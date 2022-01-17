Worldwide Microfinance Industry to 2030 - Featuring Annapurna Microfinance, Cashpor Micro Credit and Grameen America Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microfinance Market By Provider and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Microfinance provides small business owners and individuals with capital to help them manage their business financially. It is an important aspect for various emerging countries as it provides access to capital to the financially underserved, such as those who are unable to get checking accounts, lines of credit, or loans from traditional banks. Furthermore, government of various emerging countries are introducing favorable policies for microfinance aiming at upsurging their economy.

Rise in adoption of microfinance in developing nations for improving lifestyle and lesser operating & low market risk of micro lending significantly boost the growth of the global microfinance market. In addition, rise in potential of entrepreneurs, to bring in more businesses and to start from zero level with less capital support positively impacts the growth of the market. However, small loan amount and shorter repayment time for paying loans are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, with an increased adoption of advance technology in microfinancing, microfinance platform help reduce the operational costs by decreasing the cost of physical branches, staffing, and maintenance of branches, thus expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.

The microfinance market is segmented into provider, end user, and region. Provider covered in the study include banks, Micro Finance Institute (MFI), NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions), and others. By end user, the market is segregated into small enterprises, micro enterprises, and solo entrepreneurs or self-employed. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyzes the top microfinance companies operating in the market such as Annapurna Finance (P) Ltd, Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), Bandhan Bank, CDC Small Business Finance, Cashpor Micro Credit, Grameen America, Grameen Bank, Kiva, Madura Microfinance Ltd., and Pacific Community Ventures Inc.. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the microfinance industry.

Key Benefits

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global microfinance market along with the current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global microfinance market size are provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global microfinance market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping global microfinance market

3.3. The World Bank and Microfinance

3.4. Microfinance Institutions (MFIS) reducing costs by supporting the product innovation cycle

3.5. Key features of microfinance

3.6. Elements of microfinance

3.7. Market dynamics

3.7.1. Drivers

3.7.1.1. Increase in adoption of microfinance in developing nations for improving lifestyle

3.7.1.2. Shift from traditional lending to microfinance

3.7.1.3. Lesser operating cost and low market risk

3.7.2. Restraint

3.7.2.1. High interest on small amount and shorter repayment time provided by microfinance

3.7.3. Opportunities

3.7.3.1. Adoption of advance technology in micro financing

3.8. COVID-19 impact analysis on microfinance market

3.8.1. Impact on microfinance market size

3.8.2. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-19

3.8.3. Framework for market challenges faced by microfinance providers

3.8.4. Economic impact on microfinance providers

3.8.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry

3.8.6. Opportunity analysis for microfinance providers



CHAPTER 4: MICROFINANCE MARKET, BY PROVIDER

4.1. Overview

4.2. Banks

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Micro Finance Institute (MFI)

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Institutions)

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: MICROFINANCE MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Small Enterprises

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Micro Enterprises

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Solo Entrepreneurs or Self-Employed

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: MICROFINANCE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

7.2. Competitive dashboard

7.2.1. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Annapurna Microfinance Pvt. Ltd.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Product portfolio

8.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI)

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Product portfolio

8.2.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Bandhan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Product portfolio

8.3.4. Business performance

8.4. CDC Small Business Finance Corp.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Product portfolio

8.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Cashpor Micro Credit

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.6. Grameen America Inc.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.6.4. Business performance

8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Grameen Bank

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.8. KIVA

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.9. Madura Microfinance Ltd.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.9.4. Business performance

8.10. Pacific Community Ventures

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/acl6vg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets