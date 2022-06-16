Worldwide Light Diffusion Film Industry to 2030 - Featuring 3M, Kimoto and Exciton Among Others

Jun 16, 2022, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN , June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Light Diffusion Film Market, by Raw Material, by Type, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Light diffusion film is a multi-layered coated films that is used for light enhancement and protection of the direct lightning and many other purpose. Moreover these films are resistant to heat, moisture, and have high durability against bending and curving, they help in the reduction of light and provide better light control effect which are important for the photography and cinematography where light is an important aspect.
A light diffusion film is an optical sheet with light scattering properties mounted in the light source's direction. It actually smoothens the illumination and minimizes the sharpness of the shadows. The light diffusion film ensures uniform illumination from light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and thus an essential part of the overall lightning system.
A skylight or roof window can admit more than 3 times as much light as a vertical window of the same size. Skylights and roof windows can thus increase the amenity of internal spaces that might otherwise require artificial lighting or ventilation, such as windowless rooms. The green building sector is the largest consumer of the light diffusion films for roof skylights. According to world green building council, A survey of over 2000 industry professionals revealed there is increasing interest in more sustainable practices within the construction industry. The 2018 Green Building Trends report reveals that global industry leaders are aiming to make at least 60% of their projects sustainable or are investing in renewable energy. The rising concept of green building construction will help to grow the market for light diffusion film as roof skylight.
The global light diffusion material is are polycarbonate, acrylic sheets, polypropylene and other sheet based products. Acrylic and polycarbonate plastic are often recommended for various applications where the material size, weight and strength must be considered.
Acrylic Light Diffusers produce a soft lightning effect by regulating the brightness of harsh lightning. They can also help save energy by offering more even lightning, reducing the need for additional fixtures. Besides, they protect lightning fixtures from dust as well. Bulk polymerization is a process by which acrylic plastic polymers are formed. Batch cell or continuous system processing is used to form the acrylic, depending on the thickness and shape required. Polycarbonate light diffusion films is a light diffuser film that comes in the thickness ranging from 0.5mm to 0.6mm. Polycarbonate light diffusion films are used in LED lights, office lamps and fluorescent lights.
Increasing construction activities across the globe are projected to drive the global light diffusion materials market during the forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, According to Bureau of Labour Statistics, construction is likely to be the most rapidly growing industry across the Light diffusion materials are considered a preferred choice for use in various commercial buildings such as offices and schools, as these materials distribute light evenly and provide a wider viewing angle. Thus, with growth of the construction industry, the demand for light diffusion film is also expected to increase during the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of Light Diffusion Film market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering s the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global light diffusion film based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include 3M, SKC, Kimoto Ltd, Exciton, Xin Guang Laser, Shinhwa, Keiwa Plc, Tsujiden Co, Yongtek, Lintec, TTV GmbH, Fusion Optix, Hayashi Felt, Avery Dennisen Corporation, and Whiteoptix, LLC.
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global light diffusion film market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, cotton pad manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global light diffusion film market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Raw Material
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Key Developments
- Market Attractiveness Analysis
4. Global Light Diffusion Film Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Light Diffusion Film Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Light Diffusion Film Market, By Raw Material, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Polycarbonate
- Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Acrylic Sheet
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Polypropylene
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
6. Global Light Diffusion Film Market, By Type, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- 0.215 mm
- Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- 0.23 mm
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
7. Global Light Diffusion Film Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2021, 2025 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2022 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Window Glasses
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Roof Skylights
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Others (Cinematography, Photography, etc.)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2022 - 2030, (US$ Mn)
8. Global Light Diffusion Film Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Mn)
9. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- 3M
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- SKC
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Kimoto Ltd
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Exciton
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Xin Guang Laser
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Shinhwa
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Keiwa Plc
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Tsujiden Co
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Yongtek
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Lintec,
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- TTV GmbH
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Fusion Optix
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Hayashi Felt
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Avery Dennisen Corporation
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Whiteoptix, LLC.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Recent Developments/Updates
10. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lccten
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article