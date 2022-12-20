Worldwide Medical Device Outsourcing Market to Reach $137.94 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9%

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Product, Device Type, Application, and Service: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical device outsourcing market was valued at $59,723.42 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $137,948.92 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The medical device outsourcing market is witnessing tremendous growth owing to increase in demand for medical devices combined with rise in price competition, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. In addition, growing difficulties in product engineering along with the rise in number of new entrants are anticipated to shape the future of the market.

The increase in prevalence of chronic disorders boosts the demand for medical devices. This, in turn, is working in favor of the market. However, the leakage of confidential data, strict regulatory framework, disruption in the supply chain management due to a pandemic is poised to impede the market growth to certain extent.



The major factors that drive the market are rise in incidence of chronic infections, acceptance of non-invasive devices, rise in healthcare expenditure, rise in the geriatric population, and rise in the use of interventional medical devices (IMDs). Moreover, growing elderly population and rise of chronic diseases are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the medical device outsourcing market.



However, lack of skilled labor remains a major challenge. Moreover, threat of loss of confidential information and lack of reimbursement policies pose hurdles in the medical devices outsourcing market.



Region wise, this market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for the largest market share in the medical device outsourcing market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to the highly developed healthcare sector, increase in awareness among healthcare professionals about medical devices, and the continuous evolution of technology. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness considerable market growth during the forecast period, due to low cost of products and labor for manufacturing.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides in-depth analysis of the global medical device outsourcing market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets

It offers market analysis from 2021 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market

A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global medical device outsourcing market growth

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Product

Finished Goods

Electronics

Raw Materials

By Device Type

Class I Devices

Class II Devices

Class III Devices

By Application

Orthopedics and Spine

Cardiovascular

Radiology

General Medical Devices

Others

By Services

Prototype Development

Finished Device Manufacturing

Assembly & Packaging

Testing & Regulatory Support Services

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report:

Cardinal Health, Inc

Onex Corporation

TE Connectivity Ltd

Flex Ltd

Heraeus Holding GmBH

Integer Holdings Corporation

Nortech Systems Incorporated

Plexus Corp

Sanmina Corporation

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc

Key Findings Of Study

By product, the finished goods segment currently dominates the global medical device outsourcing market and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to rising disease prevalence, life expectancy, and the geriatric population

By device type, the class II device segment dominated the global medical device outsourcing market in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant in the market owing to the rising demand for surgical instruments and test kits

By application, the general medical devices segment currently dominates the global medical device outsourcing market and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to growing prevalence of chronic devices, and the increasing emphasis of healthcare agencies towards early diagnosis and treatment

By services, the finished device manufacturing segment dominated the global medical device outsourcing market in 2020 and is anticipated to be dominant in the market owing to unprecedented demand for technical support pertaining to raw material and finished product testing

On the basis of region, in 2020, America dominated the market in 2020, owing to highly developed health care sector, increase in awareness among healthcare professionals about medical devices, and the continuous evolution of technology However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness considerable medical device outsourcing market growth during the forecast period, due to low cost of products and labor for manufacturing

Key Topics Covered:



