Worldwide Metal Matrix Composites Industry to 2027 - Key Acquisitions & Mergers
Aug 05, 2020, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Metal Matrix Composites - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Metal Matrix Composites market accounted for $560.38 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,044.94 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight & strong MMC from the ground transportation end-use industry is the major factor propelling market growth. However, lack of experienced workforce for manufacturing metal matrix composites is restraining the growth of the market.
Metal matrix composites (MMCs) are compound materials with two constituent parts, one being a metal and other being either metal or ceramic or other natural compounds. They exhibit better properties as compared to polymers such as lightweight, the higher temperature resistance, fire resistance, zero moisture absorption, the higher transverse stiffness and strength, the higher electrical conductivity, the higher thermal conductivities and better radiation resistance.
Based on the product, the aluminium metal matrix composite segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. Aluminium MMC reduce thermal expansion & raise fatigue resistance leading to wide application scope in light weight, passenger & heavy vehicles. Aluminium reinforced composite are widely used in car clutch &face plate assembly and crank shaft due to excellent fatigue, heat and abrasion resistance properties.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to government favourable tax policies for light commodity vehicle. Indian competency, low budget technology and high success rate of launching space satellites & crafts has grabbed world attention. Increasing aging population and rising economic standards in China, Japan and India may propel regional growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Metal Matrix Composites Market include Sandvik AB, CPS Technologies Corporation, GKN Sinter Metals, 3M, Metal Matrix Cast Composites, Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH, Plansee Se, Ferrotec Corporation, Ceramtec, Materion Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Thermal Transfer Composites LLC, Santier and 3A Composites.
Reinforcement Types Covered:
- Discontinuous
- Particle
- Continuous
Products Covered:
- Magnesium Metal Matrix Composite
- Refractory Metal Matrix Composite
- Aluminium Metal Matrix Composite
- Nickel Metal Matrix Composite
- Copper Metal Matrix Composite
- Super Alloy Metal Matrix Composite
- Other Products
Production Technologies Covered:
- Casting
- Deposition Techniques
- Liquid Metal Infiltration
- Powder Metallurgy
End Users Covered:
- Aerospace & Defense
- Ground Transportation
- Industrial
- Electronics/Thermal Management
- Marine
- Nuclear
- Healthcare
- Automotive
Regions Covered:
North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Chile
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Qatar
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
