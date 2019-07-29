Worldwide Military Sensors Market Forecasts, 2019-2025 - Electronic Warfare Segment of the Market Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

DUBLIN, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Military Sensors Market by Application (Intelligence & Reconnaissance, Communication & Navigation, Combat Operations, Electronic Warfare, Target Recognition, Command and Control, Surveillance), Platform, Component, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military sensors market is projected to grow from USD 24.7 billion in 2019 to USD 33.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2019 and 2025.

This market study covers the military sensors market across various segments and sub-segments. It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on platform, application, component, and region. This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

Major players operating in the military sensors market are Honeywell International Inc. (US), TE Connectivity Ltd. (US), Thales Group (France), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Raytheon Company (US), Esterline Technologies Corporation (US), Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway), and BAE Systems plc (UK), among others.

Increasing demand for unmanned vehicles and ongoing military modernization programs are expected to fuel the growth of the military sensors market across the globe

Some of the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the military sensors market are increased defense spending of different countries to strengthen their defense capabilities. However, the formulation and implementation of various rules and regulations related to the transfer of weapons and associated technologies are expected to act as restraints for the growth of the market.

The electronic warfare segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025

Based on application, the electronic warfare segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased procurement of fighter jets. For instance, in June 2019, the US Government and Lockheed Martin entered into an agreement worth USD 34 billion for the procurement of 470 F-35 fighter jets.

The software segment of the military sensors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on component, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Increasing demand for real-time processing and analyzing of data through artificial intelligence and machine learning is expected to drive the growth of the software segment of the military sensors market during the forecast period. With the development of artificial intelligence and machine learning, the software used in military sensors can distinguish between two objects.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the military sensors market in 2019

The North American region is expected to lead the military sensors market in 2019. The market in the region is highly competitive, owing to the presence of a large number of Original Component Manufacturers (OCMs) and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Raytheon Company (US), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), and TE Connectivity Ltd. (US) in the region. Increasing the procurement of guided munition and military aircraft is expected to fuel the growth of the military sensors market in North America.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Market Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Market Definition & Scope

2.3 Research Approach & Methodology

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Internet of Things to Offer Several Untapped Growth Opportunities for Military Sensors Market

4.2 Military Sensors Market, By Component

4.3 Military Sensors Market, By Platform

4.4 Military Sensors Market, By Application

4.5 Military Sensors Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Battlespace Awareness Among Defense Forces

5.2.1.2 Ongoing Advancements in MEMS Technology

5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of UAVs in Modern Warfare

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Accuracy and Operational Complexities in MEMS Inertial Navigation Sensors

5.2.2.2 Rules and Regulations Related to the Transfer of Weapons and Their Associated Technologies

5.2.2.3 Declining Defense Budgets of Several Countries of North America and Europe

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand for New Generation Air and Missile Defense Systems

5.2.3.2 Integration of Anti-Jamming Capabilities With Navigation Systems

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cybersecurity Risks

5.2.4.2 Complexity in the Designs of Military Sensors

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Parameter vs Importance

6.3 Innovations and Patent Registrations

6.4 Technology Trends

6.4.1 Emergence of Wireless Sensor Networks

6.4.2 Microelectromechanical System (MEMS) Sensors

6.4.3 Next-Generation Sensor Systems

7 Military Sensors Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Sensors

7.2.1.1 Radars

7.2.1.1.1 Growing Focus on Cognitive Electronic Warfare Technologies to Counter Electronic Warfare is Driving the Demand for Radar Sensors Across the Globe

7.2.1.2 Infrared Cameras

7.2.1.2.1 Infrared Cameras are Used in Military Applications for Vision Enhancement to Obtain Thermal Weapon Sights, Soldier Portable Vision, and Vehicle Vision as Well as Carry Out Long-Range Surveillance

7.2.1.3 Laser Rangefinders

7.2.1.3.1 Laser Rangefinders are Used to Find the Distance to an Object With the Help of A Laser Beam are Mainly Used in Direct Fire Controls

7.2.1.4 Laser Target Designators

7.2.1.4.1 The Incorporation of Laser Technology in Target Designators Used for Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance (ISR) Activities has Resulted in Precise Marking of Ground-Based Or Airborne Targets

7.2.1.5 Seismic Sensors

7.2.1.5.1 Seismic Sensors are Used for Detecting Different Types of Targets Such as Tanks, Armored Troop Carriers, and Mobile Missile Launchers

