Company Overview

16.9.3. Financials

16.9.4. Product Benchmarking

16.9.5. Recent Developments



17. Conclusion & Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wzszbi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets