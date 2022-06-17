Worldwide Microfibrillated Cellulose Industry to 2028 - by Manufacturing Process, Distribution Channel and Region

Jun 17, 2022, 14:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfibrillated Cellulose Market - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Microfibrillated cellulose is produced by mechanical treatment with or without enzymatic or chemical pre-treatment. The Microfibrillated cellulose consists of long and thin fibers, which form a three-dimensional network. MFC has high viscosity and yield stress, it is shear thinning and has high water holding capacity. The size distribution of the fibers is wide, and even if some fibers have diameters in nanoscale, there are a lot of bigger fibers as well. Moreover, the fibers are in a network structure and interconnected to each other.
The threat of climate change and environmental degradation is increasing day by day. The primary benefit of using microfibrillated cellulose is that it can bolster strength and reduce the weight of fiber materials in a sustainable manner, by generating end products with reduced material volumes, without compromising on performance. There is significant demand for microfibrillated cellulose in paper and packaging applications. However, microfibrillated cellulose market has not strongly developed in all other applications, which drive the players to focus on research and development of microfibrillated cellulose to meet specifications required for particular applications.
Microfibrillated cellulose are bio-based materials and are synthesized from wood pulp. This natural product caters to various industries including paper, packaging, and others. Thus, the increasing demand for biodegradable products is expected to drive the growth of the microfibrillated cellulose market globally during the forecast period. Microfibrillated cellulose are bio-based additive that improves rheology, stability, and has very high water retention capability. Growing demand for sustainable and green packaging solutions is expected to drive global microfibrillated cellulose market during the forecast period.
Microfibrillated cellulose are prepared by biosynthesis of monosaccharaides or the fermentation of cellulose fibers by using enzymes to reduce their size. This procedure is time consuming and require more expensive reagents. Microfibrillated cellulose are used as a natural performance enhancer for bio-based packaging material, offering stronger durability while also fulfilling international food safety standards, making it ideal for paper and packaging industry.
However, less awareness about microfibrillated cellulose in various emerging and underdeveloped countries is expected to restrain the market growth. The lack of universal directives pertaining to applications of microfibrillated cellulose is also restraining the market growth.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global microfibrillated cellulose market, provides market size (US$ Million), and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021-2028), considering 2020 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players
- It profiles key players in the global microfibrillated cellulose market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include Borregaard Chemicals Company, Daicel Corporation, FiberLean Technologies Ltd, J. Rettenmaier & Sohne, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd, Norske Skog ASA, Sappi Limited, Stora Enso Oyj, Weidmann Fiber Technology, and Zelfo Technology GmbH
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global microfibrillated cellulose market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, cotton pad manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global microfibrillated cellulose market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
2. Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Manufacturing Process
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Publisher Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- PORTER's Five Forces Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Key Developments
- Market Attractiveness Analysis
4. Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic
- Overview
- Factors Affecting Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market - COVID-19
- Impact Analysis
5. Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market, By Manufacturing Process, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2019, 2022 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Mechanical
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Chemical
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Biological
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
6. Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market, By Application, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2019, 2022 and 2028 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2021 - 2028
- Segment Trends
- Paper
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Packaging
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Pharmaceuticals
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Paints & Coatings
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
- Others (Home Care & Food & Beverages)
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2021 - 2028, (US$ Mn & KT)
7. Global Microfibrillated Cellulose (MFC) Market, By Region, 2017- 2028 (US$ Mn & KT)
8. Competitive Landscape
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Profiles
- Borregaard Chemicals Company
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Daicel Corporation
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- FiberLean Technologies Ltd.
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- J. Rettenmaier & Sohne
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Norske Skog ASA
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Sappi Limited
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Weidmann Fiber Technology
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
- Zelfo Technology GmbH
- Company Overview
- Component Portfolio
- Financial Performance
- Recent Developments/Updates
9. Section
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e35zrg
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article