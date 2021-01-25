Worldwide Liquid Biopsy Industry to 2026 - Players Include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics and Biocept Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Global Forecast by Cancer, Product, Sample, Circulating Biomarkers, Regions, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed analysis of Global Liquid Biopsy Industry. According to the research analysis, Global Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to be US$ 3.1 Billion by 2026.

A liquid biopsy is an emerging tool for the diagnosis of cancer disease nowadays. The liquid biopsy involves collecting samples and analysing tumours in the blood to diagnose cancer disease in the human body. Liquid biopsy assists medical practitioners as a source of genomic and proteomic knowledge in cancer patients by early detection of circulating tumour cells, DNA and extracellular vesicles. Currently, liquid biopsy plays a critical role in accelerating and implementing accurate oncology in clinical settings by leading to an improved understanding of tumour heterogeneity and allowing for dynamic control of reactions to care and variations in genomics.



The major growth drivers of liquid biopsies are that while extracting the tissue sample from the human body is much pain-free, it substitutes the pain associated with the procedure. Besides, liquid biopsy is very accurate in detecting tumour cells in the blood of cancer patients. Due to the low sensitivity of liquid biopsy, it acts as the restraint factor in the market's growth.



The key players play an essential role in the liquid biopsy market's growth by launching innovative products. In June 2020, NeoGenomics Inc. launched three liquid biopsy tests for non-small cell lung cancer, solid tumour types, and specific breast cancer. The COVID-19 effect in the liquid biopsy market has been harsh because all patients are taking therapies to treat cancer; since they have a weak immune system, and they are less prone to fight with coronavirus diseases.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Growth Drivers

3.2 Challenges



4. Global - Liquid Biopsy Market



5. Market Share - Global Liquid Biopsy

5.1 By Region

5.2 By Cancer

5.3 By Product

5.4 By Circulating Biomarkers



6. Region - Liquid Biopsy Market

6.1 North America

6.2 Europe

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Latin America

6.5 Middle East & Africa



7. Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Market

7.1 Lung Cancer

7.2 Breast Cancer

7.3 Colorectal Cancer

7.4 Prostate Cancer

7.5 Others



8. By Product - Liquid Biopsy Market

8.1 Kits & Consumables

8.2 Instruments

8.3 Services



9. Circulating Biomarkers - Liquid Biopsy Market

9.1 Circulating Tumor cell (CTCs)

9.2 Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

9.3 Extracellular Vesicles (EVs)

9.4 Other Biomarkers (cell free DNA,etc)



10. By Clinical Application - Liquid Biopsy Market

10.1 Monitoring

10.2 Prognosis

10.3 Theranostics

10.4 Screening



11. By Sample - Liquid Biopsy Market

11.1 Plasma / Serum

11.2 Urine

11.3 Others



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

12.1.1 Overview

12.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.2 Roche Diagnostics

12.2.1 Overview

12.2.2 Product Portfolio

12.2.3 Financial Insight

12.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

12.3.1 Overview

12.3.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.3 Financial Insight

12.4 Biocept, Inc.

12.4.1 Overview

12.4.2 Product Portfolio

12.5 Biocartis

12.5.1 Overview

12.5.2 Product Portfolio

12.5.3 Financial Insight

12.6 Myriad Genetics, Inc

12.6.1 Overview

12.6.2 Product Portfolio

12.6.3 Financial Insight

12.7 Genomic Health

12.7.1 Product Portfolio

12.7.2 Financial Insight

12.8 NeoGenomics Laboratories

12.8.1 Overview

12.8.2 Product Portfolio

12.8.3 Financial Insight

12.9 Qiagen

12.9.1 Overview

12.9.2 Product Portfolio

12.9.3 Financial Insight