7.2.1.6 Acoustic Sensors

7.2.1.6.1 Acoustic Sensors Offer Several Advantages Such as Threat Detection and Situation Assessment in the Monitored Area, and as Such, are Increasingly Used in Modern High-Tech Battlefields

7.2.1.7 Magnetic Sensors

7.2.1.7.1 Magnetic Sensors are Often Used By Military Forces for the Detection, Discrimination, and Localization of Ferromagnetic and Conducting Objects, Navigation, and Position Tracking of the Target

7.2.1.8 Sonars

7.2.1.8.1 R&D Activities are Being Carried Out Globally to Continuously Evolve and Advance Technologies Used in Sonars to Improve Their Capability to Detect, Track, and Deter Enemy Submarines

7.2.1.9 Lidar

7.2.1.9.1 Increasing Demand for Light Lidar in Unmanned Systems is Expected to Drive Military Sensors Market

7.2.1.10 Pressure Sensors

7.2.1.10.1 Increasing Procurement of Aircraft, Marine and Land Vehicles is Expected.To Drive the Market for Pressure Sensors in Military Sensors Market

7.2.1.11 Temperature Sensors

7.2.1.11.1 High Demand for Fuel Temperature, Ambient Air Temperature, Cabin Temperature, Cargo Temperature, and Turbine Inlet Temperature is Expected to Drive the Market for Temperature Sensors in Military Sensors Market

7.2.1.12 Torque Sensors

7.2.1.12.1 High Demand for Measuring Torques in Various Military Applications is Expected to Drive the Market for Torque Sensors

7.2.1.13 Speed-Sensors

7.2.1.13.1 The Demand for Speed Sensors is Growing as They are Capable to Measure the Speed of Hydraulic Motors, Pumps, Gearboxes, and Flow Meters/Turbine

7.2.1.14 Level Sensors

7.2.1.14.1 Increasing Requirement for Measuring Liquid Level in an Platform is Expected to Drive the Market for Level Sensors

7.2.1.15 Flow Sensors

7.2.1.15.1 The Demand for Flow Sensors Increases as Across Various Industries as They are an Integral Component of Fuel Flow Meters in Aircraft. Flow Sensors Improve Energy Efficiency, Sustainability, and Consume Less Energy

7.2.1.16 Force Sensors

7.2.1.16.1 Force Sensors Measures the Sensing Force on Different Systems in A Platform

7.2.1.17 Aoa Sensors

7.2.1.17.1 The Demand for Angle-Of-Attack Sensors Increases as They Capable of Providing Measurements Under All Environmental Conditions

7.2.1.18 Altimeter Sensors

7.2.1.18.1 Altimeters Sensor are Used to Measure the Altitude of Aircraft Above A Fixed Level

7.2.1.19 Position Or Displacement Sensors

7.2.1.19.1 in Fighter Jets Position Or Displacement Sensors are Used for Primary and Secondary Flight Control, Electro-Hydraulic Actuators, Engine Control Valves, and Brake-By-Wire Systems is Expected to Drive the Market for Position & Displacement Sensors

7.2.1.20 Accelerometers

7.2.1.20.1 Accelerometers are Used for in Guidance Systems in Airborne, Land, Naval, and Muntions Platforms

7.2.1.21 Gyroscopes

7.2.1.21.1 The Demand for Gyroscopes Increases as They are Widely Used for Navigation and Measurement of the Angular Velocity of Aircraft

7.2.1.22 Gps Sensors

7.2.1.22.1 The Demand for Gps Sensors Increases as They to Determine Location of the Vehicle

7.2.1.23 Pitot Probes

7.2.1.23.1 High Requirement for Pitot Probes to Measure Airspeed is Expected to Drive the Market for Pitot Probes

7.2.1.24 Proximity Sensors

7.2.1.24.1 Proximity Sensors Will Be Helpful in Surveillance Purpose on Land and Airborne Applications

7.2.1.25 Smoke Detectors

7.2.1.25.1 Increasing Demand for Fighter Aircraft and Modern Warfare is Expected to Drive the Market for Smoke Detection Sensors

7.2.1.26 Particle Sensors

7.2.1.26.1 Particle Sensors are Laser-Based Sensors, Which Detect and Count Particles Using Light Scattering Technique

7.2.1.27 Gas Sensors

7.2.1.27.1 Gas Sensors in Military Applications Helps in Detecting Toxic Gases

7.2.1.28 Others

7.2.2 Storage

7.2.2.1 Storage in the Military Operation Plays A Crucial Role in Collecting Data From Different Military Sensor and Storing Data Encrypted and Secure

