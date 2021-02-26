Worldwide Land Mobile Radio Systems Industry to 2028 - by Type, Technology, End-use and Geography

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMR) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The land mobile radio systems market was valued at US$ 16.71 Bn in 2019 is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2028.



The purpose of this strategic research study is to offer industry investors, company executives, and industry participants with in-depth insights to enable them make informed strategic decisions related to the opportunities in the global land mobile radio industry.



With the advancements in wireless technology, the land mobile radio systems market is set to witness steady growth in the next few years. The growing need for seamless interoperable communication in mission critical as well as commercial applications is identified as the major factor driving the land mobile radio systems market.



The land mobile radio industry has been witnessing a shift in paradigm from analog to digital communication systems. The ongoing transition is expected to have positive impact on the market growth, expanding the application base of land mobile radio systems beyond military and public safety agencies.



These factors are expected to contribute towards a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period 2020 - 2028. Although issues including limited channel capacity, frequency spectrum shortage, and complexity related with the deployment resulting in increased up-front cost have somewhat marred the market growth, the advancements in wireless technology are expected to tame the impact of these challenges over the forecast period.



Target Audience

Industry Investors

Land Mobile Radio Manufacturers

Dispatch Console Manufacturers

Software Defined Radio Manufacturers

End-users

USP and Key Offerings



The report offers strategic insights into the global land mobile radio systems market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2018 to 2028.



The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product, technology, end-users, and cross-sectional study across different geographies. In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading land mobile radio system vendors, market positioning, and key developments.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the land mobile radio industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Trailing 2-Year market size data (2018 - 2019)

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global land mobile radio systems market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2028, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Industry Snapshot



3. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Analysis

3.1. Land Mobile Radio Systems Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.3. Opportunity Matrix

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key LMR System Manufacturers



4. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Pac-Man Analysis

4.2. Hand Portable

4.3. Mobile (Vehicular)



5. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

5.1. Pac-Man Analysis

5.2. Analog

5.3. Digital



6. Global Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Tornado Analysis

6.2. Public Safety

6.3. Transportation

6.4. Utilities

6.5. Oil and Gas

6.6. Mining

6.7. Others (Construction, etc.)



7. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.2.1. Pac-Man Analysis

7.2.2. Hand Portable

7.2.3. Mobile (Vehicular)

7.3. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.3.1. Pac-Man Analysis

7.3.2. Analog

7.3.3. Digital

7.4. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.4.1. Tornado Analysis

7.4.2. Public Safety

7.4.3. Transportation

7.4.4. Utilities

7.4.5. Oil and Gas

7.4.6. Mining

7.4.7. Others (Construction, etc.)

7.5. North America Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Country 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

7.5.1. U.S.

7.5.2. Rest of North America



8. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.2.1. Pac-Man Analysis

8.2.2. Hand Portable

8.2.3. Mobile (Vehicular)

8.3. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.3.1. Pac-Man Analysis

8.3.2. Analog

8.3.3. Digital

8.4. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.4.1. Tornado Analysis

8.4.2. Public Safety

8.4.3. Transportation

8.4.4. Utilities

8.4.5. Oil and Gas

8.4.6. Mining

8.4.7. Others (Construction, etc.)

8.5. Europe Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Region, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

8.5.1. Western Europe

8.5.2. Central Europe

8.5.3. Eastern Europe



9. Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.1. Overview

9.2. Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.2.1. Pac-Man Analysis

9.2.2. Hand Portable

9.2.3. Mobile (Vehicular)

9.3. Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.3.1. Pac-Man Analysis

9.3.2. Analog

9.3.3. Digital

9.4. Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.4.1. Tornado Analysis

9.4.2. Public Safety

9.4.3. Transportation

9.4.4. Utilities

9.4.5. Oil and Gas

9.4.6. Mining

9.4.7. Others (Construction, etc.)

9.5. Asia Pacific Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Country 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

9.5.1. China

9.5.2. Japan

9.5.3. India Subcontinent

9.5.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



10. Rest of World Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

10.1. Overview

10.2. Rest of World Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Type, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

10.2.1. Pac-Man Analysis

10.2.2. Hand Portable

10.2.3. Mobile (Vehicular)

10.3. Rest of World Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

10.3.1. Pac-Man Analysis

10.3.2. Analog

10.3.3. Digital

10.4. Rest of World Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By End-use, 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

10.4.1. Tornado Analysis

10.4.2. Public Safety

10.4.3. Transportation

10.4.4. Utilities

10.4.5. Oil and Gas

10.4.6. Mining

10.4.7. Others (Construction, etc.)

10.5. Rest of World Land Mobile Radio Systems Market, By Region 2018 - 2028 (US$ Bn)

10.5.1. Latin America

10.5.2. Middle East and Africa



11. Profiles.

11.1. JVC KENWOOD Corporation

11.2. Thales Corporation

11.3. Raytheon Company

11.4. Cassadian Communications, Inc. (Airbus DS Communications, Inc.)

11.5. Harris Corporation

11.6. Motorola Solutions Inc.

11.7. RELM Wireless Corporation

11.8. Nokia Networks B.V.

11.9. TE Connectivity Ltd.



