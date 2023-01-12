Worldwide Melamine Formaldehyde Industry to 2030 - Featuring BASF, Chang Chun Plastics, Georgia Pacific Chemical and Chemiplastica Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Melamine Formaldehyde Market, by Application, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Melamine formaldehyde is a synthetic resin obtained from melamine and formaldehyde by condensation of two monomers. Melamine formaldehyde is a durable, hard, and versatile thermosetting amino last with good heat and fire resistance. It is also a chemically resistant resin that is employed in particleboard and plywood adhesives, laminated tabletops and countertops, automotive surface coatings, and dishwasher-safe tableware



Market Dynamics



Melamine formaldehyde has extensive use in a variety of products, prized for its ease of production and toughness. Therefore, the majority of melamine-formaldehyde resins are customized to cater to the requirements of certain applications. Electrical resistance, mechanical qualities, and thermal stability are decided by the curing behavior as well as the level of cross-linking of the formaldehyde and melamine.



Growing demand for melamine formaldehyde from the automotive industry is expected to offer potential market opportunities over the forecast period. They are used in the manufacturing of the lightweight polyurethane foams for automobile door insulation, decorative laminates of car interiors, and vulcanized rubber tires. Thus, such emerging applications of the melamine-formaldehyde from automotive the industry is augmenting the market growth over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global melamine formaldehyde market and provides market size (US$ Million & Kilo Tons) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

This study also provides impact analysis of Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on global melamine formaldehyde market.

It profiles key players in the global melamine formaldehyde market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study BASF SE, Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd., Georgia Pacific Chemical LLC, Chemiplastica SPA, MPC Ferrostaal GmbH, Chemisol Italia Srl, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd., Borealis Agrolinz Melamine GmbH, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and OCI Nitrogen BV

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology upgradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global melamine formaldehyde market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global soy and milk protein ingredients manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global melamine formaldehyde market

