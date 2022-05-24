Worldwide Medical Device Coatings Industry to 2027 - Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Coatings Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present medical device coatings market and its dynamics for the period 2022-2027.

It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the industry.



The global medical device coatings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during 2021-2027



With the advent of COVID-19, many scientists started developing novel and eco-friendly surface coating based nano materials from anti-viral and anti-bacterial metal ions and polymers which can prevent surface related SARS-CoV-2 infection.



Market Growth Enablers

Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings

Increase In Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Technological Innovations in Medical Device Coatings

Vendor Landscape

Most of the leading players are focusing on implementing several strategies such as product launches and approvals, marketing and promotional activities, acquisitions, increase in R&D investment, and strengthening their distribution networks to enhance their market share and presence.

Major Vendors

Hydromer

Covalon

DSM

AST Products

BioInteractions

Specialty Coating Systems

Sciessent

Other Prominent Vendors

Advanced Industrial Coatings

Allvivo Vascular

Avient

Axalta Coating Systems

BioCote

Biomerics

Carmeda AB

DOT GmbH

Endura Coatings

ENS Technology

Formacoat

Freudenberg Medical

Harland Medical Systems

Hemoteq addresses

Isoflux

jMedtech Coating Technologies

Merit Medical Systems

Microban

Mitsubishi Chemical America (AdvanSource Biomaterials)

Mitsui Chemicals

NanoSono's

Orchid

Orion Industries

Para-Coat Technologies

Precision Coating Company

Surmodics

The Sherwin-Williams Company

TST

TUA Systems

Wright Coating Technologies

Biocoat

Corline Biomedical

Surface Solutions Group

IST (Integrated Surface Technologies)

Cytonix

Medtronic

Teleflex

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Coating Type

4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Material

4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Product

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Types of Medical Device Coatings

7.1.2 Selection of Medical Device Coatings

7.1.3 Various Medical Device Coating Applications

7.1.4 Advancements in Surface Treatment Options



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Novel Medical Devices Coating Technologies

8.2 Emerging Biopolymer Coatings for Biomedical Applications

8.3 Rise in Startups for Coating Medical Devices

8.4 Increasing Demand for Outsourcing Medical Devices



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Demand for Antimicrobial Coatings

9.2 Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

9.3 Technological Innovations in Medical Device Coatings



10 Market Growth Restraints

10.1 High Costs & Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

10.2 Stringent & Time-Consuming Regulatory Guidelines

10.3 Lack of Biocompatibility for Medical Device Coatings



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Impact of Covid-19

11.4 Five Forces Analysis

11.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.4.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Coating Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Hydrophilic

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Hydrophilic: Geography Segmentation

12.4 Antimicrobial

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Antimicrobial: Geography Segmentation

12.5 Drug Eluting

12.5.1 Market Overview

12.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.5.3 Drug-Eluting: Geography Segmentation

12.6 Thromboresistant

12.6.1 Market Overview

12.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.6.3 Thromboresistant: Geography Segmentation

12.7 Others

12.7.1 Market Overview

12.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.7.3 Others: Geography Segmentation



13 Material

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Metallic

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Metallic: Geography Segmentation

13.4 Non-Metallic

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Non-Metallic: Geography Segmentation



14 Product

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Catheters

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Catheters: Geography Segmentation

14.4 Implants

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Implants: Geography Segmentation

14.5 Electrosurgical Instruments

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Electrosurgical Instruments: Geography Segmentation

14.6 Stents

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Stents: Geography Segmentation

14.7 Others

14.7.1 Market Overview

14.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.7.3 Others: Geography Segmentation