7.2.3 Processors

7.2.3.1 Processors Equipped With Artificial Intelligence Technology are Capable of Identifying Objects Based on the Data Received By Them and Enable Improved Decision-Making

7.2.4 Networks

7.2.4.1 Networks Comprise Hardware Components That Connect Sensors With Different Processors

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Data Fusion

7.3.1.1 Data Fusion Software Collects Data From Various Sources, Which is Then Fused Together for Use By Other Applications

7.3.2 Data Processing

7.3.2.1 Data Processing Software Enables Processing of Data Collected From Different Sensors

7.4 Cybersecurity Solutions

7.4.1 Cybersecurity Software is Used for Securing Hardware, Data & Networks From Cyber Threats

8 Military Sensors Market, By Platform

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Airborne

8.2.1 Fighter Aircraft

8.2.1.1 Increasing Procurements From Countries Such as Us, India and Japan is Expected to Drive Fighter Aircraft Sensors Market

8.2.2 Helicopters

8.2.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Military Helicopters for Surveillance and Combat Operations is Expected to Drive the Market

8.2.3 Combat Support Aircraft

8.2.3.1 Combat Support Aircraft Includes Airborne Warning and Control System, and Other Military Transport Aircraft

8.2.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

8.2.4.1 High Demand of Uavs From Emerging Countries Such as India, China has Led to the Growth in This Market

8.3 Land

8.3.1 Armored Ground Vehicles

8.3.1.1 The Demand Sensors is Expected to Increase Across the Globe With Growing Procurement and Ongoing Modernization of Armored Vehicles

8.3.2 Combat Support Vehicles

8.3.2.1 Combat Support Vehicles Include Command &Control Vehicles and Supply Trucks Amongst Others

8.3.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVS)

8.3.3.1 Sensors Such as Radars, Proximity Sensors, and Infrared Cameras in UGVS are Used for Navigation as Well as to Track and Identify Targets and Engage Them

8.3.4 Operating Bases

8.3.4.1 Operating Bases Use Radars, Thermal Sensors, Acoustic Sensors, and Proximity Sensors, Among Others to Secure Their Perimeters to Prevent Any Kind of Intrusion

8.3.5 Soldiers

8.3.5.1 Soldier Sensors Enable Effective Communication and Navigation and Also Help in Surveillance-Related Activities

8.4 Naval

8.4.1 Combat Ships

8.4.1.1 Combat Ships are Armed With Powerful Radars and Advanced Electronic Warfare Capabilities

8.4.2 Combat Support Ships

8.4.2.1 Powerful Radars are Installed on These Ships to Gather Intelligence and Warn Intelligence Officers About Incoming Attacks.

8.4.3 Submarines

8.4.3.1 Sonars, Proximity Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, and Flow and Level Sensors are Used in Submarines to Ensure Proper Maintenance of Correct Pressure and Water in Them.

8.4.4 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVS)

8.4.4.1 Ongoing Modernization Programs in Different Countries to Enhance Their Naval Capabilities are Increasing the Demand for UMVS

8.5 Space

8.5.1 Many Countries are Investing to Develop Military Satellites Which Can Be Used for Surveillance as Well as Improve Connectivity.

8.6 Munitions

8.6.1 Rockets & Missiles

8.6.1.1 Sensors Mounted on Missiles are Used for Guidance as Well as for the Detection of Targets

8.6.2 Guided Ammunition

8.6.2.1 Guided Ammunition Uses Gps Sensors and Thermal Sensors, Among Others to Lock on to Targets and Hit Them Accurately.

