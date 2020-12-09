Worldwide Medical Waste Management Industry to 2026 - Players Include Clean Harbors, Daniels Sharpsmart and Remondis Medison

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Medical Waste Management Market Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook by Type, Application, by End User and by Country, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study predicts the short term and long term trends that can shape the future of the Medical Waste Management market including the COVID-19 pandemic implications for the Medical Waste Managements industry. The report presents market size forecasts across types, applications, end users and countries across regions. Strategic imperatives for development managers, decision makers and industry professionals including market trends, drivers, challenges, five forces analysis, insights on markets and companies.



The Medical Waste Management market forecast report identifies growth opportunities in the market and how companies are reacting to the current market conditions. Medical Waste Management Companies are focusing on improving efficiency and containing costs in current COVID-19 market conditions. Medical Waste Management market forecast and Medical Waste Management market growth is outlook through 2026.



The report reflects on predictions with 2019 as the base year and 2020-2026 as the forecast period. The research was based on the findings of an expert team of analysts analyzing the Medical Waste Management market opportunities, underlying market factors, demographic and economic factors, market developments and others.



Medical Waste Management industry size is estimated to register strong growth over the forecast period driven by ongoing investments in product diversification and expansion strategies in developing countries in Asia Pacific and South and Central America while opting for strengthening the Medical Waste Management market share in developed countries.



Top Companies Operating in the Medical Waste Management market include Biomedical Waste Solutions, Llc., Clean Harbors, Inc., Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., Remondis Medison, Republic Services, Inc., Sharps Compliance, Inc., Stericycle, Inc., Suez Environnement S.A., Veolia Environnement S.A., Waste Management, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Report Guide

2.2 Methodology

2.3 Market Segmentation

2.4 Medical Waste Management Market- Key Findings, 2020



3. Strategic Imperatives on Global Medical Waste Management Market

3.1 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.2 Market Trends- Across Types, Applications, End-user Types, Countries

3.3 Insights into Main Market Categories

3.4 Market Drivers and Restraints

3.5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Success

3.6 Key Medical Waste Management Companies



4. Medical Waste Management Market Value Outlook to 2026 Outlook by Type of Waste

4.1 Non-Hazardous Waste

4.2 Hazardous Waste

4.2.1 Infectious & Pathological Waste

4.2.2 Pharmaceutical Waste

4.2.3 Sharps

4.2.4 Other Medical Waste



5. Medical Waste Management Market Value Outlook to 2026 Outlook by Service Type

5.1 Collection, Transportation, & Storage

5.2 Treatment & Disposal

5.3 Recycling

5.4 Other Services



6. Medical Waste Management Market Value Outlook to 2026 Outlook by Treatment Type

6.1 Incineration

6.2 Autoclaving

6.3 Chemical Treatment

6.4 Other Treatments



6. Medical Waste Management Market Value Outlook to 2026 Outlook by Treatment Site

6.1 Offsite Treatment

6.2 Onsite Treatment



7 Asia-Pacific Medical Waste Management Market Value Outlook to 2026

7.1 Leading Medical Waste Management Types Contributing to Asia-Pacific Market

7.2 Top Applications Contributing to Asia-Pacific Medical Waste Management

7.3 Top Countries Contributing to Asia-Pacific Medical Waste Management



8 Europe Medical Waste Management Market Value Outlook to 2026

8.1 Leading Medical Waste Management Types Contributing to Europe Market

8.2 Top Applications Contributing to Europe Medical Waste Management

8.3 Top Countries Contributing to Europe Medical Waste Management



9 North America Medical Waste Management Market Value Outlook to 2026

9.1 Leading Medical Waste Management Types Contributing to North America Market

9.2 Top Applications Contributing to North America Medical Waste Management

9.3 Top Countries Contributing to North America Medical Waste Management



10 South and Central America Medical Waste Management Market Value Outlook to 2026

10.1 Leading Medical Waste Management Types Contributing to South and Central America Market

10.2 Top Applications Contributing to South and Central America Medical Waste Management

10.3 Top Countries Contributing to South and Central America Medical Waste Management



11 Middle East Africa Medical Waste Management Market Value Outlook to 2026

11.1 Leading Medical Waste Management Types Contributing to Middle East Africa Market

11.2 Top Applications Contributing to Middle East Africa Medical Waste Management

11.3 Top Countries Contributing to Middle East Africa Medical Waste Management



12 Business Profiles of Leading Companies

12.1 Business Description, SWOT and Financial Analysis of Companies in Medical Waste Management Market

12.2 Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC.

12.3 Clean Harbors, Inc.

12.4 Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

12.5 Remondis Medison

12.6 Republic Services, Inc.

12.7 Sharps Compliance, Inc.

12.8 Stericycle, Inc.

12.9 Suez Environnement S.A.

12.10 Veolia Environnement S.A.

12.11 Waste Management, Inc.



13 Recent Industry Developments



14 Appendix

14.1 Analyst Expertise

14.2 Sources and Methodology

14.3 Contacts