15 Geography

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



16 North America



17 Europe



18 APAC



19 Latin America



20 Middle East & Africa



21 Competitive Landscape

21.1 Competition Overview

21.2 Market Share Analysis

21.2.1 Hydromer

21.2.2 Covalon

21.2.3 Dsm

21.2.4 Ast Products

21.2.5 Biointeractions

21.2.6 Specialty Coating Systems

21.2.7 Sciessent



22 Key Company Profiles

22.1 Hydromer

22.1.1 Business Overview

22.1.2 Hydromer in Medical Device Coatings Market

22.1.1 Service Offerings

22.1.2 Key Strategies

22.1.3 Key Strengths

22.1.4 Key Opportunities

22.2 Covalon

22.2.1 Business Overview

22.2.2 Covalon in Medical Device Coatings Market

22.2.3 Service Offerings

22.2.4 Key Strategies

22.2.5 Key Strengths

22.2.6 Key Opportunities

22.3 Dsm

22.3.1 Business Overview

22.3.2 Dsm in Medical Device Coatings Market

22.3.3 Service Offerings

22.3.4 Key Strategies

22.3.5 Key Strengths

22.3.6 Key Opportunities

22.4 Ast Products

22.4.1 Business Overview

22.4.2 Ast Products in Medical Device Coatings Market

22.4.3 Service Offerings

22.4.4 Key Strategies

22.4.5 Key Strengths

22.4.6 Key Opportunities

22.5 Biointeractions

22.5.1 Business Overview

22.5.2 Biointeractions in Medical Device Coatings Market

22.5.3 Service Offerings

22.5.4 Key Strategies

22.5.5 Key Strengths

22.5.6 Key Opportunities

22.6 Specialty Coating Systems

22.6.1 Business Overview

22.6.2 Specialty Coating Systems in Medical Device Coatings Market

22.6.3 Service Offerings

22.6.4 Key Strategies

22.6.5 Key Strengths

22.6.6 Key Opportunities

22.7 Sciessent

22.7.1 Business Overview

22.7.2 Sciessent in Medical Device Coatings Market

22.7.3 Service Offerings

22.7.4 Key Strategies

22.7.5 Key Strengths

22.7.6 Key Opportunities



23 Other Prominent Vendors

23.1 Advanced Industrial Coatings

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Service Offerings

23.2 Allvivo Vascular

23.2.1 Business Overview

23.2.2 Service Offerings

23.3 Avient

23.3.1 Business Overview

23.3.2 Service Offerings

23.4 Axalta Coating Systems

23.4.1 Business Overview

23.4.2 Service Offerings

23.5 Biocote

23.5.1 Business Overview

23.5.2 Service Offerings

23.6 Biomerics

23.6.1 Business Overview

23.6.2 Service Offerings

23.7 Biocoat

23.7.1 Business Overview

23.7.2 Service Offerings

23.8 Corline Biomedical

23.8.1 Business Overview

23.8.2 Service Offerings:

23.9 Carmeda Ab

23.9.1 Business Overview

23.9.2 Service Offerings

23.10 Cytonix

23.10.1 Business Overview

23.10.2 Service Offerings

23.11 Dot GmbH

23.11.1 Business Overview

23.11.2 Service Offerings

23.12 Endura Coatings

23.12.1 Business Overview

23.12.2 Service Offerings

23.13 Ens Technology

23.13.1 Business Overview

23.13.2 Service Offerings

23.14 Formacoat

23.14.1 Business Overview

23.14.2 Service Offerings

23.15 Freudenberg Medical

23.15.1 Business Overview

23.15.2 Service Offerings

23.16 Harland Medical Systems

23.16.1 Business Overview

23.16.2 Service Offerings

23.17 Hemoteq

23.17.1 Business Overview

23.17.2 Service Offerings

23.18 Isoflux

23.18.1 Business Overview

23.18.2 Service Offerings

23.19 Ist

23.19.1 Business Overview

23.19.2 Service Offerings

23.20 Jmedtech Coating Technologies

23.20.1 Business Overview

23.20.2 Service Offerings

23.21 Merit Medical Systems

23.21.1 Business Overview

23.21.2 Service Offerings

23.22 Microban

23.22.1 Business Overview

23.22.2 Service Offerings

23.23 Mitsubishi Chemical America

23.23.1 Business Overview

23.23.2 Service Offerings

23.24 Mitsui Chemicals

23.24.1 Business Overview

23.24.2 Service Offerings

23.25 Medtronic

23.25.1 Business Overview

23.25.2 Service Offerings

23.26 Nanosono

23.26.1 Business Overview

23.26.2 Service Offerings

23.27 Orchid

23.27.1 Business Overview

23.27.2 Service Offerings

23.28 Orion Industries

23.28.1 Business Overview

23.28.2 Service Offerings

23.29 Para-Coat Technologies

23.29.1 Business Overview

23.29.2 Service Offerings

23.30 Precision Coating Company

23.30.1 Business Overview

23.30.2 Service Offerings

23.31 Surmodics

23.31.1 Business Overview

23.31.2 Service Offerings

23.32 Surface Solutions Group

23.32.1 Business Overview

23.32.2 Service Offerings

23.33 Teleflex

23.33.1 Business Overview

23.33.2 Service Offerings

23.34 the Sherwin Williams Company

23.34.1 Business Overview

23.34.2 Service Offerings

23.35 Tst

23.35.1 Business Overview

23.35.2 Service Offerings

23.36 Tua Systems

23.36.1 Business Overview

23.36.2 Service Offerings

23.37 Wright Coating Technologies

23.37.1 Business Overview

23.37.2 Service Offerings



24 Report Summary

24.1 Key Takeaways

24.2 Strategic Recommendations



25 Quantitative Summary



26 Appendix

