Worldwide Mobile VoIP Industry to 2027 - by Type, Service, Platform, Pricing Model, End-user and Geography

The Global Mobile VoIP market accounted for $20.00 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $65.04 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of cloud-based VoIP services, and increasing penetration of smart phones are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, limited network speed results in interrupted and disruptive communication which is hampering the market growth.

Mobile voice over internet protocol (VoIP) is an extension of the mobility to the voice over IP telephony. It is also known as internet telephony, IP telephony or broadband telephony. In an era of over a billion population of smart phone users who considers mobile phones for their everyday tasks, still does not rely on smart phones alone. Coverage issues and dropped being the common concerns. Here, mobile VoIP takes advantage to offer a web-based phone service with all communication features.

Based on the platform, the android OS segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the free availability of this OS which is attracting creators for developing low-cost smart phones. Moreover, android is an open platform which is enabling application developers to modify the OS as per their needs thereby, boosting the demand for android-based devices.

By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing subscriber base in economies such as India, China, and Japan. This growth is owing to the increased investment in the deployment of high-speed internet and the wider availability of free applications. Moreover, content and mobile consumption are on a rise in India leading to increased demand for these services.

Some of the key players profiled in the Mobile VoIP Market include Facebook, Inc, Apple. Inc, Google, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Skype, StarSSIP Ltd, Talk 360, Vonage Holdings Corporation, TATA Communications Ltd, MagicJack VocalTec. Ltd, Kakao Corporation, and Horizon Group Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Mobile VoIP Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 International VoIP

5.3 Domestic VoIP



6 Global Mobile VoIP Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Instant Messaging

6.3 Voice and Video Call

6.4 Video Conferencing

6.5 Video Sharing

6.6 Screen Sharing

6.7 File Sharing

6.8 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Integration Services

6.9 Virtual Number Service



7 Global Mobile VoIP Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Android OS

7.3 iOS

7.4 Windows OS

7.5 MAC OS



8 Global Mobile VoIP Market, By Pricing Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Freemium Model

8.3 Premium Model

8.4 Enterprise Model



9 Global Mobile VoIP Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Home Consumer

9.3 Enterprise

9.3.1 Small and Medium Enterprise

9.3.2 Large Enterprise



10 Global Mobile VoIP Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Facebook, Inc

12.2 Apple. Inc

12.3 Google, Inc

12.4 Microsoft Corporation

12.5 Skype

12.6 StarSSIP Ltd

12.7 Talk 360

12.8 Vonage Holdings Corporation

12.9 TATA Communications Ltd

12.10 MagicJack VocalTec. Ltd

12.11 Kakao Corporation

12.12 Horizon Group Inc