8.6.3 Torpedoes

8.6.3.1 Sonar Systems are Deployed in Existing Torpedoes, Upgraded Guidance and Control Systems are Expected to Be Deployed in Torpedoes to Enable Accurate Target Hitting

8.6.4 Artillery Systems

8.6.4.1 The Increased Use of Unmanned Turret Systems and Autonomous Target Locating & Tracking Systems is Expected to Lead to A Rise in Demand for Modern Sensors to Be Installed in These Weapons

9 Military Sensors Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Intelligence & Reconnaissance

9.1.1.1 Intelligence & Reconnaissance Activities Include EO/IR Systems, Which Use Highly Advanced Cameras and Advanced Radars Such as Synthetic Aperture Radars (SAR)

9.1.2 Communication & Navigation

9.1.2.1 Military Sensors Used for Communication & Navigation Applications are Radars, Gps, Accelerometers, and Gyroscopes, Among Others

9.1.3 Combat Operations

9.1.3.1 Military Sensors Used for Combat Operations Include Radar Warning Receivers and Radars Which Enable the Identification of Threats During Combat Operations

9.1.4 Electronic Warfare

9.1.4.1 Increasing Deployment of Unmanned Systems Among Militaries and Growing Focus of Defense Forces on Cognitive Electronic Warfare Technologies for Ecm/Eccm is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Electronic Warfare Segment

9.1.5 Target Recognition

9.1.5.1 Military Sensors Used for Target Recognition Applications Include Target Tracking Sensors Deployed on Platforms Such as Aircraft, Unmanned Ground Vehicles

9.1.6 Command & Control

9.1.6.1 Military Sensors Used for Command & Control Applications Include Temperature Sensors, Pressure Indicators, and Environmental Cabin Control Sensors, Among Others

9.1.7 Surveillance & Monitoring

9.1.7.1 Military Sensors Used for Surveillance and Monitoring Applications Include Cameras and Surveillance Radars

10 Military Sensors Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Easy Access to Various Innovative Technologies, and Significant Investments in the Country for the Development of Improved Health Monitoring and Warfare Sensors

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Canada has Been Investing Increasingly in Various Surveillance Program Which is Expected to Directly Drive the Growth of the Market for Military Sensors in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 UK

10.3.1.1 Military Procurement Plans, is Expected to Drive the Market for Military Sensors During the Forecast Period

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Increasing Demand for Equipment for Special Forces is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Military Sensors Market in France

10.3.3 Germany

10.3.3.1 Government Initiatives for Procurement of Armored Vehicles is Expected to Drive the Market in Germany

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Increasing Defense Procurements and Launch of Various Programs

10.3.5 Russia

10.3.5.1 Tensions With Ukraine and Other Nato Countries and Procurement of Military Equipment

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 Increasing Focus on Modernization of Automation Weapons and Research and Development for Military

10.4.2 India

10.4.2.1 Defense Modernization Plans is Expected to Drive the Military Sensors Market in India

10.4.3 Japan

10.4.3.1 High-End Indigenous Military Technologies, Drives the Market of Military Sensors in Japan

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.4.1 Defense Procurements Plans By Australian Government is Expected to Drive the Market for Military Sensors

10.4.5 South Korea

10.4.5.1 Soldiers Modernization Programs, Addition of Advanced Armored Vehicles

10.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Middle East

10.5.1 Israel

10.5.1.1 Israeli Government Invests Significantly to Enhance Its Military Strength to Defend Its Territories Threats

10.5.2 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2.1 Increasing Military Expenditure and Tensions Between Neighbouring Countries

10.5.3 UAE

10.5.3.1 Defense Spending in UAE is Increasing Due to Tensions in the Neighbouring States as Well as Boost the Domestic Defense Manufacturing Industry

10.5.4 Rest of Middle East

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.6.1 Latin America

10.6.1.1 Increasing Defense Spending on the Development and Deployment of New and Advanced Sensors, and Equipment is Driving the Market for Military Sensors in Latin America

10.6.2 Africa

10.6.2.1 Increasing Demand for Air Defense Systems and Ongoing Military Modernization in Africa are Expected to Drive the Growth of the Military Sensors Market in This Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Scenario

11.2.1 Introduction

11.2.2 Visionary Leaders

11.2.3 Innovators

11.2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

11.2.5 Emerging Companies

11.3 Ranking Analysis

11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.4.1 Contracts, 2015-2018

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

(Business Overview, Products/Services/Solutions Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

12.2 Honeywell International Inc.

12.3 TE Connectivity Ltd.

12.4 Raytheon

12.5 Lockheed Martin

12.6 Thales

12.7 Kongsberg Gruppen

12.8 Ultra Electronics

12.9 Esterline Technologies Corporation

12.10 General Electric Company

12.11 BAE Systems PLC

12.12 Microflown Avisa B.V.

12.13 Vectornav Technologies, LLC

12.14 Viooa Imaging Technology

12.15 Rockwest Solutions

12.16 Imperx

