Worldwide Metal Matrix Composites Industry to 2027 - Key Acquisitions & Mergers

The Global Metal Matrix Composites market accounted for $560.38 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,044.94 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for lightweight & strong MMC from the ground transportation end-use industry is the major factor propelling market growth. However, lack of experienced workforce for manufacturing metal matrix composites is restraining the growth of the market.



Metal matrix composites (MMCs) are compound materials with two constituent parts, one being a metal and other being either metal or ceramic or other natural compounds. They exhibit better properties as compared to polymers such as lightweight, the higher temperature resistance, fire resistance, zero moisture absorption, the higher transverse stiffness and strength, the higher electrical conductivity, the higher thermal conductivities and better radiation resistance.



Based on the product, the aluminium metal matrix composite segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth in the forecast period. Aluminium MMC reduce thermal expansion & raise fatigue resistance leading to wide application scope in light weight, passenger & heavy vehicles. Aluminium reinforced composite are widely used in car clutch &face plate assembly and crank shaft due to excellent fatigue, heat and abrasion resistance properties.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to government favourable tax policies for light commodity vehicle. Indian competency, low budget technology and high success rate of launching space satellites & crafts has grabbed world attention. Increasing aging population and rising economic standards in China, Japan and India may propel regional growth.



Some of the key players profiled in the Metal Matrix Composites Market include Sandvik AB, CPS Technologies Corporation, GKN Sinter Metals, 3M, Metal Matrix Cast Composites, Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH, Plansee Se, Ferrotec Corporation, Ceramtec, Materion Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Thermal Transfer Composites LLC, Santier and 3A Composites.



5 Global Metal Matrix Composites Market, By Reinforcement Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Discontinuous

5.2.1 Short Fibers

5.2.2 Whiskers

5.3 Particle

5.4 Continuous



6 Global Metal Matrix Composites Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Magnesium Metal Matrix Composite

6.3 Refractory Metal Matrix Composite

6.4 Aluminium Metal Matrix Composite

6.5 Nickel Metal Matrix Composite

6.6 Copper Metal Matrix Composite

6.7 Super Alloy Metal Matrix Composite

6.8 Other Products

6.8.1 Cobalt

6.8.2 Iron Metal Matrix Composite

6.8.3 Cobalt-Nickel

6.8.4 Beryllium Metal Matrix Composite

6.8.5 Titanium Metal Matrix Composite



7 Global Metal Matrix Composites Market, By Production Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Casting

7.2.1 Compo-Casting

7.2.2 Stir Casting

7.2.3 Low-Pressure Casting

7.2.4 Gravity Casting

7.3 Deposition Techniques

7.3.1 Spray Foaming

7.3.2 Chemical Vapour Deposition

7.3.3 Electroplating

7.4 Liquid Metal Infiltration

7.4.1 Squeeze Casting Infiltration Method

7.4.2 Gas Pressure Infiltration

7.5 Powder Metallurgy

7.5.1 Extrusion/Rolling

7.5.2 Vacuum Pressing

7.5.3 Hot Pressing

7.5.4 Ball Mill Mixing



8 Global Metal Matrix Composites Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace & Defense

8.3 Ground Transportation

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Electronics/Thermal Management

8.6 Marine

8.7 Nuclear

8.8 Healthcare

8.9 Automotive



9 Global Metal Matrix Composites Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Sandvik AB

11.2 CPS Technologies Corporation

11.3 GKN Sinter Metals

11.4 3M

11.5 Metal Matrix Cast Composites

11.6 Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH

11.7 Plansee Se

11.8 Ferrotec Corporation

11.9 Ceramtec

11.10 Materion Corporation

11.11 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

11.12 Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

11.13 Thermal Transfer Composites LLC

11.14 Santier

11.15 3A Composites



