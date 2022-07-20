Worldwide Mobile Medical Imaging Services Industry to 2027 - Focus on Delivery of Highly Efficient Healthcare Services and Launch of Advanced Mobile Diagnostic Imaging Devices are Driving Growth

Jul 20, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mobile imaging services play a crucial role as well-equipped PET/CT, MRI, and ICU scanners. The increasing use of imaging technology to detect and monitor disease progression is one of the factors supporting the industry growth.
On the other hand, increasing demand for mobile imaging devices for vehicles is one of the important factors expected to witness profitable growth in the mobile imaging services market during the forecast period.
The emergence of advanced mobile MRI devices in the medical field, which provides a cheaper alternative to the introduction of advanced technologies, is expected to fuel the growth of the mobile medical imaging software market.
Key Points
- Vendors increasing focus on enhancing technological devices to meet the needs due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to the current spike in sales of the devices for the procedures, thereby driving the mobile medical imaging services market growth.
- The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, endocrine and gastrointestinal disorders, neurological and neurological diseases, and lung disorders are driving the growth of the mobile medical imaging market.
- Vendors, especially global players, need to pursue inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve ability in the market. Such inorganic initiatives will complement vendors' organic growth strategies, thereby gaining traction among end-users in the market.
- A mobile radiology viewer and a smartphone ultrasound probe were authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration in 2011. AT&T began giving cloud-based mobile access to medical photos later in 2011, allowing for the storage, access, viewing, and sharing of medical images within and outside a medical facility.
Vendor Analysis
- Canon Medical Systems USA Inc. announced the launch of a new SOLTUS 500 Mobile Digital X-ray in August 2020, giving hospitals access to a system with features that can speed bedside exams and assist increase workflow and productivity.
- GE released Access 2.0, a mobile imaging diagnostics platform, at the end of 2011, allowing users to evaluate pictures on mobile devices running Apple iOS and Android 2.2 and their higher versions.
- Strategic collaboration and acquisitions will play a significant role in the mobile imaging services market. One of the outstanding manufacturing developments is acquiring a mobile imaging company known as Professional Portable Xray by Dispatch Health, a home care provider that provides home radiology. These developments will herald the growth of the mobile imaging services market and ultimately contribute to the growth structure.
- Atlantic medical imaging has announced merging its medical imaging division with Tilton Dynamic Imaging, a patient care and service provider based in New Jersey. This plan would allow Atlantic Medical Imaging to reach out to new patients, physicians, and healthcare service providers with its products, thereby propelling the industry's growth.
Geographical Analysis
- The top 3 contributing regions with incremental growth are Europe, North America, and APAC, where North America has the largest marketing share of about USD 425 million, followed by Europe and APAC.
- Due to the rapid development of imaging technology in Canada, medical device companies will create new and innovative devices in the market to gain tremendous profits.
- In North America, the increase in the incidence of cancer and other chronic diseases will impact the demand for mobile imaging services and complement the growth of the US mobile imaging services market during the forecast period.
- The United Arab Emirates is considered the primary market due to its technologically advanced resources and growing awareness of imaging in treatment. Due to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and cancer increase the demand for mobile imaging services, thereby growth of the mobile imaging services market throughout Saudi Arabia takes place.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the Size of the Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market and the Growth Rate During the Forecast Period?
2. Who Are the Prominent Vendors in the Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market?
3. What Are the Key Industry Trends That Drive the Market for Mobile Medical Imaging?
4. Which Region Dominates the Largest Global Mobile Medical Imaging Services Market Share?
5. What Are the Growth Enablers in the Mobile Imaging Services Market Forecast?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Transition of Diagnostic Image Processing Techniques from 2D to 3D
8.2 Rise in Adoption of Handheld Ultrasound Devices
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Focus on Delivery of Highly Efficient Healthcare Services
9.2 Launch of Advanced Mobile Diagnostic Imaging Devices
9.3 Technological Developments in Mobile Medical Imaging
9.4 Surge in Demand for Vehicle-Bound Mobile Imaging Devices
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Claustrophobia During Mobile Ct-Scan or Mri
10.2 Exposure to Radiation Scatter in Mobile Chest X-Rays
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Service Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Mobile X-Ray
12.4 Mobile Ct
12.5 Mobile Ekg
12.6 Mobile Ultrasound
12.7 Mobile Mri
12.8 Others
13 End-user
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Nursing Homes & Assisted Living
13.4 Home Health & Hospice Care Providers
13.5 Long-Term Acute Care Facilities
13.6 Others
14 Geography
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Geographic Overview
15 North America
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 North America: Service Type Segmentation
15.4 North America: End-User Segmentation
15.5 North America: Key Countries
16 Europe
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Europe: Service Type Segmentation
16.4 Europe: End-User Segmentation
16.5 Europe : Key Countries
17 Apac
17.1 Market Overview
17.2 Market Size & Forecast
17.3 Apac: Services Type Segmentation
17.4 Apac: End-User Segmentation
17.5 Key Countries
18 Latin America
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Latin America: Type Segmentation
18.4 Latin America: End-User Segmentation
18.5 Key Countries
19 Middle East & Africa
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Middle East & Africa: Type Segmentation
19.4 Middle East & Africa: End-User Segmentation
19.5 Key Countries
20 Competitive Landscape
20.1 Competition Overview
21 Prominent Vendors
21.1 Alpha One Imaging
21.2 Tridentcare
21.3 Cobalt Health
21.4 Front Range Mobile Imaging
21.5 Digirad
21.6 Inhealth Group
21.7 Shared Medical Services
21.8 Accurate Imaging Diagnostics
21.9 Atlantic Medical Imaging
21.10 Onsite Imaging
21.11 Jacksonville / First Coast Mobile Imaging Services
21.12 Quality Medical Imaging
21.13 Alliance Medical
21.14 Alliance-Hni Health Care Services
21.15 Mantro Mobile Imaging
21.16 Rayus Radiology
21.17 Ultra-X Imaging
22 Report Summary
22.1 Key Takeaways
22.2 Strategic Recommendations
23 Quantitative Summary
23.1 Market by Geography
23.2 Market by Service Type
23.3 Market by End-user
23.4 North America : by Service Type
23.5 North America: by End-user
23.6 Europe: by Service Type
23.7 Europe: by End-user
23.8 APAC : by Service Type
23.9 APAC : by End-user
23.10 Latin America : by Service Type
23.11 Latin America : by End-User
23.12 Middle East & Africa : by Service Type
23.13 Middle East & Africa : by End-user
24 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3p0prn
