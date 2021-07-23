Worldwide Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Industry to 2026 - Growing Investments in the Development of Electric Vehicles Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Research Report by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market size was estimated at USD 1,532.57 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,672.11 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 9.44% to reach USD 2,633.65 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on End User, the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market was examined across Automotive, Industrial, Marine, and Power.

Based on Battery Chemistry, the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market was examined across Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC), and Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO).

Based on Geography, the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market, including American Manganese Inc., Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd, Fortum OYJ, GEM Co., Ltd, Glencore International AG, International Metals Reclamation Company, LLC, Li-Cycle Corp., Metal Conversion Technologies, Neometals Ltd, Raw Materials Company Inc., Recupyl Sas, Retriev Technologies Inc., Sitrasa, Tes-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd, and Umicore.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Favourable government policies to boost adoption of low carbon technologies

5.1.1.2. Rising adoption of battery powered electric vehicles

5.1.1.3. Increasing applications of lithium-ion batteries in the end-use industries like marine and power generation

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost associated with the recycling

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing investments in the development of electric vehicles

5.1.3.2. Rising demand for recycled products and materials

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Safety issues regarding to the storage and transportation of spent batteries

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market, by End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Automotive

6.3. Industrial

6.4. Marine

6.5. Power



7. Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market, by Battery Chemistry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP)

7.3. Lithium-Manganese Oxide (LMO)

7.4. Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

7.5. Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (LI-NMC)

7.6. Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO)



8. Americas Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. American Manganese Inc.

12.2. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd

12.3. Fortum OYJ

12.4. GEM Co., Ltd

12.5. Glencore International AG

12.6. International Metals Reclamation Company, LLC

12.7. Li-Cycle Corp.

12.8. Metal Conversion Technologies

12.9. Neometals Ltd

12.10. Raw Materials Company Inc.

12.11. Recupyl Sas

12.12. Retriev Technologies Inc.

12.13. Sitrasa

12.14. Tes-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd

12.15. Umicore



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qoxzbt



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

