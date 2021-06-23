Worldwide Meat Processing Equipment Industry to 2029 - by Equipment Type, Meat Type, Mode of Operation, Application and Geography

DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Meat Processing Equipment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global meat processing equipment market is growing competently, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the expected period from 2021 to 2029, starting from US$ 11.163 Bn in 2020.



Intensifying use of automated equipment among industries worldwide will spark market growth



In terms of value, the grinding equipment is estimated to dominate the market for meat processing equipment in 2021. Additionally, wide-scale practice of grinding equipment for grinding fragmented pieces of tenderized meat into smaller pieces will expand the market growth. Moreover, increasing use of grinders for processing a wide range of products like sausages, minced meat, hamburgers, and other products, is expected to boost up the market for meat processing equipment on a global scale. Furthermore, growing awareness towards production quality, product consistency, food safety, and workers safety are the major drivers urge the demand for the use of automated equipment across global meat industry.



The rising trend of technological advancement along with safety & regulations for high level machines worldwide will boost the equipment segment



Adoption of modern biotechnology coupled with new technologies for meat processing chain have increased its demand for meat processing equipment across the globe. In addition, new guidelines issued by the U.S. government for food companies is likely to increase the recollections of meat products certainly containing plastic, metals, and other foreign materials. For instance, according to the new guidelines by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, enterprises that manufacture beef and pork processed meat will soon have more control over the sorting of hogs, will expand the market which is likely to drive the demand for meat processing equipment globally.



Dominance is led by the growing consumer demand for processed meat coupled with presence of global market players.



Increasing demand for meat is expected to be driven by steady economic growth in developing countries, thereby expanding the market for meat processing equipment globally. According to annual projections from U.S. Department of Agriculture Imports the U.S. is projected to be the largest importer of beef with an increase of around 18% in global imports. Additionally, the alignment of its BSE policy with OIE is likely to increase the beef trading between the U.S. and European Union (EU). On account of growing investment in meat processing facilities, rising demand for processed meat, and presence of a large number of meat processors, like Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., JBS USA, and Tyson Foods in North America, will spur the demand for meat processing equipment across the region.



Furthermore, growing number of new product launches, eating habits of consumers towards processed meat has resulted in the growth of the meat processing equipment market in North America. In addition, consumer awareness regarding expediency products is one of the most significant factors contributing to the growth of meat processing industry, mainly in developing economies. Moreover, rising consumption of fast packaged food products is likely to have a positive impact, thereby expanding the market growth.



Rising production of meat such as pork, veal, and beef, growing consumer preferences for protein rich foods, and increase in number of population coupled with disposable income is likely to drive the market for meat processing equipment in North America. Additionally, incremental growth of distribution channels by small supplier will expand the market, thereby rising demand for meat processing on a global scale.

Key Industry Development:

In November 2019 , Marel inaugurated its new production facility center in Dongen, Netherlands . The new product unit is likely to improve its production efficiency.

, Marel inaugurated its new production facility center in Dongen, . The new product unit is likely to improve its production efficiency. In October 2019 , Marel acquired Cedar Creek Company, an Australian meat processors firm specialized in software and hardware solutions. This acquisition will aid to manufacture more advanced products along with the expansion of its production line.

, Marel acquired Cedar Creek Company, an Australian meat processors firm specialized in software and hardware solutions. This acquisition will aid to manufacture more advanced products along with the expansion of its production line. In October 2019 , Marel becomes a global supplier of advanced standard equipment for the meat industry with its acquisition of 50% stake in Curio, Iceland .

, Marel becomes a global supplier of advanced standard equipment for the meat industry with its acquisition of 50% stake in Curio, . In July 2018 , Bettcher launched its new meat processing equipment i.e. "Quantum Flex Trimmers" that will deliver more power, durability, and flexibility as a hand handled power trimmer.

, Bettcher launched its new meat processing equipment i.e. "Quantum Flex Trimmers" that will deliver more power, durability, and flexibility as a hand handled power trimmer. In February 2018 , Minerva Omega Group has acquired ARSA, an Italian based firm, thereby expanded its production line inventory along with geographical outreach.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the meat processing equipment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which equipment type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the meat processing equipment market?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific , Latin America , and Middle East & Africa ?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Meat Processing Equipment (MPE) Market

2.2. Global MPE Market, by Equipment Type, 2020 (US$ Bn)

2.3. Global MPE Market, by Meat Type, 2020 (US$ Bn)

2.4. Global MPE Market, by Mode of Operation, 2020 (US$ Bn)

2.5. Global MPE Market, by Applications, 2020 (US$ Bn)

2.6. Global MPE Market, by Geography, 2020 (US$ Bn)



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.4. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2020



4. Global Meat Processing Equipment (MPE) Market, by Equipment Type , 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Overview

4.2. Cutting Equipment

4.3. Slicing Equipment

4.4. Tenderizing Equipment

4.5. Blending Equipment

4.6. Grinding Equipment

4.7. Others (Smoking Equipment, Massaging Equipment, etc.)



5. Global Meat Processing Equipment (MPE) Market, by Meat Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Overview

5.2. Processed Pork

5.3. Processed Beef

5.4. Processed Mutton

5.5. Others



6. Global Meat Processing Equipment (MPE) Market, by Mode of Operation, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. Manual

6.3. Automatic

6.4. Semi-Automatic



7. Global Meat Processing Equipment (MPE) Market, by Application, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

7.1. Overview

7.2. Fresh Processed Meat

7.3. Raw Cooked Meat

7.4. Precooked Meat

7.5. Raw Fermented Sausages

7.6. Others (Cured Meat, Dried Meat, etc.)



8. North America Meat Processing Equipment (MPE) Market Analysis, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America MPE Market Value, By Equipment Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

8.3. North America MPE Market Value, By Meat Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

8.4. North America MPE Market Value, By Mode of Operation, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

8.5. North America MPE Market Value, By Applications, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

8.6. North America MPE Market Value, By Region/Country, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)



9. Europe Meat Processing Equipment (MPE) Market Analysis, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

9.1. Overview

9.2. Europe MPE Market Value, By Equipment Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

9.3. Europe MPE Market Value, By Meat Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

9.4. Europe MPE Market Value, By Mode of Operation, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

9.5. Europe MPE Market Value, By Applications, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

9.6. Europe MPE Market Value, By Region/Country, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)



10. Asia Pacific Meat Processing Equipment (MPE) Market Analysis, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

10.1. Overview

10.2. Asia Pacific MPE Market Value, By Equipment Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

10.3. Asia Pacific MPE Market Value, By Meat Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

10.4. Asia Pacific MPE Market Value, By Mode of Operation, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

10.5. Asia Pacific MPE Market Value, By Applications, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

10.6. Asia Pacific MPE Market Value, By Region/Country, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)



11. Rest of the World Meat Processing Equipment (MPE) Market Analysis, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

11.1. Overview

11.2. Rest of the World MPE Market Value, By Equipment Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

11.3. Rest of the World MPE Market Value, By Meat Type, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

11.4. Rest of the World MPE Market Value, By Mode of Operation, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

11.5. Rest of World MPE Market Value, By Applications, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)

11.6. Rest of the World MPE Market Value, By Region, 2019-2029 (US$ Bn)



12. Company Profiles

12.1. GEA Group

12.2. JBT Corporation

12.3. Marel

12.4. Illinois Tool Works

12.5. The Middleby Corporation

12.6. Bettcher Industries

12.7. Equipamientos Carnicos

12.8. Biro Manufacturing Company

12.9. Braher

12.10. RZPO

12.11. Bizerba

12.12. Riopel Industries

12.13. Minerva Omega Group



