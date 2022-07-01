Worldwide Livestock Monitoring Industry to 2028 - Livestock Monitoring Helps in Animal Management

DUBLIN, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Livestock Monitoring Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global livestock monitoring market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 19.33% over the projected period of 2022-2028.



The studied market's growth is supported by factors such as the growing demand for real-time animal monitoring, increasing demand for meat & animal products, and the rising prevalence of animal diseases. Besides, the rising popularity of the cattle segment has influenced major players to produce cattle management products that offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.



Also, the use of technology for livestock management has made livestock farming much easier. However, the low acceptance rate for such advanced technologies by small-scale farmers adversely affects the market's growth.



The global livestock monitoring market covers North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.



Globally, North America accounts for the largest share of the livestock monitoring market, and is expected to maintain its lead in the forecast duration. The growth in this region is attributed to the stringent regulations by the US Department of Agriculture, which has mandated the use of RFID technology for proper monitoring and real-time disease detection & treatment of farm animals.



Moreover, the population of the countries in the region is on the rise, which boosts the demand for livestock food. As a result, more livestock farms are opening up, thereby increasing the livestock population. This, in turn, accelerates the demand for livestock monitoring to protect the animals and eliminate animal diseases.



The noteworthy companies listed in the livestock monitoring market include GEA Group, HerdX Inc, Lely, CattleEye Ltd, CowManager BV, Nedap NV, Allflex Livestock Intelligence, Cainthus, Sensaphone, BouMatic, Connecterra BV, Dairymaster, DeLaval, Afimilk Ltd, and Valley Agriculture Software.



Afimilk Ltd is a dairy equipment manufacturer that offers varied solutions for livestock management, such as cow monitoring, farm management software, and parlor automation. AfiActII and AfiCollar are the two major products served by the company that facilitate real-time monitoring of cows. The company was founded in 1977, and has its operations across multiple regions, such as the Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.



