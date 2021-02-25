Worldwide Mammography Workstation Industry to 2028 - Players Include Hologic, Fujifilm, and Siemens Healthcare Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mammography Workstation Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Modality; By Application; By End-Use, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mammography workstation market is expected to reach USD 216.0 million by 2028, according to the study. This report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The global mammography workstation industry is projected to grow, owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer, growing awareness among women of early diagnosis, and technological advancements in breast cancer detection systems. Early-onset of breast cancer is primarily attributed to the faulty hereditary gene BRCA, coupled with faulty diet, lifestyle, and hormonal imbalances.



The global mammography workstation industry is fragmented based on modality, application, end-use, and region. In terms of modality, the mammography workstation industry is segmented into multimodal, and standalone. The mammography workstation industry application segment is further divided into diagnostic screening, advanced imaging, and clinical review. In terms of end-use, the mammography workstation industry is segmented into hospitals, breast care centers, and academia.



Segment Highlights

Multi-modal market segment accounted for majority of the revenue share of mammography workstation industry owing to its high efficiency and product availability. The segment held over 60% of the market share in 2020. However, standalone segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, the diagnostic screening market segment of mammography workstation industry accounted for over 35% of the revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness substantial market growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the several government-funded breast screening programs.

North America market accounted for over 45% of the global mammography workstation industry revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness at a significant market growth over the forecast period. Research and funding for breast cancer, awareness among women, and employed female population with high disposable income are increasing the adoption of such systems. The major market players operating in the industry include Hologic, Fujifilm, and Siemens Healthcare and together held a significant market share in 2020

market accounted for over 45% of the global mammography workstation industry revenue share in 2020 and is expected to witness at a significant market growth over the forecast period. Research and funding for breast cancer, awareness among women, and employed female population with high disposable income are increasing the adoption of such systems. The major market players operating in the industry include Hologic, Fujifilm, and Siemens Healthcare and together held a significant market share in 2020

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.1.2. Market Scope

1.1.3. Assumptions

1.2. Stakeholders



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Highlights



3. Research Methodology

3.1. Overview

3.1.1. Data Mining

3.2. Data Sources

3.2.1. Primary Sources

3.2.2. Secondary Sources



4. Mammography Workstation Market Insights

4.1. Mammography Workstation - Industry snapshot

4.2. Mammography Workstation Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rising prevalence of breast cancer

4.2.1.2. Women awareness regarding ill effects

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High cost of standalone devices

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Mammography Workstation Market Industry trends



5. Mammography Workstation Market Assessment by Modality

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Mammography Workstation Market, By Modality, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Multimodal

5.3.1. Global Mammography Workstation Market, by Multimodal, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Standalone

5.4.1. Global Mammography Workstation Market, by Standalone, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



6. Global Mammography Workstation Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Mammography Workstation Market, By Application, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Diagnostic Screening

6.3.1. Global Mammography Workstation Market, by Diagnostic Screening, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.4. Advanced Imaging

6.4.1. Global Mammography Workstation Market, by Advanced Imaging, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

6.5. Clinical Review

6.5.1. Global Mammography Workstation Market, by Clinical Review, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



7. Global Mammography Workstation Market, by End-Use

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Mammography Workstation Market, By End-Use, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

7.3. Hospitals

7.3.1. Global Mammography Workstation Market, by Hospitals, By Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

7.4. Breast Care Centers

7.4.1. Global Mammography Workstation Market, by Breast Care Centers, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)

7.5. Academia

7.5.1. Global Mammography Workstation Market, by Academia, by Region, 2016-2028 (USD Million)



8. Mammography Workstation Market Assessment by Geography

8.1. Key findings

8.2. Introduction

8.3. Mammography Workstation Market - North America

8.4. Mammography Workstation Market - Europe

8.5. Mammography Workstation Market - Asia-Pacific

8.6. Mammography Workstation Market - Middle East & Africa

8.7. Mammography Workstation Market - Latin America



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisition

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Hologic

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Developments

10.2. Fujifilm

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Developments

10.3. Siemens Healthcare

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Developments

10.4. GE Healthcare

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Developments

10.5. Philips Healthcare

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Developments

10.6. Modi Medicare

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Developments

10.7. aycan Medical Systems, LLC

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Developments

10.8. MILLENSYS

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Developments

10.9. Trivitron Healthcare

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Modalitys/Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Developments



