Worldwide Moisture Analyzer Industry to 2026 - Technological Advancement in Heat Based Moisture Analyzer Presents Opportunities

The Global Moisture Analyzer Market is estimated to be USD 1.37 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.66 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.9%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Moisture Analyzer Market's growing demand for moisture analyzers by various industries such as pharmaceuticals, water treatment, biomass, etc., are driving the market's growth. Also, rising awareness for the protection and maintenance of industrial devices and increasing adoption in an emerging market may help in boosting the development of the market. On the other hand, issues associated with stability and reliability are restricting the market and hampering growth.



Furthermore, the growing demand for In-Line moisture analyzers due to increasing process automation and technological advancement in heat-based moisture analyzers resulting in more reliable solutions are creating opportunities for the market to grow in the forecasted period. Moreover, lack of skilled staff and expertise are the challenge that may negatively affect the market's growth.



The Global Market is segmented based on Analysing Technique Type, Equipment Type, Vertical Type, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are AMETEK, Inc, A&D Company Limited, Endress+Hauser Group, General Electric Company, Kett Electric Laboratory, Mettler-Toledo International, Inc Michell Instruments Ltd, PCE Instruments, Sartorious AG, and Shimadzu Corporation, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



