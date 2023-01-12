Worldwide Melamine Formaldehyde Industry to 2030 - Featuring BASF, Chang Chun Plastics, Georgia Pacific Chemical and Chemiplastica Among Others

Jan 12, 2023, 10:15 ET
Melamine formaldehyde is a synthetic resin obtained from melamine and formaldehyde by condensation of two monomers. Melamine formaldehyde is a durable, hard, and versatile thermosetting amino last with good heat and fire resistance. It is also a chemically resistant resin that is employed in particleboard and plywood adhesives, laminated tabletops and countertops, automotive surface coatings, and dishwasher-safe tableware
Market Dynamics
Melamine formaldehyde has extensive use in a variety of products, prized for its ease of production and toughness. Therefore, the majority of melamine-formaldehyde resins are customized to cater to the requirements of certain applications. Electrical resistance, mechanical qualities, and thermal stability are decided by the curing behavior as well as the level of cross-linking of the formaldehyde and melamine.
Growing demand for melamine formaldehyde from the automotive industry is expected to offer potential market opportunities over the forecast period. They are used in the manufacturing of the lightweight polyurethane foams for automobile door insulation, decorative laminates of car interiors, and vulcanized rubber tires. Thus, such emerging applications of the melamine-formaldehyde from automotive the industry is augmenting the market growth over the forecast period.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global melamine formaldehyde market and provides market size (US$ Million & Kilo Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- This study also provides impact analysis of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on global melamine formaldehyde market.
- It profiles key players in the global melamine formaldehyde market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study BASF SE, Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd., Georgia Pacific Chemical LLC, Chemiplastica SPA, MPC Ferrostaal GmbH, Chemisol Italia Srl, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., Borealis Agrolinz Melamine GmbH, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and OCI Nitrogen BV
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global melamine formaldehyde market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global soy and milk protein ingredients manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global melamine formaldehyde market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Supply Side Drivers
- Demand Side Drivers
- Economic Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- New Product Approvals/Launch
- Promotion and Marketing Initiatives
- Cost Tier Down Analysis
4. Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic
- Impact of Coronavirus - Overview
- Impact Analysis, By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
5. Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market, By Application, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million )
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017 - 2030 (%)
- Segment Trends
- Tableware
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)
- Laminates
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)
- Paints and Coatings
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)
- Adhesives
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)
- Sanitary Ware
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)
- Electrical & House
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)
- Others
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)
6. Global Melamine Formaldehyde Market, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)
7. Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Share Analysis (3x3 Matrix)
- Company Profiles
- BASF SE
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Chemiplastica SpA
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- MPC Ferrostaal GmbH
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Chemisol Italia Srl
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Borealis Agrolinz Melamine GmbH
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- Panasonic Corporation
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
- OCI Nitrogen BV
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Future Plans
8. Section
