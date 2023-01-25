Worldwide Market for Advanced Chemical Recycling 2023: Players Profiled Include Agilyx, APK AG, Aquafil, Carbios and Eastman

Jan 25, 2023, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Advanced Chemical Recycling" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Advanced chemical recycling technologies are now being developed by around 130 companies worldwide and capacities are increasing.
As well as complementing traditional mechanical recycling, advanced recycling offers benefits such as widening the range of recyclable plastic options, producing high value plastics (e.g. for flexible food packaging) and improving sustainability (using waste rather than fossil fuels for plastics production).
Report contents include:
- Overview of the global plastics and bioplastics markets
- Market drivers and trends.
- Advanced chemical recycling industry developments 2020-2023.
- Capacities by technology.
- Market maps and value chain.
- In-depth analysis of advanced chemical recycling technologies.
Advanced recycling technologies covered include:
- Pyrolysis
- Gasification
- Dissolution
- Depolymerisation
- Emerging technologies.
Companies profiled include Agilyx, APK AG, Aquafil, Carbios, Eastman, Extracthive, Fych Technologies, Garbo, gr3n SA, Ioniqa, Itero, Licella, Mura Technology, PerPETual, Plastic Energy, Polystyvert, Pyrowave, ReVital Polymers and SABIC.
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 CLASSIFICATION OF RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES
3 INTRODUCTION
3.1 Global production of plastics
3.2 The importance of plastic
3.3 Issues with plastics use
3.4 Bio-based or renewable plastics
3.4.1 Drop-in bio-based plastics
3.4.2 Novel bio-based plastics
3.5 Biodegradable and compostable plastics
3.5.1 Biodegradability
3.5.2 Compostability
3.6 Plastic pollution
3.7 Policy and regulations
3.8 The circular economy
3.9 Plastic recycling
3.9.1 Mechanical recycling
3.9.2 Advanced recycling
4 THE ADVANCED RECYCLING MARKET
4.1 Market drivers and trends
4.2 Industry developments 2020-2023
4.3 Industry collaborations, partnerships and licensing agreements
4.4 Capacities
4.5 Global polymer demand 2022-2040, segmented by recycling technology
4.6 Global market by recycling process
4.7 Market map
4.8 Value chain
4.9 Life Cycle Assessments (LCA) of Advanced Recycling
4.10 Market challenges
5 ADVANCED RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES
5.1 Applications
5.2 Pyrolysis
5.2.1 Technology overview
5.2.1.1 Pyrolysis of plastic waste
5.2.1.2 Thermal pyrolysis
5.2.1.3 Catalytic pyrolysis
5.2.1.4 Polystyrene pyrolysis
5.2.1.5 Pyrolysis for production of diesel fuel
5.2.1.6 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes
5.2.1.7 Co-pyrolysis of biomass and plastic wastes
5.2.2 Comparative analysis of pyrolysis processes
5.2.3 SWOT analysis
5.2.4 Pyrolysis plant capacities, current and planned
5.2.5 Companies
5.3 Gasification
5.3.1 Technology overview
5.3.1.1 Syngas conversion to methonol
5.3.1.2 Integrated Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis
5.3.1.3 Chemcycling of waste to hydrogen
5.3.2 SWOT analysis
5.3.3 Companies
5.4 Dissolution
5.4.1 Technology overview
5.4.1.1 Processes
5.4.1.2 Recycling of polypropylene
5.4.1.3 Recycling of polystyrene
5.4.1.4 Recycling of multilayer films
5.4.1.5 Solid-liquid separation
5.4.1.6 Solvent recovery
5.4.2 SWOT analysis
5.4.3 Dissolution plant capacities, current and planned
5.4.4 Companies
5.5 Depolymerisation
5.5.1 Technology overview
5.5.1.1 Hydrolysis
5.5.1.2 Methanolysis
5.5.1.3 Glycolysis
5.5.1.4 Enzymolysis
5.5.1.5 Depolymerisation methods summary
5.5.1.6 Depolymerisation for the production of fuel
5.5.1.7 Depolymerisation for the production of feedstock
5.5.1.8 Depolymerisation for the production of plastic
5.5.1.9 Microwave technology for depolymerisation
5.5.1.10 Enzyme technology for depolymerisation
5.5.1.11 Ionic liquids
5..5.2 SWOT analysis
5.5.3 Depolymerisation plant capacities, current and planned
5.5.4 Companies
5.6 Emerging advanced recycling technologies
5.6.1 Microwave heating
5.6.2 Plasma
5.6.3 Supercritical fluids
5.6.4 Biotechnology
6 COMPANY PROFILES (130 company profiles)
7 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
- Adherent Technologies
- Aduro Clean Technologies
- Agilyx
- Alterra Energy
- Ambercycle
- Anellotech
- Anhui Oursun Resource Technology Co., Ltd
- APChemi
- APK AG
- Aquafil
- Arkema
- Axens & The Rewind PET
- BASF
- BioBTX
- Blest
- Blue Alp
- Borealis
- Braven Environmental
- Cadel Deinking
- Carbios
- Chevron Phillips
- CIRC
- Clariter
- Cleyond
- Covestro
- CreaCycle
- CTC Foundation
- CuRe Technology
- Demont
- DePoly
- Dow
- DuPont Teijin Films
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Eco Fuel Technology, Inc
- Ecopek
- Ecor Global
- Encina
- Enerkem
- Enval
- Equipolymers
- Evonik
- Evrnu
- Extracthive
- Fraunhofer IVV
- Fulcrum BioEnergy
- Fych Technologies
- Galactic
- Garbo
- Geep
- Gr3n Recycling
- GreenMantra
- IFP Energies Nouvelles (IFPEN)
- Indaver
- InEnTec
- INEOS Styrolution
- Ioniqa
- Itero Technologies
- Jeplan
- Khepra
- Klean Industries
- LanzaTech
- Licella
- Loop Industries
- Lucite International
- Lummus
- LyondellBasell
- Mint Innovation
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- MolyWorks Materials
- Nasus Labs
- NatureWorks
- Neste
- New Hope Energy
- Next Generation Group
- Nexus Circular
- Novoloop
- Osterreichische Mineralolverwaltung (OMV)
- perPETual
- PET Refine Technology
- Petronas
- Plastic Energy Limited
- Plastic2Oil
- Polycycl
- Polymer Research Technologies
- PolyStyreneLoop
- Polystyvert
- Poseidon Plastic
- Premirr Plastics
- Procter & Gamble
- PureCycle Technologies
- PyrOil
- Pyrowave
- Quanta Fuel
- Recenso
- Reclaimed EcoEnergy
- RecycELIT
- Recycling Technologies
- Refresh Plastics
- Renergi
- ReNew ELP
- Renew One
- Renewlogy
- Repsol
- RESPolyflow
- revalyu Resource GmbH
- ReVital Polymers
- Sabic
- Saperatec GmbH
- SCG Chemicals
- Scindo
- Shell
- Shuye Environmental Technology
- Sierra Energy
- SK Global Chemical
- Sulzer
- Sweet Gazoil
- Synova
- Technisoil Industrial
- Total
- Toyo Styrene
- Trinseo
- TripleHelix
- Unipetrol
- Vadxx
- Valoren
- Vartega
- V-Carbon
- Versalis
- VTT
- Worn Again Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6725vz
